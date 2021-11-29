Catalytic converters stolen from county vehicles.
On Friday, November 19, Jefferson Police Department officers responded to the Jackson County Board of Commissioners Recreation Department on Gordon St., where an employee found thre catalytic converters had been cut off four county-owned vehicles.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JPD were:
•miscellaneous at a Cooley Ave., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported he had misplaced her wallet.
•information report at the Academy of Jefferson, Lynn Ave., Jefferson, where a child had fallen and received a lump on her forehead.
•hit and run – failure to stop and render aid at the Lavaquita Flea Market, Hwy. 129 North, Pendergrass, where a woman reported someone had struck her truck causing damage to the driver’s side rear door.
•information report at an Academy Church Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported a dispute with his girlfriend over a phone.
•purchase, possess or have under control any controlled substance and operating a vehicle with a suspended/cancelled/revoked registration on Hwy. 11, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•harassment at a Mimosa Way, Jefferson, where a woman reported her 14-year-old daughter was being picked on and bullied at Jefferson High School by her old 14-year-old friend.
•information report at Jefferson High School, Washington St., Jefferson, where a student reported being in a physical altercation with his mother and she had kicked him out of the residence.
•terroristic threats and acts at Amazon, Hot Mountain Rd., Jefferson, where security reported an issue with an employee threatening to “kill and chop up another employee.”
•assist medical unit at a Peach Hill Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a man was not breathing and unresponsive.
•child custody dispute at a Heritage Ave., Jefferson, residence.
•theft by taking at a West Shores Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported the theft of a pistol.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended on Jett Roberts Rd. at Washington St., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•computer trespass on Lantern Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported an attempt to scame her out of $1,500.
•theft by taking at the Pendergrass Flea Market, Hwy. 129, Pendergrass, where a vendor reported someone stole five pairs of jeans from his booth.
•civil matter at a Georgia Belle Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a woman who is part owner of the home reported someone had changed the locks without her knowledge.
•theft by taking at the Pendergrass Flea Market, Hwy. 129, Pendergrass, where a woman reported the theft of her $1,000 phone.
•wanted person located on the Damon Gause Bypass at Hwy. 11, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•operation of unregistered vehicle or vehicle without current registration and possession of marijuana on Concord Rd. at Wendy’s, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information report on the Damon Gause Bypass at Hwy. 11, Jefferson, where the tire came off a vehicle.
•wanted person located at Dollar Tree, Washington St., Jefferson, where a dispute was reported.
•computer trespass at a Kelly Ln., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her “ex” was continuing to harass her and her kids by telephone communication and text message.
