The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office assisted the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals in a Nicholson drug bust on Aug. 11.
Arrested during the search were:
• Justin Blake Thompson (32) of Dawsonville, charged with Trafficking Cocaine, Possession of Methamphetamine w/ Intent, DUI, Failure to Maintain Lane, and Failure to Use Seatbelt out of Forsyth County. Thompson will have pending charges out of Jackson County for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Heroin.
• Shawn Christopher Shipp (29) of Cumming, charged with Felony Probation Violation out of Forsyth County and has pending charges out of Jackson County for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Heroin.
• Nicholas Lee Estell (24) of Elberton, charged with Violation of Probation, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Heroin.
• Ashley Renee Dickson (26) of Elberton, charged with Felony Violation of Probation of out Banks County, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Heroin.
• Tina Marie Daniels (30) of Cumming, charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Heroin.
• Kara Lynn Phillips (25) of Nicholson, charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Heroin.
• Thomas Jefferson Jarrett (37) of Commerce, charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Heroin.
