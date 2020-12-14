A shoplifting incident at Dollar General, Washington St., Jefferson, was reported to the Jefferson Police Department on December 7.
An employee reported a female, carrying a bag that did not appear to have anything inside it, came into the store asking for the restroom. The complainant said she told the female where the restroom was and the female seemed to be in the restroom for a long time before she came out and was in a hurry to leave.
The complainant stated another employee stopped the female and asked to look in her bag for stolen items, but the female refused. The complainant said when the female lifted her arm up she could see several items inside her bag.
The complainant said the female left the store and got into a red passenger car.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JPD were:
•civil matter at the Pendergrass Flea Market, Hwy. 129, Pendergrass, where a woman reported a business at the flea market had caused damage to the rear window on her vehicle when they removed window tint and re-applied it.
•abandoned vehicle on Cooley St. at Martin St., Jefferson, where a truck was stuck in a ditch and blocking traffic.
•physical altercation at an Elberta Dr., Jefferson, residence, between a man and woman.
•assist with a fire call at a Peachtree Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a generator on the front porch had reportedly caught on fire.
•damage to property at Aldi Distribution, Dry Pond Rd., Jefferson, where the driver of one tractor-trailer had reportedly backed into another tractor-trailer at the loading dock.
•theft by taking at a Railroad St., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported that he believed a neighbor took a package that was delivered to his doorstep.
•forgery at Govea Tax Services, Lee St., Jefferson, where the complainant reported she had cashed a check for over $3,647 for a woman and found out when she presented the check to her bank that a stop payment had been placed on the check.
•fraudulent telephone solicitation at a Jackson Walk, Jefferson, residence, where a man reported receiving a letter and an email from firms attempting to collect money that he allegedly owed. The complainant said this was all in reference to a scam.
•damage to property at Circle K, Dry Pond Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported someone damaged the passenger side sleeper on his vehicle while he was at this location.
•financial identity fraud at a Jefferson Blvd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported, for the second time in 2020, $4,000 was fraudulently taken from her bank account.
•criminal trespass at a Church St., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported someone had damaged his mailbox.
•information report at an Indian Springs Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a 13-year-old juvenile had run away from home. He was later located and returned to his adult sister.
•entering an automobile at a Coopers Hawk Ln., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported someone had entered his vehicle and stole two Glock handguns.
•information report on Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson, where a man, driving a tractor-trailer, that was parked in an empty parking lot reported a boot company put a boot on his vehicle and he didn’t have the $500 to pay for it to be removed.
•burglary at a Faith Dr., Jefferson, construction site, where a man reported a heater missing and a door damaged.
•influencing witnesses at a Duke St., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported his wife, whom he is the process of divorcing, is attempting to influence the court testimony of his son and daughter-in-law.
•Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – alcohol, possession of an open alcohol container and disorderly conduct at Kubota, McClure Industrial Dr., Jefferson, where an employee who had failed an alcohol test had become verbally abusive to other employees and was attempting to leave the property driving intoxicated.
•wanted person located and verbal dispute at a Jimmy Reynolds Blvd., Jefferson, residence, where a domestic dispute was reported between a woman and her husband.
•theft by taking at Jefferson Middle School, Dragon Dr., Jefferson, where a man reported his daughter’s Apple watch had been stolen.
•possession of any controlled substance with the intent to distribute, loitering and prowling, and improper parking in the roadway on Spratlin Dr., Jefferson, where a man reported a suspicious vehicle had been parked in front of his house for approximately 45 minutes.
•information report at Jefferson Academy, Dragon Dr., Jefferson, where a juvenile male student, who had been disrupting a class by yelling at the top of his lungs, ran away from school.
•theft of lost/mislaid property at KFC/Taco Bell, Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson, where a woman reported she lost her wallet that contained her credit cards and driver’s license.
•hit and run; failure to stop and render aid at a Hickory Hills Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported an Amazon driver hit his mailbox, causing $850 in damage, and left.
