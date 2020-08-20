The following individuals were recently arrested by the Commerce Police Department:
•Kristie Dawn Green, 47, 160 Scott St., Commerce, simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA).
•Angel S. Wheeler, 19, 127 Heritage Ave., Jefferson, warrant executed and recovered stolen motor vehicle.
•Cassii Lacole Hensley, 24, 361 Jefferson Rd., Jefferson, possession of methamphetamine, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons/intoxicants and public drunkenness. Hensley was arrested after she was located lying on the railroad tracks near Commerce First Baptist Church.
•Sasha Dawn Morris, 45, 287 Nunn St., Commerce, aggravated assault. Morris was arrested during the investigation of a road rage incident on Hwy. 441 N. at Hwy. 59.
•Hannah Thrift, 39, 5030 Canaan Church Rd., Smyrna, S.C., possession of marijuana, possession of amphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects and crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent. Thrift, a passenger in a stolen vehicle, was arrested after the driver wrecked on Interstate 85. The driver fled the scene.
•Adrian Lamar Richards, 39, 108 Hunting Ln., Commerce, outstanding warrant.
•Andrea Arriaga, 24, 20 Kerry Ann Way, Commerce, driving without a valid driver’s license, no proof of insurance and failure to maintain lane. Arriaga was arrested during a traffic stop on South Elm St.
INCIDENTS
Recent incidents reported to the CPD include the following:
•simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) at a Scott St. residence, where a dispute was reported spouses.
•information report at Ollie’s Distribution Center, Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy., where a dispute was reported.
•stolen vehicle recovered during a traffic stop on Hwy. 334.
•possession of methamphetamine, driving without a valid driver’s license, passing in a no-passing zone, adult seat belts violation and possession and use of drug-related objects on Mount Olive Rd. at Old Harden Orchard Rd., where a traffic accident was reported.
•damage to property on Baxter Rd., where a woman reported her mailbox had been damaged.
•forgery at an Oconee Lane residence, where a woman reported another female had written her two bad checks totaling $10,000.
•damage to property at Refuge Church on Harris St., where the driver of a tractor trailer reported struck a telephone line and pulled it down.
•lost/mislaid property on South Elm St., where a man reported he had misplaced his concealed carry weapons permit.
•theft by taking at Fast and Friendly, Ila Rd., where the clerk reported a bundle of lottery tickets had been taken from behind the counter.
•suicide threat/attempt at a Heather Ln.
•warrant served at a Huntington Ln. residence.
•domestic dispute at a Wynter Creek Way residence, where a dispute between roommates was reported.
•lost/mislaid property at a South Elm St. business, where a wallet had been found.
•criminal damage to property at Tyler’s Paint and Body, Maysville Rd., where a man reported the windows of his Mazda 3 had been damaged.
•information report at Stinson’s Tires, South Broad St., where a man reported the molding under his driver’s side door came off his vehicle after having his tires changed.
•abandoned vehicle towed from Interstate 85 south bound at mile marker 146, where a 2013 Chevrolet Impala was located partially stripped.
•lost/mislaid property at a South Elm St. business, where a man reported his wallet missing.
•information report on Hwy. 441 N. at Hwy. 98 W. where a woman reported a possibly impaired driver had pulled out in front of her causing her to have to veer left to avoid contact with the other driver.
•domestic dispute at a Kerry Ann Way residence.
•damage to property at a South Elm St. residence, where a couple reported their 2009 Nissan Maxima had been damaged while in an impound lot.
•forgery at Quality Foods, Maysville Rd., where a $8,790 fraudulent check was reported.
•improper solicitation of money by use of invoice for goods at a Wilson Dr. residence, where a woman reported a job scam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.