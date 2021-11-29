Shots fired from vehicle toward Commerce business.
On Monday, November 22, Commerce Police Department officers responded to Denton’s Auto Shop on Mount Olive Rd. where the business owner reported shots were fired from a vehicle toward his business.
The complainant said around 11:45 a.m. he was inside the business when he heard what sounded like two gunshots come from outside the business.
The complainant stated when he went outside he was told by customers that a passing vehicle on Mount Olive Rd. had gunshots fired from it.
A witness stated he was standing in the parking lot when he observed a car, possibly a Honda, occupied by two males drive by the business at a high rate of speed and the front seat passenger brandished a semi-automatic handgun and fired two shots from the front passenger side window.
The witness said the shots did not appear to be directed toward any person, vehicle or building, but the male appeared to be discharging the firearm “wildly”.
Two 9mm shell casings were found in the roadway.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the CPD include:
•warrant executed at ABC Pawn, North Broad St., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•burglary at Commerce Storage, Homer St., Commerce, where a man reported his storage building had been broken into and several items were taken.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and failure to stop at a stop sign on U.S. Hwy. 441 at S.R. 334, Commerce, where a vehicle collision was reported.
•no insurance and suspended registration in Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•no insurance and suspended registration on Maysville Rd. at B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•failure to yield when entering the roadway and Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol on North Broad St. at Central Ave., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•forgery at Love’s Travel Stop, Maysville Rd., Commerce, where someone had paid for a purchase with a counterfeit $100 bill.
•possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects and windshield/window/wiper requirements violation at Pilgrim’s Pride, Maysville Rd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•theft by shoplifting at Love’s Travel Stop, Maysville Rd., Commerce, where the complainant reported someone stole $45 in merchandise.
•domestic dispute between a woman and her granddaughter at an Ila Rd., Commerce, residence.
•disorderly conduct and failure to maintain lane on W.E. King Rd., Commerce, where a single-vehicle traffic accident was reported.
•burglary at a Ridgeway Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported she arrived at her home and noticed the window next to the front door was cracked and her belongings she had organized near the front window had been pulled out of the bins and moved around.
•criminal trespass at a Willow St., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported her camper had been damaged by her neighbor shooting his BB gun.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, suspended registration and no insurance at Love’s Travel Stop, Maysville Rd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•theft by shoplifting at O’Reilly Auto Parts, Homer Rd., Commerce, where someone had taken a $29 headlight from its packaging inside the store and removed from the premises without payment.
•theft by deception at ABC Pawn, North Broad St., Commerce, where a guitar and banjo reported stolen out of Barrow County had been located.
•theft by conversion at SK Battery, Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy., Commerce, where a man serving food for his company stated a man bought a meal for $20 and when he went to charge his card he accidentally charged the man $200. The complainant stated he gave the man $216 and told the man when the refund came back to him he could return the $216, but when the refund came back the man would not answer his phone in order to get the money back.
