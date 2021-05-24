On Friday, May 14, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was notified of suspicious activity on Jim David Rd., Nicholson.
Someone had spray painted “eastside” in red with a star at each end of the road and “LLU GANG” had been spray painted in white at each one of the stop signs in the Fox Chase Subdivision.
The complainant stated she did not see who sprayed the roadway but believed it had occurred overnight.
COMMERCE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•assist Commerce Police Department officers at H&P Auto, South Elm St., Commerce, where employees were refusing to allow a customer, who had her vehicle repossessed in Athens, to retrieve her belongings from the repossessed car.
•custody dispute at a Waterworks Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported her daughter-in-law, whom her son is in the process of divorcing, came to her home and took her two children who were staying with the complainant, who is the children’s grandmother.
•dispute at Double Oaks Golf Course, Ila Rd., Commerce, where a group “playing slow and playing multiple balls” and being loud and obnoxious were refusing to leave after being asked to do so.
•damage to property on Old Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a man reported he believed his residence had sustained damage that he believed was caused from a gunshot.
•disorderly conduct at Adidas Outlet, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where an irate customer was in the store trying to return items.
•suspicious activity on Raford Wilson Rd., Commerce, where a vehicle was parked on property and the property owner was out of town.
•information concerning a medical issue with a student at East Jackson Middle School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce.
•Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of drugs on Hwy. 334 at Seagraves Mill Rd., Commerce, where a single-vehicle wreck was reported.
•civil matter at an Apple Valley Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man reported his neighbor is cutting trees and throwing trash on his property.
•civil matter at an Apple Valley Rd., Commerce, residence, where an on-going property line dispute between neighbors was reported.
•dispute between neighbors at a Millside Ct., Commerce, residence.
•dispute between neighbors on Hawks Nest Rd., Commerce, where one neighbor was reportedly shooting fireworks over the other neighbor’s vehicles.
•information on Interstate 85 North, Commerce, where a man reported seeing what looked like a vehicle in the ditch.
•assist the Commerce Fire Department on Veterans Memorial Pkwy. at Old Carnesville Rd., Commerce, where a small woods fire was reported.
•information about inappropriate writings and statements on the wall in a bathroom at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce.
•information at the Commerce Police Department, South Elm St., Commerce, where a man reported finding a ladies’ purse/wallet.
•information on Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a possible shoplifting was reported.
•battery/assault on an East Jackson Middle School bus, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce.
•welfare check on an elderly female walking along Sheep Pasture Rd. at Waterworks Rd., Commerce.
•warrant service on Traynham Rd., Commerce.
•assault in the parking lot at Foothills Charter High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a traffic accident on Interstate 85 South, Commerce.
•assist DFACS worker with a welfare check at a Brenda Dr., Commerce, residence.
•information at an Old Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, residence, where a welfare check was request on man due to his accountant having concerns the man was getting scammed.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•assist motorist on Academy Church Rd. at Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson.
•suspicious activity at Dollar General, Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson, where a man appeared to be sleeping on the curb in front of the store. The man stated he had gotten tired after walking a great distance and he had stopped at this location to rest.
•damage to property at an MLK Ave., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her mailbox had been damaged.
•warrant service on Lewis Roberts Rd. at Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•warrant service at an accident scene on Winder Hwy., Jefferson.
•damage to property on Mulberry Greens Ln., Jefferson, where the homeowner reported an unoccupied landscape truck had rolled onto his property and hit the garage attached to the residence causing damage.
•suspicious activity in the Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, Hwy. 124, Jefferson, where someone was riding a dirt bike down the sidewalk.
•mental person and juvenile issue on Ivey St., Jefferson.
•assist the Arcade Police Department and the Athens-Clark County Police Department on a welfare check on a female at a Windy Hill Ct., Jefferson, residence.
•damage to property on Andrew Ridge Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported what she thought was pieces of asphalt came off a trailer, behind a vehicle she was meeting, and struck the front and driver’s side of her vehicle causing damage.
•theft by taking and juvenile issue on McCreery Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported his sister took his wallet and its contents before running away from the residence with her boyfriend from Athens.
•information at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where a woman was wanting to file a report about an issue with emails from her ex-husband, who lives in the City of Jefferson, involving her children.
•dispute between a man and his wife at a Tyler Way, Jefferson, residence.
•suspicious activity at the Jackson County Agricultural Center, County Farm Rd., Jefferson, where a camper was sitting in the parking lot.
