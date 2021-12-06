On Wednesday, November 24, Jefferson Police Department officers responded to a criminal trespass at Family Dollar on Washington St.
The complainant stated a woman had reportedly stolen a hair detangler and a comb and left heading towards the bypass on Washington St. in a green car.
The vehicle was observed by an officer a few minutes later parked behind the RaceTrac.
When confronted, the woman driving admitted to stealing the items. The woman and officers returned to the store and gave the items back to the complainant.
The woman, from Commerce, was trespassed from the store for two years at the request of the complainant.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JPD were:
•theft by receiving stolen property at the Pendergrass Flea Market, Hwy. 129, Pendergrass, where a vendor reported a man had stolen a board holding $3,000 worth of silver chains.
•miscellaneous on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson, where a vehicle involved in a car accident was stopped in the roadway.
•wanted person location at the Hall County Jail, Barber Rd., Gainesville, where a female was picked up.
•criminal trespass on Blackstock Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported an unknown individual damaged her wooden landscaping fence.
•theft by taking on Hog Mountain Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported the theft of a 53-foot reefer trailer.
•entering an automobile at a Dixie Red Ave., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported his firearm missing from his vehicle.
•theft by shoplifting at the Pendergrass Flea Market, Hwy. 129, Pendergrass, where a vendor reported a man stolen three paid of Air Pods and a watch.
•information report at the Jefferson Police Department, Washington St., Jefferson, where a man reported his daughter’s mother had been encouraging his daughter’s “unethical behavior” and was “encouraging her to lie.”
•information report at an MLK Jr. Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a custody dispute was reported.
•information report at RaceTrac, Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a man reported a tool box and tools missing from the back of his company’s work truck.
•miscellaneous at the Jefferson Police Department, Washington St., Jefferson, where a woman reported being “short-changed” during a financial transaction.
•theft by taking at Morgan Concrete Company, New Salem Church Rd., Jefferson.
•information report on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson, where a man reported the driver of truck “cut him off” and clipped the front of his vehicle and kept going.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.