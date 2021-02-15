Sexual battery reported at SK Battery in Commerce.
A 19-year-old female from Lawrenceville told Commerce Police Department officers a safety security worker at the Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy. site grabbed her by her right arm and tried to kiss her while she was working at the plant on Feb. 8.
She said the incident was reported immediately to her supervisor and she was advised by human resources personnel to file a police report.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the CPD were:
•animal complaint on Creekdale Dr., Commerce, where a homeowner reported his neighbors were continuously letting their two large dogs out without leashes and the dogs were running into his yard and defecating on his grass.
•criminal trespass on Crossing Pl., Commerce, where a resident reported arriving home to find someone had kicked her door in.
•information report at the Commerce Police Department, South Elm St., Commerce.
•disorderly conduct Heritage Crossing Apartments on Crossing Pl., Commerce, where a male who had left his home after being disciplines by his parents was asking for a ride “somewhere.”
•theft by taking at the Ila Rd. Car Wash, Commerce, where a woman reported the theft of a blower that was accidentally left at the car wash.
•animal complaint on Heritage Hills Dr., Commerce, where a woman reported she had been bit twice by her neighbor’s dog.
•death investigation at a Heritage Ct., Commerce, residence, where a female was found not breathing.
•warrant executed, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, improperly transferred tag and windshield/window/wiper requirements violation on Hwy. 98 at Hwy. 441, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
