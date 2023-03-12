A Jackson County citizen was almost scammed out of a significant amount of money recently. The citizens said someone claiming to be a local police chief said he needed to send money or the government would take charges against him.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received the report on March 2 about a citizen being scammed into sending $20,000 cash via UPS to a drop location in Butts County.

