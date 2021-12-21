Jackson County deputies were recently called for a domestic dispute during which the suspect fired a shot.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was called to Hardin Terrace for a report of home invasion, battery and reckless conduct.
A woman said her ex-boyfriend kicked open the door, then attacked her current boyfriend. He ultimately left the residence after the woman said she was calling the police.
The woman said she and her boyfriend were going to leave the residence when they heard a gunshot. They re-entered the home until officers arrived.
Other incidents reported across Jackson County were:
JEFFERSON
•agency assist on Ralph Garrison Rd. where officers assisted EMS as they provided medical care to a man.
•damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a man reported his truck was hit by a trailer and the other driver didn’t stop.
•suspicious activity on County Farm Rd. where a vehicle had been left at the Jackson County Ag Facility for days.
•possession, manufacturing, etc. of certain controlled substances or marijuana; warrant service; and possible overdose on Harrison Johnson Way where two people were arrested — one for a warrant, the other for possession of fentanyl and firearms — during a call for a possible overdose.
•civil matter on Creek Nation Rd. where a woman said her boyfriend locked her out of their residence.
•suicide threats on Jefferson River Rd. where someone reported a man took 20 Xanax pills. He was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional.
•criminal trespass on Storey Ln. where a man said someone hit his mailbox.
•civil matter on Hwy. 82 N where a man paid for track pickup, but hadn’t received any services.
•theft by taking and damage to property on County Farm Rd. where someone stole four tires with rims. There was also a broken window on a residence and it appeared as thought someone tried to raise or enter the window.
•noise complaint on Lewis Sailors Rd. where someone reported their neighbor fires a firearm during nighttime hours throughout the week.
•harassing communications on McCreery Rd. where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend harassed her, calling her and contacting her on social media.
•civil matter on Holiday Cemetery Rd. where a man was upset because his children were left at home alone.
•harassing communications on Riley Rd. where a man reported his son received a message from someone on social media. The suspect demanded money or threatened to send an altered photo with a picture of genitalia on it to his friends and post it on social media.
•open container; driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol; and failure to maintain lane on I-85 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
•suspicious activity on Winder Hwy. where a man reported seeing an unknown person on a piece of property.
•damage to a vehicle on Bill Wright Rd. where a man said someone hit his tractor.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 124 where a vehicle was struck and damaged, but the driver didn’t realize the vehicle had damage until she arrived at the Empower Center.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 82 where a woman said someone was on her property, but officers said no one was around.
•agency assist on Hwy. 82 where officers made contact with an unoccupied vehicle partially in the road.
•agency assist on Hidden Oaks Ln. where family members had an argument.
•juvenile issue on Brockton Loop where a juvenile cursed at his guardian and refused to come inside. Officers spoke with the juvenile about his behavior.
•hit and run on Hwy. 82 where a man said his vehicle collided with another vehicle that turned in front of him. The other driver left the scene.
•damage to a vehicle on Hardin Terrace Circle where a woman found her vehicle had been scratched.
•damage to a vehicle on Jackson Trail Rd. where a vehicle struck another, but no damage was caused.
•battery-family violence on Traditions Way where officers arrested a man who reportedly hit a woman, causing a knot on her head.
•theft by taking on Stan Evans Dr. where someone reported a possible stolen firearm.
•battery-family violence on April Ln. where a woman reported her daughter held her down on the bed, causing bruises. The daughter was reportedly using methamphetamine.
•information on Indian River Dr. where a man said he was hit in the head. There was reportedly a pool of blood on the scene. He was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
•suspicious activity on MLK Ave. where a man thought someone had entered his residence.
•dispute on Nathaniel Dr. where a woman wanted a man to leave her residence.
•battery-family violence on Carver Dr. where a woman reported a man hit her during a domestic dispute.
COMMERCE
•criminal trespass on Groaning Rock Rd. where a man reported a family member was at the residence despite being criminally trespassed. The complainant had allowed the family member to stay at the residence for two weeks and had not asked him to leave.
•battery-family violence on Mt. Olive Way where a woman said her husband hit her multiple times, threw his ring at her and grabbed her around the throat area.
•dispute on Barber Rd. where a woman wanted her son and his friends to leave, but the son resided at the property.
•theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where three women took $50 in necklaces.
•missing person on W. Gary Rd. where an assisted living facility resident had left without checking out. She later returned.
•agency assist on SR 98 where a log truck overturned at Mize Rd. No one was injured and the vehicle was towed.
