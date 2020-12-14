On Wednesday, December 9, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy reported he observed a theft at Nike in Tanger Outlets, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce.
The deputy advised the two people, a male and a female, involved were in a car going south on Interstate 85 at a high rate of speed passing cars in the median.
The vehicle was later stopped and the two individuals were apprehended in Braselton.
Charges for the two include obstruction of law enforcement officers, theft by shoplifting, warrant service, reckless driving, fleeing/attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and failure to yield at a yield sign.
COMMERCE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•theft by shoplifting, warrant service and criminal trespass at Select Shades, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a group of four females had reportedly taken glasses from the store without paying for them.
•Temporary Protection Order (TPO) service at Ingles, Hwy. 334, Commerce, where a man was served with a TPO.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 334 at Winding Woods Trl., Commerce,
•dispute at an Old Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man reported his property had been on the property and had tried to provoke him into a fight.
•stalking at a Water Wheel Dr., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported finding a tracking device in her truck and a camera on top of her refrigerator that her husband, whom she had a TPO against, had access to with an application on his phone.
•civil matter at a Ridge Mill Dr., Commerce, residence, where a man reported when he came to the residence to see his kids and retrieve some of his belongings he found the locks had been changed by a female and she told him the items in the residence would be divided up by a judge in court.
•information at a Mount Olive Dr., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported suspicious activity.
•harassing communications – threatens bodily harm via telecommunication at a Wilsons Garage Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported, since starting to see another man, she had been receiving calls and text messages from her ex-husband. She said he texted her that “if he sees them out she would get what is coming to her.”
•assist motorist on Woods Bridge Rd. at Hwy. 82 Spur, Commerce, where a woman’s vehicle was broken down.
•weapons on school safety zones, school building or grounds, or at school function and information at East Jackson Middle School, Hoods Mill Rd. Commerce, where an individual brought an unapproved item to school.
•information at a South Elm St., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported she had received multiple unwanted texts from a man.
•harassing communications – threatens bodily harm via telecommunications at a Westview Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported another woman via Facebook was accusing the complainant of being involved in the death of the other woman’s husband 11 years ago.
•accident with a deer on White Hill School Rd., Commerce.
•assist Commerce Police Department officers on Interstate 85 South, Commerce, with a traffic stop.
•assist Commerce Police Department on Hwy. 441, Commerce, where a traffic accident was reported.
•suspicious activity at a Tangler Outlets, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a female security guard reported a man had been standing in front of the ATM for 20-30 minutes.
•theft by taking at a Commerce Rd., Commerce, location, where a man reported the theft of a 25-foor goose-neck trailer.
•assist the Commerce Police Department on Interstate 85 South, Commerce, where a tractor-trailer with a damaged driver’s side window was located off the roadway.
•simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) and cruelty to children at a Fincher Dr., Commerce, residence.
•juvenile issue at a Maysville Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported an incident with her juvenile son.
•assist Georgia State Patrol on Interstate 85 South, Commerce, where a traffic accident was reported.
•assist Georgia State Patrol on Hwy. 82 Spur at Boogies Run, Commerce.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 441 South, Commerce.
•information at a Ridge Mill Ln., Commerce, residence, where a woman expressed concern for her father dealing with her brother who is bipolar.
•abandoned vehicle on Interstate 85 South, Commerce.
•accident with a deer on White Hill School Rd., Commerce.
•criminal trespass at a B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man reported another man he let stay at his residence for one night would not leave when asked to do so.
•dispute at a Ridge Mill Ln., Commerce, residence, where a man reported his 30-year-old son was being irate and causing everyone in the home to feel unsafe.
•assist motorist on Home Rd., Commerce, where a vehicle was broke down in the travel lane.
•agency assist at a Ridge Mill Ln., Commerce, residence.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•assist Georgia State Patrol on Jefferson Rd. at New Kings Bridge Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic accident was reported.
•damage to property on Hog Mountain Rd. at Storey Ln., Jefferson, where the driver of a bobtail tractor had spun out and ended up in a ditch.
•juvenile issue at a Stillwater Ln., Jefferson, residence.
•damage to property on Cotton Gin Row at Traditions Way, Jefferson, where the driver of a van had reportedly struck the rear of a golf cart.
