Someone recently kicked in a door at a Commerce residence, but didn't enter the home.
Officers with the Commerce Police Department reported the incident of criminal damage to property-second degree and burglary-first degree (felony) on Crossing Pl.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Someone recently kicked in a door at a Commerce residence, but didn't enter the home.
Officers with the Commerce Police Department reported the incident of criminal damage to property-second degree and burglary-first degree (felony) on Crossing Pl.
A woman said she was lying down when she heard her doorbell ringing repeatedly. Someone then reportedly kicked in the door, but didn't enter the residence. The woman said she heard possible footsteps running down the stairs.
The woman denied having any issues with anyone. She said a similar incident had occurred within the past couple of years.
In another incident, a Commerce resident recently found bullet holes on their house.
The incident occurred on Ivey St. The resident had heard gunshots two days in a row and later found bullet holes on his home.
A neighbor had seen four people shooting guns behind the victim's residence. Officers spoke with the people at that home, who denied shooting any firearms. But officers found shell casings on the patio and cited the people at the residence for discharging a firearm in the city limits.
Other recent incidents reported to the Commerce PD included:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.