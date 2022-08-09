The following incidents were recently reported by the Commerce Police Department:
- theft by shoplifting on Maysville Rd. where a man stole a flashlight from a store.
- theft by shoplifting on Maysville Rd. where a man stole gloves from a store.
- animal unrestrained on Wyntercreek Way where a woman said her neighbor's dog bit her leg. The bite caused minor bleeding and scratches.
- custody dispute on South Elm St. where a woman wanted to pickup a child, but the child opted to stay with their father.
- lost/found property on Carson St. where someone found a book bag at the duck pond. Suspected methamphetamine was found in the bag.
- damage to property on North Elm St. where a sign fell on a vehicle bumper in a parking lot.
- lost/mislaid property on Carson St. where a woman reported a bike and flip-flop sandal were seen next to the duck pond.
- financial transaction card fraud on Cedar Dr. where a man said an acquaintance took money from his bank account.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked and speeding on Hwy. 15 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- information on North Elm St. where a woman said a man walked up to an ATM, withdrew money and left before taking the money.
- damage to property on Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy. where a woman reported her vehicle was scratched.
- warrant executed on North Broad St. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- warrant served on Homer Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
