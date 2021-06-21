A Sandersville man faces numerous charges in connection with a Commerce entering auto incident.
On Thursday, June 17, Commerce Police Department officers were called to TST Welding on North Elm St. after Kade Thomas Smith, 36, 9769 Deepstep Rd., Sandersville, ran iside the bay doors at TST and told the workers he was there to pick up their semi-truck.
When the workers questioned Smith he told them Jesus told him to pick the truck up and he ran to the semi-truck and attempted to open the truck handle to get inside.
After he was unable to get the semi Smith ran out the bay doors and took off in a Ford Taurus.
The vehicle was spotted at the Mobile Gas Station on South Elm St.
After questioned Smith was arrested on charges of DUI – combo of any combination of A1/A2/A3, entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit theft or other felony, improper parking in space for persons with disabilities, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance and possession of methamphetamine.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the CPD were:
•domestic dispute between a woman and man at a Shankle Rd., Commerce, residence.
•animal complaint at Quality Foods, Maysville Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported while in the parking lot she was bitten by a Pit Bull that was running around in the parking lot.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and speeding on Interstate 85 North, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information report at Willoughby Homes, Commerce, where a woman reported her cousin was inside her residence trying to steal items.
•damage to property at the Commerce Professional Center, Mercer Pl., Commerce, where a woman was injured after her vehicle reportedly struck a brick building.
•battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) and cruelty to children on Shankle Rd., Commerce, were a domestic dispute was reported between a woman and man.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and speeding on Hwy. 441 at Homer Rd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•warrant executed on South Elm St. at Start St., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•transmission of photos/videos depicting nudity/sexual on Hillcrest Dr., Commerce, where a man reported a woman he had been exchanging nude photos with on social media had repeatedly stated she would post his nude photos on Facebook and Instagram if he didn’t send her money.
•death investigation at a Homer Rd., Commerce, residence, where a 22-year-old man was found unresponsive.
•theft by taking at Commerce Wash House, North Elm St., Commerce, where a man reported all of his and his wife’s clothing had been stolen from one of the clothes dryers.
•simple assault at Bountiful Hill, Bolton Dr., Commerce, where a former employee reported a male employee there was abusing the residents.
•damage to property at SK Battery, Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy., Commerce, where the head of security reported a tractor-trailer attempting a U-turn struck a chain link fence damaging/tearing down approximately 175-200 feet of fencing.
•information report on Barber St., Commerce, where a woman reported she and her mother were being harassed by her grandmother.
•terroristic threats and acts at Ingles, Hwy. 334, Commerce, where a man in a vehicle in the parking lot was yelling at a female.
•warrant executed on Woodland Cir., Commerce.
•expired registration, driving without a valid driver’s license and failure to yield when entering/crossing roadway on Hwy. 15 North, Commerce, where a multi-vehicle accident was reported.
•warrant executed at the Gwinnett County Jail, University Pkwy., Lawrenceville, where a male was picked up.
