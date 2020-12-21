Two yards on Whirlaway St., Jefferson, were recently damaged by fires.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the homes in Belmont Chase Subdivision off Old Pendergrass Rd. on the night of December 15 when one of the homeowner’s came outside to find a fire had been set in her front yard.
The female complainant said she came out to check a Christmas decoration that was knocking on her front door due to it being windy at the time. She said if she hadn’t come outside when she did the fire would have reached her house.
During the investigation of this fire it was determined that another yard on the same street in the subdivision had also had a fire set in it.
The original complainant said she believed a juvenile or young adult male in the neighborhood had something to do with the fires, or it could have been some of his friends.
Three of the residents at the homes involved are all teachers at one of the county elementary schools, but were unsure if this had any connection.
COMMERCE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•theft by taking at a B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man reported several jewelry items had been stolen by a man he allowed to stay at his residence.
•theft by shoplifting at Polo Ralph Lauren, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where an employee reported two men left the store with various amounts of clothing they did not pay for.
•assist motorist on Dry Pond Rd. at Plainview Dr., Commerce, where a motorist ran out of gas.
•suspicious activity at a B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, residence, where the complainant reported a Jeep occupied by people possibly “smoking drugs.”
•criminal trespass at an Old Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man reported a dispute with his brother.
•information on Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where livestock was reportedly on the roadway.
•death investigation (non-murder) at a Hwy. 334, Commerce, residence.
•custody dispute at a U.S. Hwy. 441, Commerce, residence, where a man reported being harassed by a female that accompanied his wife to a Banks County business for child visitation.
•welfare check and terroristic threats and acts at a B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man had reportedly voiced threats to an employee at Reddy Urgent Care in Commerce.
•operating a motor vehicle without registration or a valid license plate on Hwy. 98 at Dan Williams Rd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•dispute and theft by taking at a King Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported some of belongings missing after her son allowed people in the residence while she was out of town.
•suspicious activity at an Old Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman someone, unknown to her, had dug her ditch up.
•assist motorist on Interstate 85 North, Commerce, where a driver had a flat tire.
•information at Oconee Baptist Church, Hwy. 82 North, Commerce, where an unoccupied vehicle was located.
•possession, manufacture, etc. of certain controlled substances or marijuana, warrant service and drugs not in original container on Interstate 85 South, Commerce, where a man walking reported being lost and not knowing where is vehicle was at.
•injuring, tearing down or destruction of mailboxes at a Waterworks Rd., Commerce, where a car reportedly struck a mailbox.
•death investigation (non-murder) at a Hickory Dr., Commerce, residence.
•information at a Woods Bridge Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported a truck was parked on her property and she didn’t know who the truck belonged to.
•warrant service on Old Hoods Mill Rd. at White Hill School Rd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•damage to a vehicle on Interstate 85 South, Commerce, where a woman reported a piece of metal struck the front of her vehicle causing damage.
•battery/simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) and simple battery at a B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, residence, between a woman and her boyfriend.
•accident with a deer on Interstate 85 North, Commerce.
•accident with a deer on Ridgeway Church Rd., Commerce.
•dispute at an Andrew Pl., Commerce, residence, between a woman and her children’s father.
•information at a Water Wheel Dr., Commerce, residence, where a man asked to be accompanied while retrieving a work vehicle and work clothes.
•accident with a deer on Ridgeway Church Rd., Commerce.
•theft on Steven B. Tanvger Blvd., Commerce, where someone reported a wallet was stolen, but it was later returned with missing cards and cash. Someone reportedly attempted to use one of the cards, but was unsuccessful.
•abandoned vehicle on Interstate 85 South, Commerce.
•operating a motor vehicle without a registration or valid license plate, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and insurance requirements for operation of motor vehicle violation on Woods Bridge Rd. at Edgar Dr., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•financial transaction card fraud at an Erastus Church Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported she had received three letters and three credit cards that she had not applied for.
•theft by shoplifting at the Sunglass Hut, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where an employee reported a man and woman seven pairs of sunglasses, valued at more than $2,680, form the store without paying for them.
•assist motorist on Interstate 85, Commerce, where a tractor-trailer was broken down in the right travel lane.
•death investigation (non-murder) at a Fincher Dr., Commerce, residence.
