Couple driving on Hwy. 441 through Nicholson recently reported a road rage incident.
On Tuesday, August 3, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Commerce Police Department to meet with the couple and the offender.
The male complainant said he and a female passenger were traveling in downtown Nicholson in the left lane on Hwy. 441 North when the driver of a black super-duty truck was riding behind them in a very aggressive manor.
The complaint said he moved over for the vehicle to pass him and the truck’s driver flashed his lights at him.
The complainant stated the truck tried to pass him in the right lane and when the driver pulled beside them he pulled a gun on both the complainant and his female passenger.
Both the complainant and his female passenger were able to give a description of the gun used in the incident and a gun matching the description was found in the offender’s vehicle, which was also on the scene at the Commerce PD.
Danny Lee Good, 58, 305 Country Junction Rd., West Union, S.C., was charged with two counts of aggravated assault in the incident and transported to the Jackson County Jail.
COMMERCE
Other incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•warrant service and failure to maintain lane on Interstate 85 South, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•dispute between a man and woman at an Old Ridge Rd., Commerce, residence.
•suspicious activity on Dan Waters Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported she had received a call from two different men advising she needed to upgrade her Dish Network equipment.
•missing person from a Berea Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported her husband and two grandchildren missing.
•civil matter on Hope Rd., Commerce.
•agency assist on Maysville Rd., Commerce, where a gas leak was reported.
•dispute between a man and his uncle at a Smith Ln., Commerce, residence.
•information at Adidas Outlet, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a woman reported her Visa debit card had been charged twice for the same item.
•information on James Maxwell Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported her sister-in-law was posting things on Facebook that “made her look crazy.”
•suspicious activity on B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported she had gotten threatening text messages while she was out of town and she wanted to make sure her apartment was okay.
•assist medical unit at a White Hill School Rd., Commerce, where a female was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville for treatment.
•suspicious activity and agency assist on Ila Rd. at Club Dr., Commerce, where someone reported a flashlight in the roadway and were concerned that someone might be in the area and possibly injured.
•theft by taking on Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported $80 missing from inside a van that was towed.
•information on Bonds Loop, Commerce, where a woman reported some of her medication missing.
•juvenile issue at a Hampton Creek Rd., Commerce, residence.
•assist the fire department at an Ila Rd., Commerce, residence, where the elderly homeowner had locked herself out of her residence.
•assist motorist stuck in a ditch on Allen Duncan Rd., Commerce.
•forgery at a Woods Bridge Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man reported receiving a counterfeit $100 for a purchase made by another man.
•aggravated assault and cruelty to children at a Herman Dr., Commerce, residence, where a man reportedly struck the vehicle of his brother with a shovel.
•animal complaint at a Glenn Fuller Cir., Commerce, residence, where a man reportedly he had been aggressively approached on his property by a German Shepherd that lived at a nearby residence.
•dispute between a woman and her son and his girlfriend and warrant service at a Hope Rd., Commerce, residence.
•information on W.L. Williams Rd., Commerce, regarding a possible TPO.
•suspicious activity on Sheep Pasture Rd., Commerce, where gunshots were reported.
•information at Tanger Outlets Center, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a vehicle was being towed.
•assist motorist with a flat tire on Interstate 85 North, Commerce.
•theft by shoplifting at the Sunglass Hut, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where three men reportedly stole sunglasses without paying.
•entering an automobile or other motor vehicle on Manor Mill Way, Commerce, where a man reported his son’s truck had been broken into and a leaf blower, ratchet set, drill and air pods had been stolen.
•livestock theft on Wilbanks Cir., Commerce, where a woman reported the theft of her horse that she was keeping at this location.
•assist motorist with a falt tire on Interstate 85 North, Commerce.
•suspicious activity on Bradberry Ct., Commerce, where a woman reported two suspicious men in an older model “rollback” style truck came to her residence. She said one the men, wearing a bloody bandage on his leg, knocked on her door.
•criminal trespass at a Harris Lord Cemetery Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman walking her dog on her property reported seeing an unknown man, carrying a stick or fishing pole, on her property.
•civil matter at a Hope Rd., Commerce, where a verbal dispute between a man and his mother was reported.
•theft by deception and forgery at Levi’s Outlet, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a man had passed a counterfeit $100 bill at the register.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 15 Alternate, Commerce.
•suspicious activity on Smallwood Dr., Commerce, where a woman reported finding a sticker on the door at her grandmother’s house advising the house had been deemed vacant and or abandoned.
•dispute between two sisters at a B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, residence.
•assist medical unit at a Hwy. 334, Commerce, residence.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•accident with a deer on Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson.
•accident with a deer on Commerce Rd. at Sumner Ln., Jefferson.
•welfare check on a female at a Swamp Willow Ct., Jefferson, residence.
•death investigation (non-murder) at an Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•welfare check on juveniles at a Hardin Terrace Cir., Jefferson, residence.
