A man reportedly groped a woman multiple times in her car and began foaming at the mouth after ingesting a substance resembling cocaine before he fled the scene on foot.
Commerce police responded to this incident last week on North Elm St. where the woman said the man entered her car while parked at a convenience store. She said he offered $100 for a ride if she didn’t notify police and $1,000 to have sex with her friend.
She said he then told her to search for specific pornography on her cell phone. It was then that she said the man began touching and grabbing her breasts and buttocks. The woman said he appeared to have a bag of cocaine, which he poured into his mouth. He then began foaming at the mouth, at which point she was able to call 9-1-1.
The woman attempted to exit the vehicle multiple times but she said the man would not allow her to leave. She was finally able to exit, as the man again grabbed her buttocks multiple times.
The woman’s boyfriend arrived on the scene where he said he saw the man pressing up against and groping the woman. He also said the man was sucking on a wrapper and foaming at the mouth while asking people for a ride home.
Another woman at the scene said the man reportedly tried to enter her automobile before going back to the original complainant’s automobile.
The man eventually fled on foot to a coin laundry, where he was seen foaming at the mouth and asking for a ride. He then left the laundry and ran left toward an alley after seeing blue lights of police vehicles, according to a witness. Multiple callers later reported seeing the man running down Georgia Ave. He was also spotted at CVS.
Other incidents reported to the Commerce Police Department were:
•theft by taking on Broad St. where a woman reportedly took building plans off an office desk and left with them. A man grabbed the plans and returned them to the office. The complainant said the woman took the plans to obtain the name of a client and the location of property for sale, neither of which have been made public. He said if the woman discovered the information without signing a disclosure, he stood to lose $100,000. The complainant said he wanted to prosecute the woman. Due to due to the department’s COVID-19 policy, the woman was not arrested, but will have a warrant issued for her for theft.
•identity theft on Starks St. where a man said that a Verizon account was opened in his name and he was billed $127.30.
•damage to property on North Broad St. where an employee at a restaurant said a contractor for a utility company damaged their water line. The employee said the business will press charges for the damages.
•battery on South Elm St. where the complainant said a man tried to strangle him while in his vehicle, leaving noticeable marks on his neck. The complainant said he does not know why the man attacked him.
•information on King St. where a man said someone had been going through his belongings in his backyard but reported that nothing was stolen.
•underage possession of alcohol and speeding on Hwy. 441 where a driver was cited for going 75 mph in an 55-mph zone while two 19-year-olds were in the vehicle with beer. No arrest made made for underage drinking due to the department’s policy in response to COVID-19.
•theft by taking of a motor vehicle on Maysville Rd. where a man said the SUV he was driving was gone after he returned from buying cigarettes for a woman in the vehicle.
•aggravated assault on Medical Center Way where a North Carolina man was treated at Northridge Medical Center for a gunshot wound to the foot but left without surgery. Officers responded to the hospital to reports of the gunshot wound and a possible possession of a firearm after a pistol round was recovered from the man’s clothing. Officers, however, found no weapon. According to the incident report, the man divulged few details about the gunshot wound, other than saying it was accidental. The man was “combative and abusive in his tone” with officers and deputies, according to the report. A man later arrived at the hospital driving a Nissan Altima with a North Carolina tag, requesting to see the gunshot victim. The gunshot victim reportedly left the hospital with an IV in his arm, despite being told his wound required surgery. He was seen leaving the facility in a Nissan Altima.