•terroristic threats and acts and harassing communications – threatens bodily harm via telecommunication at a B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported her female neighbor had posted a threats toward her on Facebook. The female neighbor the complainant had made threats and harassing communications towards her on Twitter.
•suspicious activity on Interstate 85 South, Commerce, where a man was reported to be sitting on a motorcycle near the wood line.
•warrant service at Tanger Outlets, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a dispute was reported between a woman and her ex-girlfriend.
•criminal trespass at a Hospital Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man reported a male and a female broke into his residence, while he was in his bedroom, and broke items inside his residence. He said the two “stand in my window and watch me all the time.”
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and taillight violation on Galilee Church Rd. at Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•aggravated assault – Family Violence Act (FVA) at a Harden Terrace Cir., Jefferson, residence, where a verbal dispute involving a large group of people was reported.
•dispute at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where a custody dispute was reported.
•information at a Rock Forge Ct., Jefferson, residence, where screams were heard.
•abandoned vehicle on Storey Ln., Jefferson, where a truck was parked on the shoulder of the roadway.
•suspicious activity on Nathaniel Dr., Jefferson, where a man reported deputies had his house surrounded and there were lights all over out in the woods.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 129 at Rock Forge Rd., Jefferson.
•assist Jefferson Police Department on Peach Hill Dr., Jefferson, where a motorist was broke down.
•accident with a deer on Commerce Rd. at Thyatira-Brockton Rd., Jefferson.
•dispute at a Bonnie Valentine Way, Jefferson, construction site, involving a supervisor and employee.
•suspicious activity at Bed Bath and Beyond, John B. Brooks Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported an unknown person was sitting in the guard shack.
•warrant service on W.H. Hayes Rd. at Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•dispute at a Geiger Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman and her husband were arguing and the man had trashed the house.
•information at a Rucker Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported gun shots causing a disturbance.
•suspicious activity on M.L. King Jr. Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported someone was trying to get into or was messing with something on the back side of her residence.
•theft by taking at a Rock Forge Court, Jefferson, residence, where a man reported items, including six bottles of liquor, a motorcycle cover and TV, were missing from his residence.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. at Hogan’s Mill Rd., Jefferson, where a tractor-trailer driver trying to turn around was blocking the roadway.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 129 at Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious activity at a River Glen Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a female was reportedly walking and looking in vehicles.
•warrant service at a Rock Forge Ln., Jefferson, residence.
•theft by taking at a Geiger Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her sanitation company’s trash can was missing from her residence.
•assist motorist on Hog Mountain Rd. at Storey Ln., Jefferson, where a tractor-trailer was stuck in a ditch.
•suspicious activity on M.L. King St. at Ivey St., Jefferson, where a woman was reportedly “going to be jumped” by an unknown person in the area.
•warrant service and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 129 North at Henry D. Robinson Blvd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•damage to property on Jett Roberts Rd. at North Shore, Jefferson, where the driver of a vehicle had reportedly struck a downed tree.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 129 at Windy Hill Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•identity fraud at a Magnolia Pointe Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported someone had fraudulently used his personal information to obtain insurance.
•criminal trespass at a Ridge View Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported his crew found and bag and some other property in a house that was under construction. He said it appeared someone was living on the property.
•suspicious activity on Old Winder-Jefferson Hwy. at Finch Rd., Jefferson, where a vehicle was parked off the roadway.
•assist motorist on Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson, where a driver had a flat tire.
•information at a Geiger Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a possible harassment incident was reported.
•possession, manufacture, etc. of certain controlled substances or marijuana on Hwy. 129 at Ethridge Rd. Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•assist motorist on Athens Hwy. at Rock Forge Rd., Jefferson, where a driver had a flat tire.
•damage to property on Commerce Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported her windshield had been damaged by a rock from the vehicle she was following.
•information on Hwy. 129 South at Ethridge Rd., Jefferson, where a tractor-trailer was parked on the shoulder of the roadway.
•welfare check at a Honey Tree Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•warrant service on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson, where a traffic accident was reported.
•damage to property on Thyatira-Brockton Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported his vehicle was damaged when he struck a box in the roadway.
•welfare check at a Geiger Rd., Jefferson, residence, at the request of a Jackson County Schools social worker.
