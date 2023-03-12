A Jackson County citizen was almost scammed out of a significant amount of money recently. The citizens said someone claiming to be a local police chief said he needed to send money or the government would take charges against him.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received the report on March 2 about a citizen being scammed into sending $20,000 cash via UPS to a drop location in Butts County.
"The victim quickly determined that they had been scammed and reported this to the JCSO and UPS," the JCSO said in a news release. "...Jackson County investigators worked with UPS investigators to get the cash recovered before it was picked up by the unknown offender."
UPS was able to take the money back to a UPS hub in Griffin. Jackson County investigators recovered the cash and returned it to the victim.
"Please remember that if anyone asks you to send cash, money orders, prepaid debit cards or any of your personal information and you don’t feel comfortable, please contact the authorities to verify the transaction is legit," the news release said. "Neither the federal, state or local government will ever call and ask you to send money to avoid criminal charges."
