Arrests made recently by the Commerce Police Department were:
•Christopher Lamont Smith, no age or address given – warrant service.
•Brandon Lee White, 33, 185 Minor St., Athens – driving with a suspended license and giving a false name to law enforcement officers.
•Elijah Mosley, 20, no address given – warrant service.
•Jeffery Scott Williamson, 51, 818 Cabin Creek Dr., Nicholson – warrant service.
•Heather Marie Brown, 30, 33 Circleview Dr., Toccoa – possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects and driving with a suspended license.
•Joshua Nathaniel Hattaway, 20, 9574 Hwy. 72, Hull – warrant service.
INCIDENTS
Incidents recently reported to the Commerce PD were:
•owners of a business space on North Elm St. complained about restaurant owners in the space stealing kitchen equipment. The owners denied stealing the equipment claiming they were rat infested and needed to be discarded.
•a woman on Pine Ave. complained about a friend taking a picture of her debit card for fraudulent use. The friend attempted to send herself $100 but only $40 went through.
•complaints of thefts from a recreational vehicle on Mt. Olive Rd.