•agency assist on Hwy. 441 where officers assisted multiple agencies with a pursuit that started in Braselton and ended in Banks County.
•suspicious activity at East Jackson Elementary School where a man who cleans the school after hours heard voiced and someone possibly banging on the doors.
•information on Hoods Mill Rd. where someone reported cyber-bullying.
•agency assist on Apple Valley Rd. where a vehicle struck a school bus while traveling in the opposite direction. The driver did not stop. The bus did not have students on it and the driver was uninjured.
•information on Hoods Mill Rd. where a student’s Airpods were missing.
•animal complaint on Bradberry Ct. where a woman said two German Shepherd puppies showed up in her backyard.
•suicide threats on Old Hoods Mill Rd. where a man reported his mother had made suicidal comments. The woman denied wanting to harm herself.
MAYSVILLE
•information on Dixon Bridge Rd. where someone reported a dumpster was in the road, but officers said it was not.
•damage to a vehicle on Dixon Bridge Rd. where a man was teaching his son how to drive and the vehicle went off the road, and ultimately flipped. There were no injuries.
•suspicious activity on Donahoo Rd. where a man reported his wife was screaming in the woods. The woman was actually at home and was fine. The man said he had taken methamphetamine days prior and hadn’t slept. He was encouraged to seek help.
•suspicious activity on Yarbroughs Crossing where officers pursued a vehicle that was speeding and driving in the wrong lane. Officers found a vehicle parked in the middle of the road and a man was down an embankment. He reportedly appeared to be under the influence, but denied taking anything. He said the police had been chasing him from South Carolina, but no agencies had had any contact with him. The vehicle didn’t have insurance coverage and the man was given a ride to a local truck stop.
•dispute on Highland Way where two men argued over belongings. One of the men also wanted the other to leave the property. He was given a criminal trespass warning.
•simple assault-family violence and violation of a court order on Pleasant Acres Dr. where a man was arrested after a call about a dispute. He reportedly stormed into a bedroom, threw the covers off of a woman and demanded he go find her shoes. The man had a no violent contact order for the woman.
•damage to property and mental subject on Jackson Woods Rd. where a woman with mental health issues had damaged a residence.
•criminal trespass on Highland Way where a man was arrested after returning to a property after he received a criminal trespass warning.
NICHOLSON
•driving while license is suspended or revoked and open container on Cabin Creek Rd. where a man was arrested a man was arrested for the listed charges.
•agency assist on Old Kings Bridge Rd. where officers assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a wreck.
•welfare check on Jims Ln. where officers weren’t able to make contact with the person they were checking on.
•possible overdose on Jim David Rd. where officers were called after a man reportedly took a handful of Xanax. He was alert and breathing and refused to cooperate.
•Department of Family and Children Services referral on Kesler Rd. where a woman reported her daughter refused to take care of her children. The mother reportedly confronted the deputy and a family member and said she was “untouchable” and had beaten the system and said her DFCS case worker was “wrapped around her finger” and wouldn’t let her children be taken from her. Officers said the children appeared to be in good health.
•loitering or prowling on Old Kings Bridge Rd. where a homeless man knocked on someone’s door. He ultimately left on foot.
•suspicious activity on Wages Bridge Rd. where someone reported seeing flashlights in the woods near a home that had recently been burglarized. The people who were seen said they were looking for firewood.
•possible overdose on J. S. Williamson Court where a family member called about a woman overdosing. Officers found her unconscious and administered Narcan. She was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional.
•damage to property on Broad St. where someone burned toilet paper in a porta-potty. Damage was minimal.
•criminal trespass on Broad St. where a vehicle damaged a fuel nozzle.
•suspicious activity on Old Kings Bridge Rd. where a woman thought someone tried to start her vehicle because there was a flashing red light on inside. Officers told the woman the light was normal.
•suspicious activity on Little Valley Rd. where a man reported a vehicle parked in the driveway of a vacant residence.
•animal complaint on Sanford Rd. where a woman said her neighbor’s chickens and turkeys were always in the road and on her property and that the neighbor’s dogs barked all night.
NORTH JACKSON
•suspicious activity on Martin Rd. where a woman said someone called her, claiming she had a warrant and demanding money.
•dispute on Forest Lake Rd. where two people argued over money.
