Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies recently went to a gas station on Broad St. where a woman said a clerk took her money for gasoline and didn’t give her the gas.
The woman was gone when a deputy arrived. The deputy spoke with a clerk who said the woman was complaining about the pumps dispensing gas slowly. Another woman was at the counter when the complainant came. The two women began arguing and the complainant slapped the other woman in the face before leaving the store.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•a woman on Church St. said a man assigned to take care of her grandmother was neglecting her. A neighbor said the man was at work and the grandmother had gone to a senior center.
•a man on Steeple Chase Rd. said a neighbor's dog constantly harasses his dog which is kept in a fence.
•a man on Stapler Dr. complained about his wife taking his vehicle.
•vehicle accident with a dog on Old Kings Bridge Rd.
•verbal dispute between a couple on Wilson Cemetery Rd. where the wife was off her medications and wanted to leave for the night.
•a woman on New Kings Bridge Rd. reported a vehicle and a lawnmower stolen from her deceased mother’s residence.
•a woman on Sanford Rd. said her special needs daughter was destroying computers and walls at their residence.
•a woman on Asgard Farm Rd. said someone cut a barbed wire fence on her property.