•information on Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson, where a man reported hearing sounds like something was walking around in the woods behind his residence during the night.
•dispute between a woman and man at a Commerce Rd., Jefferson, residence, over items the woman had allowed the man to store in her barn, but she now wants the items removed.
•duty to report an accident with injury, death or property damage on Interstate 85 Exit 140 ramp, Jefferson, where a truck was wrecked into the guardrail.
•damage to property on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson, where a man hit an object in the roadway causing his truck tire to go flat.
•animal complaint on Hwy. 124 West at Creek Nation Rd., Jefferson, where 10-15 cows were in the roadway.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 82 South at Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a suspicious person was sitting near the stop sign at the intersection.
•information on Traditions Way, Jefferson, where a man asked to have an injured deer near his home A/C units put down due to its injuries.
•dispute on Whitney Rd., Jefferson, between two brothers.
•assist medical unit at a Grandview Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a three-year-old female, choking on a necklace and coughing up blood, was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton for treatment.
•dispute at a Dry Pond Rd., Jefferson, business, between a man and a mechanic.
•dispute between a woman and her ex-boyfriend at a Tyra Ln., Jefferson, residence.
•failure to maintain lane on the Damon Gause Bypass at Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where a female driver traveling north on Damon Gause crossed the center median and the south bound lanes ending up in the ditch.
•suspicious activity on Commerce Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported his neighbor was shooting a firearm.
•suspicious activity at Lamar Murphy Park, County Farm Rd., Jefferson, where a vehicle was sitting in the parking lot.
•Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol and failure to stop at a stop sign on Winder Hwy. at Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•duty to stop at the scene of accident – hit and run, leaving the scene of an accident on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson, where a woman reported she had been rear-ended by another driver that left the scene.
•suspicious activity on Rucker Rd., Jefferson, where an idling pick-up truck was parked in front of a residence with no one around the truck.
•dispute between two men about the sale of a vehicle at a Rick Forge Ct., Jefferson, residence.
•information on Gordon St., Jefferson, where a man found a cell phone on the railroad tracks.
•suspicious activity on Links Blvd., Jefferson, where a woman reported a man driving an SUV was following her while she was walking her dog.
•welfare check on two juveniles at a Tysor Ct., Jefferson, residence.
•criminal trespass at a Storey Ln., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported seeing someone running from his property into the wood line behind his residence.
•death investigation (non-murder) at a Chadwick Ct., Jefferson, residence.
•noise complaint on Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson, where a woman reported hearing a motorcycle on her property.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 11 at Old Winder-Jefferson Hwy., Jefferson, where a man reported striking a tree, that fell across the roadway, with his vehicle.
•damage to a vehicle on County Farm Rd. at Curtis H. Spence Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported running over a large rock that caused damage to her vehicle.
•suspicious activity on Links Blvd., Jefferson, where a woman reported seeing lions on her property.
•recovered stolen property on McCreery Rd., Jefferson, where a man checking property found a stolen Ford F-250 truck stuck in the mud.
•suspicious activity on Hunters Run, Jefferson, where a woman reported someone ringing doorbells in the neighborhood.
•information at an Andrew Ridge Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a vehicle was in the roadway.
•dispute between neighbors at a Commerce Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•information at a Commerce Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported the Marine Corps would be “down here investigating the sheriff’s office.”
•welfare check on a male walking on Hwy. 129 at Potters House Rd., Jefferson.
•welfare check on a student at an Athens Hwy., Jefferson, residence.
•damage to property on Lewis Sailors Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported someone struck his trash can causing damage.
•Department of Family and Children Services (DFACS) referral at a Hardin Terrace Cir., Jefferson, residence.
•information on Hwy. 124, Jefferson, where a mounted eight-point deer head was found in the roadway.
•civil matter at a Cypress Pl., Jefferson, residence.
•civil matter and warrant service on Dry Pond Rd., Jefferson.
•criminal trespass, simple battery – FVA and battery/simple battery – FVA at a Sawtooth Oak Dr., Jefferson, residence, where an altercation between two brothers was reported.
•suspicious activity on Links Blvd., Jefferson, where the driver of an SUV was seen removing packs of shingles from a construction site.
•information on Hwy. 11 at Hwy. 124, Jefferson, where a Be On Look Out (BOLO) had been issued on a vehicle that struck a mailbox on Jackson Trail Rd.
•simple battery on Meadowcreek Dr., Jefferson, where a dispute between a man and woman was reported.