•warrant service at a Hunter Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•assist Jefferson Fire Department on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson, where a grass fire was reported.
•civil matter at an Ebenezer Church Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a child custody dispute was reported.
•criminal trespass at an Academy Church Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported someone broke the back window on a company SUV and he chased the person off. He said the window on the back porch of the residence was also broken.
•abandoned vehicle on Doster Rd. at Hwy. 124, Jefferson, where a truck was blocking one lane of traffic.
•deposit account fraud at Jackson EMC, Commerce Rd., Jefferson, where an employee reported receiving three returned fraudulent checks.
•identity fraud at a River Birch Loop, Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported someone using her information, including her Social Security number, had filed for unemployment.
•suspicious activity at a W.H. Hayes Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a car was parked at the end of the driveway.
•information on Brockton Rd. at Dowdy Rd., Jefferson, where lumber/debris was in the roadway.
•theft of lost/mislaid property at an Ebenezer Church Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her daughter’s iPhone 7 cell phone had been taken from her book bag while she was at West Jackson Elementary School.
•juvenile issue at a Lavista Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her 17-year-old son ran away. The 17-year-old later returned back to the residence.
•suspicious activity on Sycamore St., Jefferson, where a car with the door open was found in the parking lot.
•harassing communications at a Hunters Run, Jefferson, residence, where a man reported he believed a woman he had been “chatting” with on a social website had hacked his phone and obtained a nude photo of him.
•information on Hwy. 129 North at New Salem Church Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic accident was reported.
•aggravated stalking at an Athens Hwy., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported the violation of an active Temporary Protective Order (TPO) against her child’s father.
•assist Arcade Police Department on Hwy. 129 South at Terry Farm Rd., Jefferson, with a traffic stop.
•suspicious activity and warrant service at an Athens Hwy., Jefferson, residence, where a someone with a flashlight was reportedly inside a vacant residence.
•abandoned vehicle on Brockton Rd. at McRee Rd., Jefferson, where a car was in the roadway creating a road hazard.
•suspicious activity at South Jackson Elementary School, New Kings Bridge Rd., Jefferson, where a car was located in the driveway.
•assist motorist on Hog Mountain Rd. at Hickory Chase Dr., Jefferson, where a tractor-trailer was stuck in a ditch and blocking both lanes of traffic.
•financial transaction card fraud at Harris Meats, Sycamore St., Jefferson, where an employee reported a man placed a large order, over $2,321, over the phone and paid with a check that was no good and had to be charged back to their bank account.
•assist Jefferson Police Department and medical unit on Damon Gause Bypass at Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic accident was reported.
•damage to property on Business 129 at US 129, Jefferson, where a woman reported another driver backed into her vehicle at this location and then left the scene.
•criminal trespass at a Carruth Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported she heard footsteps running down her driveway and finding her tire flat when she went outside to check.
•information at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson, where a woman reported someone was following her as she traveled from her home in Barrow County to Jackson County.
•suspicious activity at a Wellford Ave., Jefferson, residence, where a where a woman reported a suspicious truck in the neighborhood.
•simple battery – FVA and criminal trespass at a Palmer Ct., Jefferson, residence, where a juvenile was being unruly and combative with his father.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•abandoned vehicle on Holly Springs Rd. at Pond Fork Church Rd., Maysville.
•civil matter at an Old Miller Rd., Maysville, residence, where a tenant had received an eviction notice.
•theft by taking at an Old Miller Rd., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported she order four socket sets that were delivered to her home in November, but she said she never received them and she believed they were delivered to the wrong address or stolen from her residence.
•suspicious activity at a Marlow Rd., Maysville, residence, where the back door was found open on the residence.
•driving without a valid driver’s license and taillights violation on Plainview Rd., Maysville, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious activity on Wheeler Cemetery Rd. at Hurricane Shoals Rd., Maysville, where a person with a flashlight was reported walking in the area.
•disorderly conduct at a Hillside Way, Maysville, residence, where a woman reported an argument with a man going door to door selling meat.
GILLSVILLE
Incident reported to the JCSO in Gillsville was:
•civil matter at a Rolling Ridge, Gillsville, residence, where a dispute was reported between a woman and her ex-husband.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•aggravated assault and cruelty to children at a Hwy. 441 South, Nicholson, residence, where a dispute was reported between a woman and her brother.
