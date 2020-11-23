Six incidents of automobiles being entered were recently reported to the Jefferson Police Department.
Vehicles were entered on Ashley Way, Cypress Dr., Jett Roberts Rd., Jefferson Blvd., John Adams Dr. and Fire Side Ct.
Items taken included one man’s wallet, containing two credit cards and his driver’s license, a 45-caliber pistol, a 325-caliber Kimber rifle, some change and a camouflage bag containing several items.
In several of the vehicles items had been moved around and doors had been left “ajar,” but nothing appeared to be missing.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents reported to the Jefferson PD include:
•theft of lost/mislaid property at McDonald’s, Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a woman reported her wallet missing.
•damage to a vehicle at the Pendergrass Flea Market, Hwy. 129, Pendergrass, where a man reported someone had “keyed” both sides of his truck while it was parked at this location.
•information report at a Lake View Bend Cir., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported an on-going problem with his neighbor.
•information report on Hwy. 11 North, Jefferson, where a man reported striking a deer with his vehicle causing damage to the front right side of his vehicle.
•criminal trespass and disorderly conduct at Gringo’s Mexican Grill, Washington St., Jefferson, between a man and his wife.
•theft by conversion of payment for property improvement at a Redtail Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported he paid another man over $6,632 for a new roof and the roof hasn’t been replaced or repaired.
•theft by conversion at an Isaiah Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported he believed he had been swindled out of over $12,660 by a roofing company.
•financial transaction card fraud at a Washington St., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported someone had used her debit card number to wire over $954 via Western Union.
•wanted person located on Washington St., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information report on Carriage Ave., Jefferson, where a man reported the gate for Equestrian Estates had been severely damaged by a vehicle.
•information report when a Myrtle Beach, S.C., man reported $2,235 missing from his Wells Fargo bank account. He said the fraudulent purchases were made in Florida and his son and his son’s mother live in Florida.
•found property at the Cotton Mill Venue, Hoschton St., Jefferson, where a wallet was found in the parking lot.
•missing person located at Circle K, Dry Pond Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported missing out of Franklin County and her daughter were located.
•theft of lost/mislaid property at Kroger, Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported his cell phone missing.