•suspicious activity on Runts Private Dr. at Storey Ln., Jefferson, where a vehicle was parked with all the doors and the trunk open.
•harassing communications on Ethridge Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported another man is harassing him and hurting his business.
•property found at the Jackson County Courthouse, Jackson Pkwy., Jefferson, where a woman reported finding a ladies’ wedding set near her car in the north parking lot.
•warrant service at a Golf View Ct., Jefferson, residence.
•information on Lewis Roberts Rd., Jefferson, where a female was reported missing, but was later located.
•dispute between a man and his uncle and a neighbor on Deerfield Way, Jefferson.
•animal complaint on Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported her and her two dogs were attacked by two other dogs that she did not recognize.
•dispute between a woman and her husband on River Rock Cir., Jefferson.
•information at the Arcade Police Department, Athens Hwy., Jefferson.
•suspicious activity at Bethany United Methodist Church, Brockton Rd., Jefferson, where a door was found open.
•forgery at Tabo’s, Lee St., Jefferson. A man incarcerated at the Jackson County Jail reported his supervisor/roommate used her position to obtain his payroll check and cashed it at Tabo’s.
•battery at Jackson County Comprehensive High School, Winder Hwy., Jefferson, involving two students.
•dispute between a woman and her former boyfriend at a Brockton Loop, Jefferson, residence.
•suspicious activity on Gilbert Rd., Jefferson, where a person was walking in/near the roadway.
•suspicious activity on DeLaPerriere Loop, Jefferson, where unwanted solicitation by a pest control company was reported.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a traffic accident on Ethridge Rd. at Athens Hwy., Jefferson.
•suspicious activity on DeLaPerriere Loop, Jefferson, where a man reported individuals “might be attempting to sell something in the neighborhood.”
•DUI – alcohol and failure to maintain lane on Old Pendergrass Rd. at Harold Phillips Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•death investigation (non-murder) at an Adams Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•mental person at a B, Whitfield Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•TPO service at the Jackson County Courthouse, Jackson Pkwy., Jefferson.
GILLSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Gillsville were:
•animal complaint on Gillsville Rd. at Diamond Hill Church Rd., Gillsville, where a cow was in the roadway.
•damage to property on White Tail Dr., Gillsvile, where a man reported finding damage to the grass in his front yard next to the road.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•warrant service on Shady Lane Ct., Maysville.
•damage to a vehicle at Hurricane Shoals Park, Hurricane Shoals Rd., Maysville, where a man reported returning to his vehicle in the parking lot and finding two dents.
•animal complaint at Hurricane Shoals Park, Hurricane Shoals Rd., Maysville, where a dog was locked in a vehicle.
•information and damage to property on Holly Springs Rd., Maysville, where a man reported his mailbox had been damaged, a wire on a camera had been cut and the back window on a camper had been damaged at his residence.
•criminal trespass, entering an automobile or other motor vehicle and theft by taking at Riverside Baptist Church, Hwy. 82 Spur, Maysville, where a woman reported someone smashed the passenger side back window on her vehicle and stole her purse and its contents from inside the vehicle.
•assist motorist with a flat tire on Maysville Rd., Maysville.
•mental person at a Deadwyler Rd., Maysville, residence.
•harassing communications at a Unity Church Rd., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported the father of her child had been calling her.
•domestic dispute between a woman and her husband at a Red Oak Rd., Maysville, residence.
•possession of methamphetamine at the Plainview Fire Department, Plainview Rd., Maysville, where a suspicious person was reported.
•damage to a vehicle on Old Miller Rd., Maysville, where a man reported he allowed another man to test drive his vehicle and the man backed into a tree in the yard.
•welfare check on a female at a Beacon Rd., Maysville, residence.
•assist medical unit at a West Freeman St., Maysville, residence, where a man was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville for treatment.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•information on Hunters Ridge Ln., Nicholson, where a vehicle was parked near the roadway. The owner of the vehicle agreed to move the vehicle to another location on his property to avoid any more complaints.
•information on Brockton Rd. at Lewis Dailey Cove, Nicholson, where a man walking along the roadway was almost struck by a vehicle.
•information on Steeple Chase Rd., Nicholson, where a man questioned why nothing had been done about a Mustang that he had called and complained about being improperly parked. The man was advised the Mustang was parked on private property.
•simple battery and warrant service on Church St., Nicholson, where a woman reported her fiancé attacked her brother-in-law.
