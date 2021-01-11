On Thursday, January 7, around 2:45 a.m. Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to Valero Food Mart and Linda’s Kitchen on Jackson Trail Rd. to a burglary report.
The husband of the owner of Linda’s Kitchen’s said he saw stuff thrown around inside the business and he didn’t go inside he called 911.
When officers arrived they cleared the building and when checking the outside of the building they noticed the hatch to the side of the roof on the Valero side was forced open to gain access to the building. The front main door of the Valero was found open and the back door to Linda’s Kitchen was propped open.
The power boxes on both sides of the establishment were opened and wires were cut. The phone lines were cut. The cameras on the businesses had been turned, presumably by the suspects, to face away from the points of entry. The power meter was missing.
The ATM inside the Valero had been broken apart and no money was inside. The registers on both sides had been opened and no money was present. Multiple grocery items, including candy items and cases of alcoholic beverages, appeared to have been taken.
COMMERCE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•duty to stop at the scene of an accident – hit and run; leaving the scene of an accident at Mount Olive Apts., Mt. Olive Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported her car had been hit in the parking lot overnight.
•civil matter at a Wilson Garage Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man reported a custody dispute with his ex-wife who refused to meet about their child.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a motor vehicle accident on Ridgeway Church Rd., Commerce.
•information at a Lee Ln., Commerce, location, where a man reported finding a wallet in the parking lot of a church.
•burglary and entering an automobile at a Mount Olive Church Rd., Commerce, residence. A man reported the driver of a Ford F-150 truck had attempted to steal a cargo trailer and other times from this residence, but the truck go stuck in the mud in a field at the side of the residence.
•theft by taking at a Starks Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported someone stole a bicycle and chainsaw from a utility trailer parked in her driveway.
•damage to a vehicle at Tanger Outlet Mall, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a woman reported her car had been hit by another vehicle.
•theft by shoplifting at Polo Factory Outlet, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where the store manager reported a man grabbed 18 jackets, valued at over $4,515, and left the store without paying.
•violation of restricted probationary driver’s license, duty to report an accident with injury, death or property damage and failure to maintain lane on Berea Rd. at Lake Berea Rd., Commerce, where a traffic accident was reported, but the driver had left the scene.
•information at a Wilson Garage Rd., Commerce, residence, where a welfare check on a juvenile was requested.
•suspicious activity on Swain Rd., Commerce, where an elderly man was asleep behind the wheel of a car parked in the roadway.
•assist motorist with a flat tire on Hwy. 82 North at Hwy. 82 Spur, Commerce.
•assist Georgia State Patrol on US 4441, Commerce, where a traffic accident was reported.
•information at an Apple Valley Rd. residence. An Atlanta woman reported her identity had been stolen and used to purchase the residence on Apple Valley Rd.
•assist motorist who ran out of gas on Ila Rd., Commerce.
•suspicious activity at a Traynham Rd., Commerce, residence.
•assist Commerce Police Department officers at a Willoughby Homes, Commerce, residence.
•civil matter at a Woods Bridge Rd., Commerce, residence.
•welfare check at a Wilson Garage Rd., Commerce, residence.
•reckless conduct at an Ila Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man involved in an altercation had fired a pistol into the air and pointed it at the complainants.
•harassing communications at a B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend had been sending her text messages from different numbers.
•suspicious activity at a Waterworks Rd., Commerce, residence, where a suspicious vehicle came into the complainant’s driveway and then left.
•assist motorist with a flat tire on Hwy. 82 North at Hwy. 82 Spur, Commerce.
•assist motorist with engine problems on Interstate 85 South, Commerce.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Ila Rd. at Loop Rd. Cir., Commerce, where a traffic accident was reported.
•public indecency at a J.S. Williamson Ct., Commerce, residence, where a mail carrier reported seeing a man masturbating in the driveway in public view when she passed by the residence.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on White Hill School Rd. at Hwy. 441, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•assist motorist with a broken down vehicle on Interstate 85 North, Commerce.
•dispute at a Waterworks Rd., Commerce, residence, between a woman and her husband.