•animal complaint at a Sanford Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a man reported a Pit Bull had come onto his property and attacked his dog.
•accident with a deer on Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson.
•accident with a deer on Old Athens Dr. at Hwy. 441 South, Nicholson.
•theft by taking at a Brockton Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported an Amazon employee delivered packages to her residence and then stole three packages that were in a bin on her front porch for her customers to pick up.
•animal complaint on New Kings Bridge Rd. at Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, where a cow was in the roadway.
•suspicious activity at an Ed Bennett Rd., Nicholson, residence, where someone was possibly inside a vacant residence.
•information on Shilo Rd., Nicholson, where chicken cages were found in the roadway.
•assist Georgia State Patrol on Sanford Rd., Nicholson, where a traffic accident was reported.
•financial transaction card fraud at an Ivy Creek Dr., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported $610 had been fraudulently taken from her bank account using “cash app.”
•information at a Fletcher Dr., Nicholson, residence, where a man reported shooting going on in the area of his home.
•entering an automobile at an Ivy Creek Dr., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported the theft of her wallet out of her vehicle.
•possession of marijuana, instructional permits; graduating licensing and related restrictions; temporary license and speeding on Hwy. 441 at Memorial Dr., Nicholson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•assist medical unit at a Woodpecker Ln., Nicholson, residence. A man was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment.
•accident with a deer on Brockton Rd., Nicholson.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•burglary at a Brooks Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a man reported someone had entered his residence and stole two bags of tools, all of his clothes and a duffel bag. The complainant said a shed had also been broken into and some hand tools were stolen.
•assist Georgia State Patrol on Hwy. 129 North, Talmo, where a traffic accident was reported.
•information at an Independence Ave., Pendergrass, residence, where a woman reported she hear someone trying to break into the house.
•dispute at a John B. Brooks Rd., Pendergrass, business, where an altercation was reported between a male and female employee.
•battery at Dollar General, Main St., Talmo, where a man reported he had been “slapped” and “punched” in the face several times by another man that was known to him.
•suspicious activity at a Darling Ln., Pendergrass, residence, where a man reported a car with a female inside was parked in his driveway. The woman said she was new to the area and she had accidentally parked in the wrong driveway and fell asleep inside the vehicle.
•animal complaint on Pond Fork Church Rd. at Old State Rd., Talmo, where a cow was in the roadway.
•animal complaint on Hubert Pittman Rd., Pendergrass, where a horse was in the roadway.
•juvenile issue at a Kimberly Ln., Pendergrass, residence, where a juvenile was reportedly destroying the house.
•assist motorist on Hwy. 129 at Village Pkwy., Pendergrass, where a tractor-trailer was disabled and partially blocking the roadway.
•welfare check at a Hwy. 60, Pendergrass, residence, request by a social worker at Jackson County Comprehensive High School.
•assist motorist on Ridgewood Rd. at Pine Way Ln., Pendergrass, where a car was disabled and blocking traffic.
•suspicious activity and abandoned vehicle on Spring Shadow Dr. at Guy Cooper Rd., Pendergrass, where a vehicle was located at the entrance to an abandoned subdivision.
•juvenile issue at a Kimberley Ln., Pendergrass, residence, where a juvenile had walked off and would not return home.
•animal complaint on Old State Rd. at Wrens Nest Ln., Pendergrass, where cows were in the roadway.
•simple battery and dispute at a Pond Ford Church Rd., Talmo, residence, between girlfriends.
•burglary at a Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a man reported a home, barn, well house and chicken house had been broken into and gone through.
•damage to property at Bed Bath and Beyond, John B. Brooks Rd., Pendergrass, where the driver of a tractor-trailer reported he accidentally backed into the front end of a parked car at this location.
•insurance requirements for operation of motor vehicles on Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass, where a traffic stop was conducted.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•accident with a deer on Savage Rd. at Bob Wages Rd., Bogart.
•theft by taking at a Commerce Rd., Athens, residence, where a woman reported her friend’s automobile had been broken into. She said the passenger side window was broken out and unknown items were taken.
