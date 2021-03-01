A family dispute involving a man, his sister and her boyfriend in the parking lot at Northridge Medical Center, Medical Center Dr., Commerce, led to a shot being fired.
On Saturday, February 20, Commerce Police Department officers responded to the report of a verbal dispute and a shot being fired in the parking lot at the hospital.
A witness to the incident said Benjamin Everett Wurtz and his sister and her boyfriend were verbally arguing over their mother being placed in hospice care. The witness advised as the argument got worse, while the two men were standing outside their vehicles, Wurtz took out a pistol and shot it into the air.
Wurtz, 48, 71 Windy Hill Rd., Commerce, was charged with reckless conduct. He admitted to officers he took out his revolver pointing it in the air and shot one round while in the parking lot.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the CPD were:
•laying drags or reckless conduct with an automobile in the Commerce High School student parking lot, Lakeview Dr., Commerce, where a CHS student was doing “donuts and burnouts.”
•Driving Under the Influence (DUI) refusal and failure to maintain lane on South Elm St. at Church St., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•theft by receiving stolen property at ABC Pawn, Commerce, where a man reported he had located what he believed to be a trimmer that was stolen from him approximately two months ago.
•DUI – refusal, improper use of a signal and failure to maintain lane on North Broad St. at Park St., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•identity theft fraud to create/use/possess on Heritage Hills Dr., Commerce, where a man reported someone was using his Social Security number fraudulently.
•aggravated assault, fleeing or attempting to elude, criminal damage to property, theft by receiving stolen property, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked failure to maintain lane and reckless driving on North Broad St. at Orchard Cir., Commerce, where officers stopped a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
•driving without a valid driver’s license and theft by taking at Quality Foods, Maysville Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported the theft of her cell phone.
•criminal trespass on Crossing Pl., Commerce, where a woman reported someone had broken her car window by throwing a large rock through it.
•theft by conversion at Jackson Place Apartments, Hospital Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported paying over $1,040 in fees using her debit card to rent an apartment and then found out the apartment already had someone living in it. The complainant said she requested a refund and was given the refund, but then a few days later the money was taken back out of her account.
•theft by taking at Tractor Supply, Homer Rd., Commerce, where a man shoplifted three kennels, valued at $217.
•domestic dispute on Wesley Way, Commerce, between a woman and her boyfriend.
•driving without a valid driver’s license and tag lights requirements violation on North Broad St. at Brookwood Ave., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•warrant executed, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and too fast for conditions/speeding on Hwy. 441 North at Steve Reynolds Ind. Blvd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