•warrant service and no driver’s license on person on Hwy. 441 North, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•harassing communications at a Wilson Garage Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported her ex-husband had been contacting her repeatedly over the last few days and having law enforcement respond to her residence, to conduct welfare checks on their 10-year-old son.
•information at a Lee Ln., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported her son’s email had been getting forwarded to another email without his knowledge.
•damage to a vehicle on Woods Bridge Rd. at Old Woods Bridge Rd., Commerce, where a vehicle fire was reported.
•abandoned vehicle on US Hwy. 441, Commerce.
•suspicious activity at a Richmond Way, Commerce, residence, where a man was seen attempting to break into the complainant’s vehicle.
•theft by shoplifting at Old Navy, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a man reportedly took 40 T-shirts, valued at $600, and left without paying for them.
•theft by taking at Nike, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where two males and one female took several pairs of shoes without paying for them.
•information at Tanger Outlet Mall, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a man reported he lost his wallet.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•information at RaceTrac, US Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson, where a woman picked up her daughter who “had snuck out of the house.”
•suspicious activity at a Clover Mill Dr., Jefferson, residence, where the homeowner reported receiving a property tax paper with the previous owner’s name on it.
•suspicious activity at a Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson, residence, where gunshots were reported in the area.
•assist motorist with a flat tire on Hwy. 129 at New Kings Bridge Rd., Jefferson.
•suspicious activity on Delaperriere Loop, Jefferson, where a man reported someone, wearing a mask and gloves, came up to his porch and rung his doorbell, and left as soon as they rang the doorbell.
•dispute at a Gilbert Rd., Jefferson, residence, between two sisters.
•theft by receiving stolen property on Athens Hwy. Jefferson, where a man was riding a zero-turn lawn mower on the should of the roadway. The mower was believed to have been stolen from a Pleasant Hill Church Rd. location in Barrow County earlier.
•financial transaction card fraud at an Athens Hwy. Jefferson, residence, where a man reported his card which he gets his monthly Social Security money from was compromised.
•animal complaint at a Windy Hill Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported someone dumped a dog with its leash, collar and other belongings in his goat pasture.
•accident with a deer on Athens St. at Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a hit and run on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson.
•suspicious activity on Airport Rd., Jefferson, where a truck was parked in a field. The two occupants of the truck advised they were watching the sunset while eating.
•dispute at a Grace Dr., Jefferson, residence, between a woman and her daughter.
•suspicious activity on Ethridge Rd., Jefferson, where a car was pulled over on the corner of Hwy. 129 and Ethridge Rd.
•information on Hwy. 129 at New Salem Church Rd., Jefferson, where a man had found some Jefferson Fire Department equipment on the side of the roadway.
•civil matter at a Buroak Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported he was having trouble with his 18-year-old grandson.
•suspicious activity on Robin Way at Raven Ridge, Jefferson.
•animal complaint on Bell Wood Rd. at Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson, where a dead pig was found in a creek.
•damage to property on MLK Jr. Ave., Jefferson, where a man reported damage to his mailbox. He said he has been having some issues with a female neighbor and he has noticed some damage(s) around his residence.
•welfare check on a female at a Ryans Run, Jefferson, residence.
•financial transaction card fraud at the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported her incarcerated husband’s ex-girlfriend had his SSI Direct Express card cancelled.
•theft by taking at a County Farm Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported several items had been taken from residence during a burglary.
•theft by taking on Holly Springs Rd. at Dry Pond Exit, Jefferson, where a man reported his vehicle that broke down on December 28, 2020 had been stolen.
•assist Jefferson Police Department officers at a Red Bird Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Hwy. 129 at Ethridge Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic accident was reported.
•animal complaint on Jett Roberts Rd. at Legg Rd., Jefferson, where a cow was in the roadway.
•assist motorist on Jefferson River Rd. at Curry Creek Rd., Jefferson, where a truck with a trailer was broken down.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic accident was reported.
•assist Arcade Police Department officers at a Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson, residence, where a verbal dispute was reported.
