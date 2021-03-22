On Saturday, March 13, around 8:40 p.m. officers with the Jefferson Police Department were called to a home on Hwy. 129 North where five or six men were reportedly fighting with knives and axes.
When officers arrived at the scene several people took off running into the woods. One of the men found in the woods had an unidentified juvenile female by the hand. A female translator advised two men were fighting, the man with the female who was his daughter, because the other man made inappropriate sexual comments towards the juvenile daughter. However, the man with the female daughter said that was not true and they were fighting over an expensive necklace.
The second man was not located and officers were unable to determine who had the knives and axes.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JPD were:
•miscellaneous report on Porter Pl., Jefferson, where a couple reported their dog was attacked by another homeowner’s dog in the neighborhood.
•miscellaneous report on Red Bud Rd., Jefferson, where a verbal dispute between a homeowner and speeders on his street was reported.
•criminal damage to property on Siding Ln., Jefferson, where a man reported it appeared the back window on his company vehicle had been shot out by a BB gun.
•speeding and driving while unlicensed on Damon Gause Bypass at W.J. Dills Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information report on Sparrow Ct., Jefferson, where a woman reported her neighbor’s truck rolled into the bedroom at the front of her house causing damage.
•public drunkenness and attempting to purchase alcohol under 21 years of age on Banks Rd., Jefferson, where a man was reportedly acting suspiciously.
•forgery at Trinity Tire and Auto, Washington St., Jefferson, where a woman reported a check was stolen out of her husband’s vehicle while at this location and fraudulently wrote and cashed for $375.
•assist motorist with a disabled semi-truck on Hwy. 129 North at New Salem Church Rd., Jefferson.
•information report at Kroger, Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where a dispute between two customers was reported.
•deceased person at Jackson Oak, Sumner Way, Jefferson, where an elderly female in hospice care was deceased.
•wanted person located on Peachtree Rd., Jefferson.
•criminal trespass at RaceTrac, Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a woman was going car to car “poking” drivers and asking for money.
•information report on Peach Hill Dr., Jefferson, where a man reported the front window had been broken out and someone had been staying inside the residence without his permission.
•theft by taking at the Pendergrass Flea Market, Hwy. 129, Pendergrass, where a vendor reported the theft of her purse and wallet that contained $4,200 in cash, her driver’s license and numerous credit/debit/store/medical cards.
•civil matter at the Pendergrass Flea Market, Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson, where a dispute between a customer and vendor was reported.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended and speeding on Concord Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•possession of marijuana on Hwy. 129 North at Holders Siding Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•theft of lost/mislaid property at Advance Auto Parts, Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported her phone missing.
•theft by taking at Waffle House, Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a woman reported a red bag containing a $350 gold necklace missing.
•criminal trespass at Gringos Mexican Grill, Washington St., Jefferson, where a former employee was reportedly harassing staff members.
•burglary at Lee Street Car Wash, Lee St., Jefferson, where someone cut the locks off the change machine and took the change.
•burglary and theft by taking at Martin Marietta Materials, Quarry Rd., Jefferson, where a maintenance truck and tools were reported missing from the business site.
•wanted person located on Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where a traffic accident was reported.
•criminal trespass at Gringos Mexican Grill, Washington St., Jefferson, where a former employee who had been trespassed from the property the day before had returned.