•suspicious activity on Whirlaway St., Jefferson, where a woman reported a suspicious person in a Dodge Charger with a Kentucky license plate in the area. It was determined the man was out campaigning and the car he was in was a rental.
•assist motorist on Hwy. 124, Jefferson, where a driver had a tire blow out.
•animal complaint on Legg Rd., Jefferson, where a cow was reported to be in the roadway.
•juvenile issue at a Lavista Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•juvenile issue at a Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson, residence.
•welfare check at a Lewis Roberts Rd., Jefferson, residence.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•suspicious activity at a Shady Ct., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported a man was walking up and down the roadway shooting squirrels.
•warrant service at a Hale Rd., Maysville, residence.
GILLSVILLE
Incident reported to the JCSO in Gillsville was:
•assist motorist on Holly Springs Rd. at Diamond Hill Church Rd., Gillsville, where a tractor-trailer was stuck in a ditch.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•warrant service on Hwy. 441 at Hwy. 335, Nicholson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•burglary at a Hwy. 334, Nicholson, residence.
•abuse/neglect/exploitation of a disabled/elder person at an Old Hwy. 441 South, Nicholson, residence, where a welfare check was request by Adult Protective Services.
•burglary and theft by taking at a Hwy. 441 South, Nicholson, residence, where a man reported a 2019 trailer, 2005 Trail Master, 2009 Polaris Sportsman, Husky stand-up toolbox, miscellaneous tools, Maytag refrigerator and four wheels missing from a barn.
•battery/simple battery – FVA and criminal trespass at an Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a possible physical domestic dispute was reported involving a man and his dad.
•dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend at a Seagraves Mill Rd., Hull.
•juvenile issue at a Sawdust Trl., Nicholson, residence.
•assist motorist and violation of a Family Violence Order on Cooper Farm Rd., Nicholson.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 441 at Cooper Farm Rd., Nicholson.
•information at a Hunters Ridge Rd., Nicholson, where a four-wheeler was being driven on the roadway without lights and at a high rate of speed.
•welfare check at a Hawks Ridge, Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported her kids called her and said their grandfather, whom they were staying with, was threatening and being verbally abusive.
•suspicious activity at a Cabin Creek Dr., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported an unknown truck was backed up in the wood line at her neighbor’s residence.
•dispute at a Jim David Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported a couple who were walking her three-month-old son had to jump in a ditch to avoid being struck by a speeding vehicle.
•located missing person at a Brooks Dr., Nicholson, residence, where a 16-year-old female had reportedly returned home.
•suspicious activity at an Adams Hill Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a man reported he believed he had been shot at twice while he was laying down.
•criminal trespass on Cedar Station Dr., Nicholson, where the lock and hasp on the side door of a building had been removed and damaged.
•burglary and theft by taking at Mander’s Taxidermy, Sanford Rd., Nicholson, where a firearm was stolen.
•civil matter at a Pace Dr., Nicholson, residence, where a man reported his landlord was sending him harassing text messages.
•agency assist and motorist assist on Hwy. 441 South at Old Hwy. 441, Nicholson.
•information at a Quail Ridge Dr., Nicholson, residence, where a man reported his neighbor’s had lights in their back yard that were in violation of the city’s code.
•animal complaint at a Z. Williams Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a man reported someone had thrown out trash and left a Pit Bull dog at his residence.
•animal complaint at a Sanford Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported a cow was in her yard.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, speeding and headlight violation on Hwy. 441 North at Memorial Dr., Nicholson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information on Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, where a driver misjudged a turn, went onto the shoulder of the roadway and got stuck.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 441 South at Hwy. 334, Nicholson.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•assist medical unit at a Martin Rd., Talmo, residence.
•missing person at a Brumbalow Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a woman reported her fiancé missing.
•damage to a vehicle at Bed Bath and Beyond, John B. Brooks Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported, while he was inside working, someone struck the rear passenger side of his vehicle.
•simple assault at a Brooks Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a road rage incident was reported.
•dispute at an Iron Horse Cir., Pendergrass, residence, where a woman reported someone in her neighbor’s driveway “randomly started cussing her out.”
•damage to property at a Mountain Creek Church Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a woman reported a driver ran off the road and struck a yellow curve sign.
•welfare check at a Murphy’s Junction, Pendergrass, residence.