•obstructing highways on River Glenn Dr., Jefferson, where a group people were reportedly standing in the roadway and shooting fireworks.
•assist Jefferson Police Department officer at a Pine St., Jefferson, residence.
•reckless driving and DUI – alcohol on Hwy. 129 at Hwy. 11, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•damage to a vehicle and motor vehicle accident on Hog Mountain Rd., Jefferson, where a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office patrol officer ran off the road, across two driveways and back onto the roadway.
•welfare check at a Hunter Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•dispute at a Cox Rd., Jefferson, residence, between a couple.
•suicide threats at a Y.Z. Sailors Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on John B. Brooks Rd. at Boy Scout Trl., Jefferson, where a traffic accident was reported.
•assist fire units with a truck fire on Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson.
•welfare check at a Ryans Run, Jefferson, residence.
•information on Commerce Rd., Jefferson, where a deer had been hit by a vehicle was still in the roadway.
•suspicious activity at a Redstone Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported a man rang her doorbell and asked if someone lived there and when she said no the man left.
•obstruction of officers, giving a false name to law enforcement officers and taillight violation on Athens Hwy., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious activity at a Brair Rose Blvd., Jefferson, residence, where two females reported seeing a man standing at their back door.
•suspicious activity at a Holiday Cemetery Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a suspicious vehicle was parked near some chicken houses.
•suspicious activity at a Sandy Ln. Ct., Jefferson, where two vehicles and unknown people were in the yard at the complainant’s residence.
•theft by taking at an Elliot Smith Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported finding his shed open and several items missing from the shed.
•damage to property on Hwy. 129 North at John B. Brooks Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic accident was reported.
•reckless conduct at the Jackson County Courthouse, Jackson Pkwy., Jefferson, where a female who had tested positive for COVID-19 a few days before had entered the clerk’s office at the courthouse.
•assist motorist who ran out of gas on Holly Springs Rd. at Interstate 85, Jefferson.
•suspicious activity at a Carruth Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•information at a Legg Rd., Jefferson, residence, where an individual was driving a vehicle on the complainant’s property without their permission.
•information at a Bill Wright Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man had questions about his vehicle registration.
•financial transaction card fraud at a Lake Vista Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported someone had used his debit card to make numerous purchases on Amazon without his permission.
•Temporary Protective Order (TPO) service at a Holly Ct., Jefferson, residence.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Hwy. 15 at South Apple Valley Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic accident was reported.
•information at a W.H. Hayes Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported harassment.
•suspicious activity at Linda’s Kitchen, Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson, where an officer on patrol found an unlocked window.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•accident with a deer on Silver Dollar Rd. at Dixon Bridge Rd., Maysville.
•information at a Pinetree Cir., Maysville, residence, where a motor vehicle accident had resulted in damage to a fence.
•assist medical unit at a Plainview Rd., Maysville, residence, where a man was reportedly hallucinating and talking out of his head.
•suspicious activity at a First St., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported hearing something that sounded like someone scratching on her window as well as what sounded like someone pulling on her doorknob.
•assist medical unit at a Plainview Rd., Maysville, residence, where a man was having mental health issues.
•dispute at a Horseshoe Bend, Maysville, residence, where a man reported a neighbor is harassing his son.
•information at a Bingham Rd., Maysville, residence, where a man reported animals had been dumped out.
•animal complaint on Kellys Way at Dixon Bridge Rd., Maysville, where a cow was in the roadway.
•dispute at a Plainview Rd., Maysville, residence, between a woman and her husband.
•suspicious activity at an Edwin Reynolds Rd., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported a man in a truck pulled into her driveway and asked her how to get into the woods. She said the man told her he was running from the police and needed to hide the truck.
•animal complaint on Dixon Bridge Rd. at Hale Rd., Maysville, where a cow was in the roadway.
•agency assist on Maysville Rd., Maysville.
•assist Maysville Police Department officer with a traffic stop at the Short Stop, Maysville Rd., Maysville.
•suspicious activity at a Pinetree Cir., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported someone had been “knocking and running off” at her residence.
