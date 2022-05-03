A sidewalk outside Jefferson Academy was recently vandalized.
Officers with the Jefferson Police Department reported the incident on April 23. Someone reportedly made vulgar chalk drawings including male genitalia, a racial slur and "f--k Jefferson" on the sidewalk.
Police requested the Jefferson Fire Department to wash down the drawings.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JPD included:
- dispute on New Salem Church Rd. where family members had a verbal dispute.
- vehicle impound on Panther Dr. where a man was taken to the hospital after he appeared to be having a medical or mental crisis.
- wanted person located on Marion Dr. where a man was arrested for a warrant for deserting the Marines.
- possession of a Schedule I, I, III and IV controlled substance on Winder Hwy. where a man was arrested after he was found asleep in a vehicle Officers found marijuana and Fentanyl in the vehicle.
- theft by taking on E. Public Sq. where someone reported a missing wallet.
- theft by taking on Pine St. where a man reported his phone was stolen.
- information on Old Pendergrass Dr. where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend followed her.
- theft by taking on Washington St. where a stolen tag was found.
- mental patient on Helene Way where a woman was sedated and taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville after a mental incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.