•warrant service at a Forest Lake Rd., Pendergrass, residence.
•assist medical unit at a Main St., Talmo, residence.
•simple battery – FVA and simple assault – FVA at a Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo, residence, where a dispute was reported between a woman and man.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 60 at Brooks Rd/, Pendergrass, where a man reported he lost control of his vehicle in a curve and ran into a ditch.
•information at a Belmont Oaks Dr., Talmo, residence, where a man reported he had been receiving phone calls saying he had purchased $700-$800 worth of items through Amazon.
•suspicious activity on Old State Rd., Talmo, where a person was reported walking down the middle of the road.
•suspicious activity at a Walnut Creek Cir., Pendergrass, residence, where a vehicle was sitting in the complainant’s driveway for almost 45 minutes.
•welfare check at a Mountain Creek Dr., Pendergrass, residence.
•damage to property on Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass, where a woman reported the driver of car traveling in the opposite direction slung a piece of wood from the roadway and damaged the driver’s side mirror on her vehicle.
•duty to stop at the scene of an accident – hit and run, leaving the scene of an accident on Wayne Poultry Rd. at Hwy. 120 North, Pendergrass, where a woman reported her vehicle had been rear-ended by another driver that did not stop.
•writ of possession and obstruction of law enforcement officers at an Old State Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a woman being evicted threatened to turn her Great Dane/Pit Bull mix dog loose on officers on the scene to evict her.
•welfare check at a Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass, residence.
•civil matter at an Old State Rd., Pendergrass, residence.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•suspicious activity at a Belle Springs Rd., Athens, residence, where a people were soliciting people in the neighborhood.
•dispute on New Kings Bridge Rd. at Hwy. 129, Athens, where a physical altercation was reported. The complainant advised she witnessed a man in the car in front of her hit a female in the car with him.
•information at a Cane Creek Rd., Athens, residence, where a vehicle had reportedly been taken by an employee from a business in Conyers.
•warrant service on Mary Collier Rd. at Cane Creek Rd., Athens, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious activity on Fuller Rd., Athens, where vehicles were reportedly riding back and forth on the road.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 129 at Belle Springs Rd., Athens.
•accident with a deer on Crooked Creek Rd., Athens.
•suspicious activity at a Thurmond Rd., Statham, residence, where the complainant reported a juvenile walking up and down the road and also onto the complainant’s porch.
•assist Georgia State Patrol on Hwy. 441, Athens.
•disorderly conduct at Dollar General, Jefferson Rd., Athens, where a man was reportedly calling a Lyft driver vulgar names and refusing to get out of her vehicle.
•expired registration, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and taillight violation on New Kings Bridge Rd. at Ansley Ln., Athens, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious activity at a Hwy. 330, Bogart, residence, where a man reported a campfire and several people with flashlights in the woods.
•information at a New Kings Bridge Rd., Athens, residence, where loud noise was reported.
•dispute at a Jefferson Rd., Athens, residence, where a man reported he had been threatened by another man with a shovel.
•fleeing/attempting to elude a law enforcement officer on Hwy. 330 at Tallassee Rd., Athens, where a traffic stop was attempted.
•noise complaint at a Savage Rd., Bogart, residence, where a man reported his neighbor’s vehicle had been driven along the roadway making a loud exhaust noise.
•assist Georgia State Patrol with a motor vehicle accident on Savage Rd. at Hwy. 330, Bogart.
•burglary at a Hwy. 330, Statham, residence, where a man reported someone had entered his residence and stole a Bible, copper lunch box and cello.
•dispute at a Doris Ln., Athens, residence, between a woman and her husband.
•assist motorist on Jefferson Rd. at Brock Rd., Athens, where a woman reported she lost control of her vehicle and ended up in the median facing the wrong way.
•assist Georgia State Patrol with a traffic accident on Hwy. 330 at Shackleford Rd., Athens.
•custody dispute at a J.T. Elrod Rd., Athens, residence, between a man and his ex-wife.
WEST JACKSON
A woman told authorities that a man rammed her vehicle during a recent argument in West Jackson.
Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office were called to Tapp Wood Rd. for the report of aggravated assault and reckless driving.