•suspicious activity on Maysville Rd., Maysville, where gunshots were reported in the area.
•accident with a deer on Deadwyler Rd. at Dixon Bridge Rd., Maysville.
•agency assist on Hwy. 82 Spur, Maysville, where a residential fire was reported.
•criminal trespass at a Green Hill Ct., Maysville, residence, where a man reported a suspicious male had walked into his residence.
GILLSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Gillsville were:
•animal complaint at a Rolling Ridge, Gillsville, residence, where a woman reported her two dogs were attacked in her front yard by two German Shepherds who lived up the street.
•civil matter at a Silverwood Dr., Gillsville, residence, where a dispute over a vehicle was reported.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•civil matter at a Pace Dr., Nicholson, residence, where a man reported his landlord came to harass him.
•dispute at an Old US 441, Nicholson, residence, where a woman was dropping off her mother’s car. The woman said she had had “some issues” with her mother’s other daughter.
•suspicious activity at a G.W. Wilson Rd., Nicholson, where a woman reported hearing noises on her front porch.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and tail lights violation on Hwy. 441 North at Berea Rd., Nicholson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•theft by taking on Watkins Farm Rd., Nicholson, where a man said someone came by his chicken houses on a four-wheeler and took some copper wire that was laying outside.
•obstruction of officers on Sanford Rd., Nicholson, where the driver of a four-wheeler, believed to be connected to a theft by taking on Watkins Farm Rd., failed to stop for an officer. The four-wheeler driver continued onto a field and disappeared through a wooded area.
•animal complaint at a Blue Jay Ct., Nicholson, residence, where a Pit Bull and another dog had reportedly killed a cat.
•suspicious activity at a Hwy. 334, Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported a man came to her house and requested permission to use her phone to contact someone to give him a ride back to Athens. The man was located and given a courtesy ride to D’s Chevron.
•suspicious activity at a Watkins Farm Rd., Nicholson, residence. A man said he let his dogs out to use the bathroom and his dog ran through the yard he heard a male say “OH s$%t.” The complainant said he shined his flashlight in the direction of the voice and spotted two men wearing all black running from his residence.
•assist medical unit at a Cabin Creek Dr., Nicholson, residence, where a female was having an allergic reaction to methadone.
•suspicious activity at a Jim David Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a suspicious vehicle was reported.
•duty to stop at the scene of an accident – hit and run, leaving the scene of an accident on Hwy. 441 at Old US 441, Nicholson, where a man reported his vehicle had been side-swiped by another vehicle that did not stop.
•suspicious activity on Staghorn Trl., Nicholson, where a suspicious vehicle was reportedly driving around the neighborhood.
•assist medical unit at a New Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•assist medical unit on Hwy. 441, Nicholson.
•information at an Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence, where the complainant reported someone was shooting fireworks in the area and scaring her horses.
•suspicious activity at East Jackson Park, Lakeview Dr., Nicholson, where a car was parked with two individuals inside who admitted to smoking marijuana.
•information at a J.S. Williamson Ct., Nicholson, residence, where gunfire was reported in the area.
•information at an Autumn Dr., Nicholson, residence, where loud music was reported.
•information on Hunters Ridge Rd., Nicholson, where someone was reportedly shooting fireworks.
•assist Franklin County Sheriff’s Department officers at Dollar General, Hwy. 441, Nicholson, where a missing juvenile was located.
•animal complaint at a Wilson Cemetery Rd., Nicholson, residence, where cows were reportedly in the roadway.
•suspicious activity at a Summit Heights Dr., Nicholson, residence, where a suspicious vehicle was reported parked in a driveway.
•information at a Windjammer Ct., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported a possible scam.
•dispute at a Blue Jay Ct., Nicholson, residence, between two sisters.
•information at a Blackthorne Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a car was reportedly driving recklessly through the neighborhood.