•assist fire departments at a Paps Ln., Athens, residence.
•assist motorist on New Kings Bridge Rd., Athens, where a woman had a flat tire and didn’t have a spare tire.
•assist medical unit at an Archer Grove School Rd., Athens, residence, where a man was found unresponsive. He was transport to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment.
•possession of methamphetamine, dispute and obstruction of law enforcement officers at a Wages Bridge Rd., Athens, residence, where a verbal dispute was reported between a woman and her step-son and her niece.
•welfare check at an Oak Grove Rd., Athens, residence, where a man was found lying on the ground in the front yard.
•information at a Hwy. 330, Athens, residence, where a real estate agent reported attempted fraud/scam in regards to this property that is under contract.
•suspicious activity at a Doris Ln., Athens, residence, where a woman reported her husband had “possibly stole another mailbox during the night.”
•suspicious activity on Wages Bridge Rd. at Hwy. 334, Athens, where several vehicles were blocking the roadway and several individuals appeared to be involved in an altercation.
•information on Prospect Church Rd. at Tallassee Rd., Athens, where a disturbance and gunshots were reported.
•sexual assault reported by a female being treated at St. Mary’s Hospital, Baxter St., Athens, where the woman reported being assault by a man during a drug buy.
WEST JACKSON
The following incidents were recently reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton:
•suspicious activity on Eagles Bluff Way where a damaged vehicle was abandoned.
•dispute on William Freeman Rd. where a man and woman argued and the man threw a phone.
•damage to property on New Cut Rd. where a man reported a truck damaged his lawn and culvert pipe.
•theft of lost or mislaid property on Davenport Rd. where a woman said her phone was missing.
•dispute on I-85 where a man and woman argued and the woman threw her phone out the window.
•information on West Broad St. where a wrecker service business employee reported a woman who gave her a hard time while picking up a vehicle. The employee called the rental car company, which told her they didn't release the vehicle to the woman.
•entering auto on Davenport Rd. where a woman reported cash was missing from her vehicle.
•suspicious activity on Marshall Clark Rd. where a man reported people were following him. He suspected the people following him were people he'd previously threatened.
•information on Davenport Rd. where someone reported someone riding all-terrain vehicles (ATVs).
•information on Mandy Ln. where someone reported loud music.
•damage to a vehicle on Davenport Rd. where a man said something ran out in front of his daughter's vehicle, causing her to drive into a ditch and strike a tree.
•criminal trespass on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman said her vehicle was damaged.
•suspicious activity on Freedom Pkwy. where someone reported a suspicious vehicle in a handicap spot. Officers said the vehicle had a handicap tag.
•animal complaint on Indian Creek Ln. where someone reported aggressive dogs.
•information on Hwy. 53 where a woman asked officers to go to a property and identify all of the people on the scene. She suspected squatters had moved into the residence.
•dispute on Davenport Rd. where a woman reported her husband wouldn't give her the car keys.
•suspicious activity on Country Ridge Dr. where a man reported a package that was marked delivered had not been delivered.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where two people were walking around Sells Mill Park after hours.
•suspicious activity on Pendergrass Rd. where officers saw a vehicle at a church that previously had an open door. The driver was there for business.
•harassing communications on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman reported a man followed her on social media, despite being told to leave her alone.
•dispute on Pendergrass Rd. where a woman reported her estranged husband tried to provoke her to make physical contact and violate her bond conditions.
•suspicious activity on Pendergrass Rd. where someone reported a vehicle was driving all over the roadway and stopped in the road.
•theft by taking on Ednaville Rd. where someone told a man that a vehicle he lent his brother was missing.
•simple battery on Maddox Rd. where a man reported his wife's boyfriend became physical with him.
•information on Burton Dr. where a man reported stolen equipment, but later learned it had been moved to another job site.
•agency assist on Pocket Rd. where a stolen phone "pinged" at an address.
•agency assist on I-85 where officers assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a three-vehicle wreck.
•battery on New Liberty Church Rd. where a woman said another woman struck her at a residence.
•dispute on Hwy. 124 where a man and woman argued and the woman said the man pushed her head into the couch and covered her mouth and nose. The man said the argument was only verbal.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 where officers assisted the GSP with a wreck. A man was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