•entering an automobile or other motor vehicle on Sanford Rd., Nicholson, where a couple reported hearing someone trying to get in the back door to their residence and then the man found the toolboxes on his truck open.
•suspicious activity on Abby Ln., Nicholson, where a woman reported she believed a man she had a Temporary Protective Order (TPO) against had been at her residence causing her dog to bark and her motion sensor lights to come on.
•noise complaint on Hwy. 334 at Line Creek Rd., Nicholson, where a woman reported hearing a loud explosion somewhere in the area.
•information on Church St., Nicholson, where a woman reported receiving text messages with “bad words.”
•suspicious activity on Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, where a man reported a suspicious man walked through his yard near his trailer.
•damage to a vehicle on Jefferson Dr., Nicholson, where a vehicle accident with a dog was reported.
•information on Hwy. 334 at Adams Hill Rd., Nicholson, where a rolling domestic dispute was reported.
•dispute between a woman and her husband on Summer Ln., Nicholson.
•suspicious activity on Sprinkles Rd., Nicholson, where a man reported a former friend had been following him to his house.
•assist motorist with a flat tire on Hwy. 441, Nicholson.
•assist motorist with a vehicle fire on Brockton Rd. at Summit Heights Dr., Nicholson.
•violation of a Family Violence Order at an Abby Ln., Nicholson, residence.
•assist motorist removing debris from the roadway on Hwy. 441 South at Cooper Farm Rd., Nicholson.
•damage to a vehicle on New Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, where a JCSO patrol officer backed into a mailbox causing a slight dent and a few scratches at the top of the trunk.
•dispute between a man and his mother at a Lewis Dailey Cove, Nicholson, residence.
•assist motorist on Brockton Rd. at Waterworks Rd., Nicholson, where a vehicle was off the road in a ditch.
•suspicious activity on Old US 441, Nicholson, where a woman reported seeing a flashlight in the distance on her property.
•juvenile issue at a Blue Jay Ct., Nicholson, residence, where two female juveniles had reportedly run away from home. The two female juveniles were later located in Jefferson and returned back to their parents.
•assist motorist with a broken-down truck on U.S. 441 at Memorial Dr., Nicholson.
•assist DFACS representative with a welfare check on juveniles at a Chandler Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•assist Jackson County Animal Control personnel on Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, where a man was reported to be dumping puppies in the wood line near Cave Springs Baptist Church.
•civil matter on Mangum Ln., Pendergrass.
•noise complaint on Lipscomb Lake Rd., Pendergrass, where a woman reported a loud party going on.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Guy Cooper Rd. at Spring Shadow Dr., Pendergrass, where a motor vehicle vs. four-wheeler accident with injuries was reported.
•suspicious activity on Village Pkwy., Pendergrass, where a woman reported hearing some say “Ouch” outside in her yard.
•abandoned vehicle in the roadway on Jackson Concourse, Pendergrass.
•damage to a vehicle on John B. Brooks Rd., Pendergrass, where a man reported someone struck his vehicle causing damage to the front driver’s side bumper and headlight assembly.
•dispute over a phone between a woman and her ex-boyfriend on Hwy. 129, Talmo.
•theft by taking at a Hwy. 129, Talmo, residence, where a man reported another man stole his 55-inch TV, Honda generator and hand tools.
•dispute between two women at Talmo City Park, A.J. Irvin Rd., Talmo, where one woman reported being hit by the other woman’s car.
•noise complaint on Belmont Oaks Dr., Talmo, where a woman reported a car was doing donuts in the cul-de-sac near her residence.
•assist medical unit at a Hwy. 60, Pendergrass, residence, where a person was having a seizure.
•abandoned vehicle on Wayne Poultry Rd. at Valentine Industrial Pkwy., Pendergrass, where a car was parked on the shoulder of the roadway.
•abandoned vehicle in the roadway on Jackson Concourse, Pendergrass.
•dispute between a 17-year-old female and her father at a Forest Lake Rd., Pendergrass, residence.
•suspicious activity and mental person at a Lois Ln., Talmo, residence.
•warrant service at Wayne Farms, Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass.
•theft by taking and warrant service on Whites Bottom Rd., Pendergrass, where a man reported his female caregiver, who had an outstanding warrant for her arrest, had taken his truck to go to a local restaurant and had not returned in over 18 hours.
•welfare check on a man at a Belmont Oaks Dr., Talmo, residence.
•mental person at a Village Pkwy., Pendergrass, residence.