•animal complaint on Lyle Field Rd. at Airport Rd., Jefferson, where a cow was in the roadway.
•dispute between several individuals on Blackstock Rd., Jefferson.
•dispute between a woman and her boyfriend over a bed at an Athens Hwy., Jefferson, residence.
•recovered stolen property on Lavender Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported he possibly had information on a skid steer that had been stolen from him.
•duty to stop at the scene of an accident – hit and run; leaving the scene of an accident on Commerce Rd. at Wilhite Rd., Jefferson, where a 16-year-old reported his truck was struck in the read by the driver of another truck that left the scene.
•aggravated assault/Family Violence Act (FVA) at a Meadowland Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported s domestic dispute with his wife and she had put a gun to his head.
•criminal trespass at a Payneville Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported a female who has been told not to come back to her residence keeps returning.
•abandoned vehicle on Swann Ct., Jefferson, where a vehicle was blocking a mailbox and fire hydrant.
•assist motorist with a disabled vehicle on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson.
•suspicious activity at a Harris Ln., Jefferson, residence, where a suspicious male was looking for a female.
•false imprisonment and criminal trespass at a Payneville Rd., Jefferson, residence, where the female complaint reported another female was on the property and she was not supposed to be there.
•dispute between a woman’s grandson and granddaughter over a video game at a Brockton Loop, Jefferson, residence.
•information on Linx Blvd., Jefferson, where a possible entering auto/burglary in progress was reported.
•assist motorist who ran out of gas on Hwy. 332 at Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson.
•theft by taking of a firearm reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 124 at Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson.
•information at the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where an inmate advised he thought he was having a heart attack.
•damage to a vehicle on Fortress Way, Jefferson, where a man reported the driver of a forklift had backed into his work van and then left the scene.
•driving without a valid driver’s license on Hwy. 129 at John B. Brooks Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•damage to property on Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported someone had damaged his mailbox.
•assist a tractor-trailer driver stuck in a ditch on Hwy. 129 at Business 129, Jefferson.
•theft by taking and criminal damage to property on Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where a man reported the HVAC system and all the copper had been stolen out of a home he owned.
•theft of lost or mislaid property on Kissam St., Jefferson, where a pair of “Drunk Busters Goggles” disappeared during an event at the Jefferson Civic Center.
•burglary and theft by taking on Indian River Dr., Jefferson, where a man reported cabinets had been stolen out of homes under construction.
•duty to stop at the scene of an accident – hit and run; leaving the scene of an accident on Hot Mountain Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported the driver of a truck drove around him on the right side while he was stopped for a truck to back into a construction site and the truck struck his vehicle on the passenger side causing damage and the truck driver did not stop.
•suspicious activity on Toy Wright Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported a suspicious package came to the business by mail and contained a plastic bag that container a small amount of a leafy green substance suspected to be marijuana.
•TPO service on Jackson Pkwy., Jefferson.
•suspicious activity at Apple Valley Baptist Church, Commerce Rd., Jefferson, where a man was reportedly laying in the ditch.
•suspicious activity on Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported he observed a man walking on his property.
•dispute between neighbors on Hardin Terrace Cir., Jefferson.
•dispute between two women at a McCreery Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•information at a Lavender Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported his neighbor’s Pit Bull came onto his property and tried to attack his dog he was playing with at the time.
•theft of services on Meadow Trace Ct., Jefferson, where a Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority (JCWSA) employee reported builders illegally using county water on job sites.
•information at West Jackson Middle School, Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson, where a parent of a student was having a medical issue.
•dispute at Subway, Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson, where a suspicious female, who appeared to be under the influence of some king of drug, was in the parking lot throwing things out of her car and was scratching at her face and hands.
•dispute between neighbors on Black Cherry Ct., Jefferson.
•dispute between a landlord and former tenant on Holiday Cemetery Rd., Jefferson.
•dispute between a woman and her boyfriend at a Winder Hwy., Jefferson, residence.
•suspicious activity on Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where a woman reported she heard a knock at her door and something or someone moving around outside her residence.
•theft by taking at a Maddox Hill Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a 1984 GMC S15 truck was reported stolen.
•missing person reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson.
•reckless driving on Dillon Dr., Jefferson, where a man reported the driver of a lifted diesel pickup truck was “laying drags and speeding” through the neighborhood.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•possible overdose at a Sears Dr., Maysville, residence.
•damage to a vehicle on Pinetree Cir., Maysville, where a woman reported someone hit her car while it was parked in the parking lot at East Jackson Comprehensive High School when she let her son drive it to school.
•criminal damage to property and battery/simple battery – FVA at a Hillside Way, Maysville, residence, where a domestic dispute was reported between a woman and her boyfriend.
•information at Hurricane Shoals Park, Hurricane Shoals Rd., Maysville, where a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office patrol officer reported striking a truck in the space behind him.
