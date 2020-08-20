Six people were recently arrested by the Jefferson Police Department, including the following:
•Norberto Balderas Navarro, 44, 4735 Courtney Dr., Apt. E4, Forest Park, driving under the influence (DUI) – alcohol. Navarro was arrested at Speedway, Speedway Lane, after a drunk driver was reported to be sitting in the front seat of a Ford F-150 truck drinking alcohol.
•Amber Kristyne Oliver, 32, 289 Rudeseal Rd., Mount Airy, theft by receiving stolen property. Oliver was arrested during a traffic stop on Old Pendergrass Rd. at the Damon Gause Bypass.
•Angel Star Wheeler, 19, 127 Heritage Ave., Jefferson, theft by taking. Wheeler was arrested after she and her boyfriend took her mother’s Chrysler 200 without permission while her mother was asleep.
•Tamia Monae Williams, 19, 346 Oak Ave., Jefferson, disorderly conduct. Williams was arrested following a dispute with her brother.
•Blanca Idalia Cheyka, 41, 63 Jeffco Drive, Jefferson, criminal trespass and simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA).
•Victoria Lynn Tripp, 27, 1890 Old Concord Drive SE, Covington, driving on the wrong side of the road, driving under the influence (DUI) – alcohol, open container violation, operation of a vehicle without a current license plate and tires violation.
INCIDENTS
The following incidents were recently reported to the JPD:
•domestic dispute at a Jeffco Dr. residence, where a dispute was reported between a husband and wife.
•information report at a Sycamore St. car wash. A man said as he pulled out of the car wash he hear a loud noise and saw ceiling parts and equipment laying on the ground.
•road blockage at the intersection of Cobb and Lee streets, where a tractor-trailer was stuck on the roadway.
•miscellaneous report on Hamilton Dr. at Aberdeen Ct., where a man reported threats being made to him when he asked another man to slow down while driving through the area due to children playing in yards and in the street.
•information report at a Washington Pkwy. residence, where a man reported his girlfriend received a homemade pair or earrings in the mail from a location out of state.
•information report at a Hampton Dr. residence, where a woman reported $1,399 had been fraudulently taken from her South State Bank account.
•suspicious person at a Spinner Dr. residence, where a man was located walking in the area.
•information report at a Camille Ct. residence, where a man reported damage to his roof.
•entering an auto at a Winder Hwy. location, where a man reported his vehicle had been entered and several items had been taken.
•terroristic threats and acts at a Glenfield Dr. residence, where a woman reported boyfriend had been sending her threatening voice mails.
•information report at an Elberta Dr. residence, where a woman reported she believed someone had been inside her residence.
•information report at Franklin Financial, Washington St., where a suspicious person was reported.
•hit and run – failure to stop and render aid on Jefferson Walk Circle, where a woman reported the driver of a gray vehicle hit her mailbox and did not stop.
•harassment at a Lynn Ave. residence, where a woman reported her and her juvenile daughter had been getting unwanted messages through text of Facebook messenger from a male,
•information report at a Laurel Oaks Ln. residence, where a welfare check was requested for the female resident.
•theft by taking at Hubbell Lighting, Logistics Center Pkwy., where a woman reported her XS Max iPhone missing.
•criminal trespass at an Oak St. residence, where a couple reported damage to gravesites and headstones.
•entering an auto at a Jasmine Dr. residence, where a woman reported someone had entered a Toyota Highlander at this location and keys to a Chevy Malibu were missing.
•entering an auto at a Red Bud Rd. residence, where a woman reported someone had been through her Jeep Cherokee and two rolls of quarters and a $10 bill were missing and the passenger side headrest had been broken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.