•theft by taking at Dan’s Food Mart, Broad St., Nicholson, where a man reported the theft of a chainsaw out of the back of his truck.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Cooper Farm Rd., Nicholson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•harassing communications at a Sawdust Trl., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported her husband was receiving threatening text messages stating they would make sure his son died.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•abandoned, wrecked vehicle on Hwy. 129 South at Village Pkwy., Pendergrass, where a vehicle was found off the roadway in some trees in the ditch.
•duty to stop at the scene of an accident – hit and run; leaving the scene of an accident at Bed Bath and Beyond, John. B. Brooks Rd., Pendergrass, where a woman reported while she was sitting in her vehicle during break the female driver of a pickup truck backed into her vehicle. The complainant said the female stopped, looked and stated “I didn’t hit you, don’t worry about it” and proceeded to leave the scene.
•assist motorist who ran out of gas on Hwy. 332 at Mountain Creek Dr., Pendergrass.
•civil matter at a Main St., Talmo, residence. A man reported his neighbor received his Amazon package and refused to give it to him because of the way he knocked on her door when he went to retrieve the package.
•dispute at a Darling Ln., Pendergrass, residence, between a woman and her mother-in-law who was refusing to leave the residence.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Holly Springs Rd. at Forest Lake Rd., Pendergrass, where a one-vehicle traffic accident was reported.
•assist motorist on Hwy. 129 at Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass.
•suspicious activity on Guy Cooper Rd. at Cooper Bridge Rd., Pendergrass, where a Jeep was reportedly stuck in the mud.
•civil matter at a Charlie Cooper Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a child custody dispute was reported.
•suspicious activity at a Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo, residence, where loud music was reported.
•information at a Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass, residence.
•civil matter at a Hubert Pittman Rd., Pendergrass, residence.
•damage to a vehicle on Raco Dr. at Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, where a woman reported as she was driving down Holly Springs Rd. she heard a loud pop noise and observed the passenger side rear window to be shattered.
•suicide threats at a Forest Lake Rd., Pendergrass, residence.
•assist fire units on Interstate 85 exit ramp, Jefferson.
•dispute at a Hidden Trl., Pendergrass, residence, between residents of the subdivision.
•dispute on Hwy. 129 at Talmo Trl., Talmo, between two men.
•agency assist and dispute at a Lanier Rd., Pendergrass, residence.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 129 at Old Gainesville Hwy., Pendergrass, where a suspicious person was walking on the shoulder of the roadway.
•dispute at a Mountain Creek Dr., Pendergrass, residence, between a woman and her husband.
•financial transaction card fraud at an Old State Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a woman reported someone had used her bank debit card to make purchases without her permission.
•abandoned vehicle on Brooks Rd., Pendergrass.
•information at a Belmont Oaks Dr., Talmo, residence, where a man reported an incident of fraud.
•information at an Allen Bridge Rd., Talmo, residence, where a woman reported a dispute with her boyfriend and he would not let her have the keys to her vehicle.
•assist medical unit on Hwy. 129 North at Pendley Rd., Talmo, where a female in transport had become combative.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•assist motorist who had hydroplaned on Hwy. 330 at Sava Rd., Bogart.
•burglary at the J & J Flea Market, Commerce Rd., Athens, where someone entered a building and stole $2,500 in jewelry.
•suspicious activity at a New Kings Bridge Rd., Athens, residence, where a female with scratches on her face and was crying and upset refused to make a report about an incident that she said happened “just up the road.”
•dispute at a Lancer Ln., Statham, residence, between two men.
•animal complaint on Jefferson Rd., Athens, were livestock was reported in the roadway.
•suspicious activity at Southside Church, Jefferson Rd., Athens, where a car was parked at the closed church.
•information at a Hwy. 330, Statham, residence, where a woman reported her grandson had not returned her truck she had allowed him to use.
•burglary at a Timber Ridge Dr., Athens, residence, where a man reported finding two windows at the residence shattered and the front door kicked in when he came to check on it for the homeowner.
•animal complaint on Jefferson Rd., Athens, where livestock was reported in the roadway.
•juvenile issue at a Pittman Hill Rd., Athens, residence, where a female juvenile was reported missing.
