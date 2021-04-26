A simple assault on New St. at Green St. was reported to the Commerce Police Department on Sunday, April 18.
Officers were initially called out to a report that multiple people were doing burn outs at Grey Hill Cemetery at the conclusion of a funeral. As officers were checking out those involved in doing burn outs a large crowd from the funeral ran to the fence and began yelling at the homeowners at a Green St. residence.
One of the individuals involved in the yelling incident, a male, reportedly reached over a fence and threw a punch at a man at the residence, but instead struck a female from the residence who was attempting to separate the group.
Due to lack of physical evidence and varying verbal testimony from witnesses that were not third party, officers separated all those involved and released them from the scene.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the CPD were:
•gasoline drive-off at Mobile Gas Station, South Elm St., Commerce.
•animal complaint on Homer Rd., Commerce, where a man reported his dog had been attacked by another dog.
•criminal trespass at Advanced Auto Parts, South Elm St., Commerce, where an unruly customer refused to leave the property after being asked by management to do so.
•theft by taking at Hill Haven Nursing Home, Ridgeway Rd., Commerce, where a man reported $120 missing from his bookbag.
•driving without a valid driver’s license, failure to yield when entering the roadway and no insurance on Mount Olive Rd. at Old Harden Orchard Rd., Commerce, where a traffic accident was reported.
•harassing communications reported by a Gainesville woman who advised a female had been contacting her via Facebook messenger about her ex-boyfriend.
•damage to property on South Victoria St., Commerce, where a woman reported while she was traveling on Hwy. 441 a bolt fell off a Ford truck and struck the front window on her vehicle causing damage.
•no insurance and tire requirements violation on Hwy. 441 at Hwy. 98, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of drugs/alcohol, open container violation, speeding, driving without a valid driver’s license and following too closely on Interstate 85 South, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•damage to property on Interstate 85 North, Commerce, where a man reported an unknown object hit the front of the hood on his vehicle, bounced onto the windshield and struck the passenger side quarter panel causing damage.
•information report on Creekdale Dr., Commerce, where a domestic dispute involving a woman, her daughter and her son.
•runaway juvenile on Homer Rd., Commerce, where a 17-year-old female juvenile was reported missing.
•too fast for conditions/speeding on Interstate 85 North, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•DUI – alcohol, driving without a valid driver’s license and open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle at Love’s Travel Stop, Maysville Rd., Commerce, where a man, possibly under the influence, was attempting to leave the property in a vehicle.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, failure to stop at a stop sign and warrant executed on Madison St. at Spring St., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