•aggravated assault – FVA at a Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo, residence, where a physical dispute was reported between two men.
•damage to a vehicle at an Old State Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a couple reported someone had damaged their pickup truck.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•dispute between a woman and the father of her children in regards to their relationship status at a Keri Ln., Athens, residence.
•assist motorist on Old US Hwy. 441 at Fitzpatrick Rd., Athens, where a truck had broken down.
•suspicious activity on Cane Creek Rd., Athens, where a man and a vehicle was seen on the complainant’s property, via cameras.
•possession of methamphetamine, warrant service, theft by taking and going inside guard line with weapon, liquor or drugs at Fast Phil’s, Jefferson Rd., Athens, where a man reported he was getting a ride from another man and when he went inside at this location to pay for gas the other man left with the complainant’s personal belongings inside the car.
•suspicious activity on Old Commerce Rd. Ext., Athens, where a suspicious person was walking down the road.
•dispute between two men at a Hwy. 330, Bogart, residence.
•welfare check on a female at a Wheelis Rd., Athens, residence.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 129 at Brock Rd., Athens, where a man with a sleeping bag was walking on the roadway.
•possession of marijuana, operating a motor vehicle without a valid registration or valid license plate, driving without a valid driver’s license, insurance requirements for operation of motor vehicles and fleeing/attempting to elude a law enforcement officer on Archer Grove Rd. at Wheelis Rd., Athens, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•assist motorist on Hwy. 441 North at Hwy. 334, Athens.
•assist motorist on Commerce Rd., Athens.
•assist medical unit at a Jeffrey Ln., Athens, residence, where a man was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment.
•noise complaint on J.T. Elrod Rd., Athens, where loud music was reported.
•suspicious activity at D’s Chevron, Commerce Rd., Athens, where a running vehicle with two female occupants was parked beside the business at 1:10 a.m.
•suspicious activity on Old Commerce Rd. Ext., Athens, where a woman reported hearing someone knock twice on her door.
•information at a Marie Ct., Athens, where an illegally parked vehicle was reported.
•suspicious activity at an Ashley Ln., Athens, residence, where a man reported receiving harassing phone calls.
WEST JACKSON
The following incidents were recently reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton:
•civil matter on Merchants Park Dr. where people argued over tools.
•dispute on Skelton Rd. where someone reported people were arguing and they heard gunshots.
•suspicious activity on Stone Wall Dr. where someone walked around a subdivision trying to sell pest control.
•dispute on Brannon Dr. where a mother and son had a dispute because the son rode a four-wheeler without a helmet.
•welfare check no Doe Ct. where officers checked on a teenager, who appeared to be OK.
•information at Hoschton Park where someone found a firearm.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where someone found a BB gun inside a tire.
•damage to property on Antrim Glen Rd. where a delivery van damaged a driveway column.
•suspicious activity on Davis St. where a juvenile was pacing in front of a residence. He was turned over to his mother.
•identity fraud on Charlette Rd. where a man received a bill from an account he didn't open.
•theft by taking on Hwy. 124 where a woman reportedly stole money from a business.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 124 where a woman reported someone backed into her vehicle.
•dispute on River Bluff where two people had a verbal argument.
•civil matter on Davenport Rd. where a woman reported her husband sent explicit photos of her to people they know.
•civil matter on Cedar Rock Rd. where a woman thought her landlord turned of her water, which the landlord denied.
•mental person on South Hampton Cir. where a woman said someone told her in the darkness of nigh that someone was going to kill her.
•information on Eagles Bluff Way where someone reported a threat via cell phone.
•information on Hancock Ave. where officers were asked to do a welfare check on students.
•theft of lost or mislaid property on Thornhill Dr. where a firearm was missing.
•mental person on Southhampton Cir. where a woman with a history of mental health issues said someone was hired to kill her.
•information on Kiley Dr. where a man said someone came to his residence trying to sell pest control.
•fraudulent telephone solicitation on Hickory Bluff where someone called a woman and claimed her Amazon account had been hacked and money had been charged.
•suicide threats on Hwy. 53 where a woman was taken to the hospital after saying she was thinking of hurting herself.
•theft by taking on Duck Rd. where a storage shed was taken.
•abuse/neglect/exploitation of a disabled or elderly person on Duck Rd. where a woman said she was being financially exploited and neglected. Family members said the woman has mental health issues and that they'd tried to help her.
•animal complaint; animal control referral; and code enforcement referral on West Jefferson St. where someone reported a barking dog.