•assist Athens-Clarke County officers at a Sharon Ln., Athens, residence.
•suspicious activity on Jefferson River Rd., Athens, where a suspicious vehicle was parked in the roadway.
•failure to stop at a stop sign on Hwy. 330 at Tallassee Rd., Athens, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•juvenile issue at a Pittman Hill Rd., Athens, residence.
•theft by taking at Dollar General, Hwy. 330, Athens, where a woman reported a couple who gave her a ride had left her and took her bag with numerous medications and other personal belongings inside it.
•theft by shoplifting at Dollar General, Commerce Rd., Athens, where the manager reported a man attempted to take eight bottle of laundry detergent without paying for it.
•theft by taking at a Mary Collier Rd., Athens, residence, where someone stole a spool of fiber optic cable from a communications tower site.
•criminal trespass at a Savage Rd., Bogart, residence, where a man reported someone had been skeet shooting on his property without his permission.
WEST JACKSON
The following incidents were recently reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton:
•suspicious activity on Marshall Clark Rd. where someone reported a suspicious vehicle.
•harassing communications on East Castle View Dr. where a man reported repeated calls about a car warranty.
•agency assist on Old Collins Rd. where the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office found an abandoned vehicle that belonged to a local man.
•suspicious activity on McNeal Rd. where someone reported racing vehicles.
•information on Eagles Bluff Way where officers spoke with a man who wanted someone to talk to because he didn't know if he wanted to harm himself. Officers provided him a crisis line phone number.
•suicide threats on Ward Rd. where a woman threatened suicide. She was ultimately taken to the hospital.
•suspicious activity on Summer Hill Dr. where someone was shooting fireworks.
•animal complaint on Kiley Dr. where someone reported a neighbor's dog barked continuously.
•animal complaint on West Jefferson St. where someone reported a dog barking continuously.
•missing person/runaway juvenile on Duck Rd. where someone reported their 16-year-old daughter was missing.
•information on Hwy. 124 where a man bit into a metal threaded bolt and chipped his tooth while eating at a fast food restaurant.
•information on Timpleton Ct. where someone reported loud music.
•information on Stoneview Dr. where a woman reported her neighbor was shooting a firearm.
•agency assist on Cedar Ridge Dr. where officers searched for a vehicle that had been taken without permission from an address in Hall County.
•welfare check on Prescott Pl. where officers checked on a woman.
•disorderly conduct on Rebecca St. where a woman reported a neighbor fussed and cursed at her and her children.
•animal complaint on Tapp Wood Rd. where someone reported a goat in the roadway.
•suspicious activity on Davis St. where someone reported vehicles were racing.
•welfare check on Waterbury Ln. where a man asked officers to check on his father, but they weren't able to make contact.
•theft by taking on West Jefferson St. where someone reported dirt bike parts were taken.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 where a woman was taken to the hospital after acting incoherently.
•information on Pearl Industrial Ave. where a man wanted a refund after a car wash stopped mid-cycle.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 332 where a woman suspected a family member had yelled outside her residence and had taken items in the past.
•agency assist on Main St. where a woman was unresponsive. She was taken to the hospital.
•burglary on West Jefferson St. where someone entered a shed and took a ladder, gas can and shovel.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where someone reported potential fraud from a man who tried to purchase nearly $5,000 worth of stereo equipment.
•dispute on Old Collins Rd. where two men argued and one of them (the passenger) told the driver to let them out of the truck, then he slammed the door, possibly causing damage. The driver reportedly said "it's on mother f----r" and hit the passenger, who told officers the driver "was on him like a spider monkey." The passenger then reportedly slammed the driver. The driver told officers that the passenger hit him first.
•criminal trespass on Crestwind Way where someone was fishing on private property.
•dispute on Hwy. 53 where a man said another man threatened him after he went to his house and got a fishing pole.
•suspicious activity on Garner Rd. where a woman reported gunshots.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where a woman saw someone walking around her property on a camera system.
•animal complaint on Main St. where officers checked on dogs at a residence.
•death investigation (non-murder) on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man hanged himself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.