•mental person on Holly Springs Rd. where officers were called for a report of a woman possibly being hit by a vehicle. She said she had mental health issues and wanted to go to the hospital because she needed her medication. She was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
•dispute on Forest Lake Rd. where family members had an argument.
•animal complaint on Banyon Creek Dr. where a woman said a dog bit her.
•dispute on Stockton Farm Rd. where a woman said her nephew slapped her.
•suspicious activity on Lois Lane where a man received a check from a group that he’d never heard of.
•suspicious activity on Bravo Dr. where a bullet casing was found on an air conditioning unit. Someone also found a heart and upside-down “T” drawn on dust on a car.
•information on River Ridge Dr. where a man reported a vehicle was driving recklessly and had almost struck another vehicle.
•civil matter on Forest Lake Rd. where a package was missing.
•suspicious activity on Glenn Abby Ln. where a deputy saw a vehicle parked at a business.
SOUTH JACKSON
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 129 South where a vehicle struck dirt in the median, causing the vehicle to travel into the median then into northbound lanes. The vehicle had “disabling” damage, but the driver was uninjured.
•information on Clarence Wages Rd. where a tree was in the roadway.
•dispute on Moore Rd. where a couple argued. Both denied it had turned physical.
•dispute on J. T. Elrod Rd. where a man said his ex-wife pointed a rifle at him. She denied doing so and said the man came onto the property without permission. The woman’s boyfriend confirmed the woman did not have a firearm.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 330 where a woman behaved oddly in a store.
•dispute on Fuller Rd. where a woman slipped on an icy step while taking her child to daycare. The child had blood on his mouth and was checked by EMS. The father had taken the child and said he just wanted to know the child was OK.
•suspicious activity on Commerce Rd. where a woman was found asleep in a running vehicle at a green light. She appeared confused and was transported to the hospital.
WEST JACKSON
•criminal trespass on Stoneview Dr. where a swastika was reportedly drawn in black chalk at the end of a resident’s driveway. The complainant said she would install security cameras in hopes of preventing further vandalism.
•identity fraud on Quail Run where a woman said a small business loan application was completed using her information.
•harassing communications on Prescott Place where a woman reportedly received a call from a male claiming he stole $500 from her bank account. The woman said the male, who claimed to be 13 years old, then began ridiculing her. The call came after the woman said someone removed funds from her PayPal account, though she was able to have PayPal reverse the transaction.
•dispute on Brighton Park Circle where two women reportedly got into an argument and pushed each other.
•information on Penny Lane where a woman said her boyfriend was drinking and drove away from a residence after the two argued.
•welfare check on Pocket Rd. where a man claimed he killed his girlfriend in a text to his son. A deputy responded to the residence where he met with both the man and his girlfriend. The man said he sent the message to his son in hopes of a response after his son hadn’t answered his calls. The deputy told the man that “wasn’t the best way to get his son to call him.”
•suicide threats on Jackson Trail Rd. where a deputy responded regarding a distraught male.
•agency assist on Hwy. 124 where a deputy assisted a Braselton police officer in a traffic stop that resulted in an arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol.
•agency assist on Hwy. 124 at Gum Springs Rd. where a deputy responded to a three-vehicle accident. At the scene, a woman requested a medical unit for her juvenile son.
•information on Ednaville Rd. where a man said his ex-wife forged his signature on all their divorce papers, allowing her to garnish wages for child support.
•information on Deer Ridge where a woman said the driver of a truck appeared to try to strike a pedestrian intentionally. The woman said her husband confronted the driver, who left and drove toward Barrow County.
•damage to vehicle where a woman and her husband reportedly got into a dispute with county road workers over a damaged tire. The woman said she swerved to avoid a piece of machinery in the roadway and struck a curb, causing the tire to go flat. She said a worker told her the she was at-fault for the tire damage. A deputy later spoke to a county worker who said he saw the vehicle round the curve at a high speed. He said the lane was open for traffic, noting that that a number of vehicles, including a school bus, successfully passed the machine.
•theft by taking on Laurel Cove Dr. where $1,500 worth of copper wire was reportedly stolen from 13 lots. The complainant provided a photo of the suspects and their vehicle to a deputy.
•theft by taking on Michigan Circle at Clearwater Court where a man said two tool boxes bolted to a trailer were stolen.
•insurance requirement on Hwy. 332 at Wehunt Rd. where a motorist was cited for driving without valid insurance. Small pieces of marijuana were also found throughout the vehicle, but the driver was not cited, according to the incident report.
