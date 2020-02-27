Two stores at the Tanger Outlets Mall recently reported incidents of shoplifting.
Tommy Hilfiger reported $4,000 worth of merchandise stolen by several women. The women reportedly entered the store when only one employee was on the floor and placed items into bags before leaving in two vehicles.
An employee at Clearance Shades reported two pairs of sunglasses stolen. Each pair costs $361.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•assisted the fire department with a vehicle fire on I-85 near mile marker 143. No one was injured in the fire.
•complaints of a suspicious man walking in the woods near Apple Valley Rd. holding a trash bag and a basketball.
•a man on Leachman Rd. said a client threatened him and his family through text messages for skipping a weekend of work due to bad weather.
•a woman on Ila Rd. complained about receiving a bill from a bank in her name. She claims she did not open the account at that bank.
•a woman on Hwy. 82 complained about a vehicle stopping at her driveway and the occupants speaking to her children. The children said the person told them to be careful playing near the street.
•complaints of loud music on Hawks Nest Rd.
•a man on Blacks Creek Church Rd. said he wanted to harm himself and wanted to be taken to a hospital.
•a JCSO vehicle was damaged on White Hill School Rd. while passing a wrecker which lost its trailer hitch. The trailer hitch struck the vehicle.
•a man said his vehicle was side-swiped on I-85 by a vehicle in another lane.
•a woman said she left her vehicle at a dealership on Homer Rd. and when she returned, the catalytic converter was taken out.
•a human resource manager on Hwy. 334 complained about someone calling multiple times to speak to different employees.