According to the report, the man and woman argued and the woman took their 11-month-old child and left. The man allegedly followed and at one point, drove in front of her, stopped his vehicle and got out and confronted the woman while screaming.
She drove around his vehicle, but the man later rammed her vehicle, causing damage to the rear bumper.
Officers searched for the man, but weren't able to find him.
Other incidents reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton were:
•suspicious activity on New Cut Rd. where someone reported someone walking in the area.
•dispute on White St.w here a woman and her step-daughter and the step-daughter's boyfriend got into an argument. The two were criminally trespassed.
•suspicious activity on Mountain Creek Church Rd. where someone reported someone was walking near the fog line on the roadway.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where a man reported gunshots in the area.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where someone reported a man was screaming and yelling obscenities in a parking lot. Officers made contact with the man, who appeared to be impaired. A family member agreed to pick him up.
•dispute and stalking on Fern Ct. where a man wanted to retrieve his vehicle from his family. The man was also given a criminal trespass warning from the property.
•agency assist on Hwy. 124 where officers assisted the Georgia State Patrol.
•suspicious activity on Curt Roberts Rd. where someone reported racing vehicles.
•dispute on Fern Ct. where a couple had an argument and agreed to separate for the night.
•burglary on Tappwood Rd. where a man said several of his items were missing, including handmade knives and hatchets.
•civil matter on White St. where a woman who had been criminally trespassed from a property wanted to retrieve her belongings.
•civil matter on Cooper Bridge Rd. where officers stood on the scene while a man retrieved his belongings.
•inmate seizure on River Pl. where officers took an inmate to Northeast Georgia Medical Center. He said he'd gone off of his medication too quickly. The man appeared to have a seizure at the hospital and fell. Hospital employees got him inside the hospital.
•simple assault on New Liberty Church Rd. where a woman reported her husband got in her face and yelled.
•dispute on Hwy. 124 W where several people wanted to remove an incarcerated man's girlfriend from a residence.
•agency assist on New Liberty Church Rd. where a man broke his arm after falling.
•dispute on Bristol Ct. where a man was reportedly coming off heroin and was being loud due to detoxing.
•dispute on Shirley Ct. where a man said his ex-girlfriend told him his license was mailed to her residence.
•suspicious activity on Freedom Pkwy. where someone reported people were riding bikes in the roadway.
•identity fraud on Magnolia Cir. where a woman reported fraudulent online purchases.
•mental person on Davenport Rd. where officers spoke to a woman with a mental illness.
•harassing communications on Hunting Hills Dr. where a woman reported a man repeatedly contacted her, despite being told not to.
•deceptive/fraudulent telemarketing on Deer Creek Tr. where someone contacted a woman, claiming to work for a Florida sheriff's office, and said she missed court and had two warrants. The woman sent $3,000 to the caller.
•information on Shirley Ct. where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend showed up at her residence to retrieve belongings.
•information on Skelton Rd. where someone reported a driver was revving an engine.
•criminal trespass on Davenport Rd. where a man reported two people crossed through his property.
•animal complaint on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a woman reported her neighbor's dogs killed her cats.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 332 where someone slept in a church parking lot.
•suspicious activity on Freedom Pkwy. where a woman said someone followed her after she delivered a pizza.
•theft by deception on White Trillium Way where a woman reported a potential scam while trying to purchase a puppy from someone online.
•agency assist on White St. where someone reported an assault that occurred in Gwinnett County.
•suspicious activity on Rainy Ct. where a man reported someone tried to enter his residence.
•suspicious activity on River Chase where someone heard crying outside their residence.
•obstruction of offices; theft by taking; warrant; driving without a license; illegal U-Turn, violation of obedience to traffic-control devices; reckless driving; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officers for a felony offense; driving on the wrong side of the road; and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 53. The juvenile suspect had been pursued in both the Town of Braselton and in Gwinnett County. Jackson County deputies saw a matching vehicle and approached the driver at a convenience store. The driver threw the gas pump down and got into the vehicle. The officer fought with him, but the driver was ultimately able to get away. A pursuit ensued and the driver allegedly committed a number of traffic violations in the process. He ultimately wrecked in Banks County after officers deployed a PIT maneuver. The juvenile was checked by EMS, taken to the Jackson County Jail and later transported to a youth detention center.