•dispute, over missing money, between a man and his sister at a Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville, residence.
•dispute between a woman and her husband at a Ridgeway Church Rd., Maysville, residence.
•dispute between a man and his wife over the custody of their children at a Ridgeway Church Rd., Maysville, residence.
•terroristic threats and acts at a Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported an ongoing issue between her boyfriend and a neighbor.
•suspicious activity on Sims St., Maysville, where a woman reported hearing what sounded like someone trying to break into her house.
•entering an automobile or other motor vehicle on Sims St., Maysville, where a man reported someone had entered his tool box and stole a tool bag.
•theft by deception on Green Hill Ct., Maysville, where a man reported he had received several fake $100 bills from a man who purchased a truck from him.
•suspicious activity on Old Miller Rd. at Chandler Cemetery Rd., Maysville, where a truck was parked near a gate with nobody around it.
•entering an automobile on Chandler Cemetery Rd., Maysville, where a man reported someone had entered his work truck and stole a pole saw.
•Temporary Protective Order (TPO) service at a Pleasant Ct., Maysville, residence.
•dispute between neighbors at a Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville, residence.
•dispute involving several individuals at a Hickory Way, Maysville, residence.
•road hazard on Deadwyler Rd., Maysville, where a tree was down in the roadway.
•terroristic threats and acts at a Pleasant Ct., Maysville, residence, where a man reported terroristic threats and acts, made by a neighbor, against him and his family members.
•dispute between several individuals on Boone Rd., Maysville, where a car was parked blocking the roadway.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a single vehicle accident on Unity Church Rd. at Diamond Hill Church Rd., Maysville.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•information on New Kings Bridge Rd. at Chandler Bridge Rd., Nicholson, where a tree was in the roadway.
•simple battery at an Old US 441, Nicholson, residence, where a man was trying to hit several individuals.
•loitering or prowling on Line Creek Rd., Nicholson, where a man reported finding a cell phone o his property.
•dispute between a man and his wife about their dogs at a Summit Ct., Nicholson, residence.
•suspicious activity on Birch St., Nicholson, where gun shots were reported.
•animal complaint on Mulberry St. at Hwy. 441, Nicholson, where a horse was “traveling down the roadway.”
•assist medical unit with a non-responsive patient at a Sawdust Trl., Nicholson, residence.
•dispute between a woman and her sister at a Hunters Ridge Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•assist medical unit on Shilo Rd., Nicholson, where a female was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
•abandoned vehicle on Hwy. 441 South at Ivy Creek Dr., Nicholson, where a car with a flat tire was parked in the turn lane.
•suspicious activity and probation violation on G.W. Wilson Rd., Nicholson, where a woman reported a car parked behind a hay bale on her family’s property across the road from her house.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 441, Nicholson, where juveniles were reportedly riding dirt bikes on the roadway.
•civil matter at a Church St., Nicholson, residence.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 334 at Adams Hill Rd., Nicholson, where a female juvenile was walking on the roadway.
•abuse/neglect/exploit a disabled/elder person at an Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•juvenile issue on Main St., Talmo, where a woman reported her son was abusing her credit card and running up the bill making large purchases.
•threats at Bed Bath and Beyond, John B. Brooks Rd., Pendergrass, where a male employee reported being harassed and threatened by text message by another male.
•damage to a vehicle on Hubert Pittman Rd., Pendergrass, where a man reported a tree fell on his car while he was driving down the road.
•abandoned vehicle on Pine Way, Pendergrass, where a truck was found abandoned partially in the roadway.
•suspicious activity and alarm at a Brooks Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a possible burglary was reported.
•assist medical unit at a Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a female was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment.
•simple battery – FVA at a Nichols Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a dispute was reported between a woman and her husband.
•juvenile issue at a Forest Lake Rd., Pendergrass, residence.
•theft by taking on Hwy. 60, Pendergrass, where a woman reported a deer archery target had been stolen out of her yard.
•fight (affray) between two male employees at the Walmart Distribution Center, Valentine Industrial Pkwy., Jefferson.
•agency assist on Renee Rd., Pendergrass, where a possible domestic dispute was reported.
•information at North Jackson Elementary School, Old Gainesville Hwy., Talmo, where a custody dispute was reported.
•abandoned vehicle left on private property on Hwy. 60, Pendergrass.
•disorderly conduct on Brown Thrasher Place, Pendergrass, where a man who had threatened suicide had barricaded himself inside a residence.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Ford Rd. at Lebanon Church Rd., Athens, where a vehicle accident was reported.
•harassing communications at a Commerce Rd., Athens, residence, where a woman reported someone was texting her juvenile daughter inappropriate and sexual comments.
•civil matter on Jefferson Rd., Athens, where a man reported a dispute with his landlord.
•information at the J&J Flea Market, Hwy. 441, Athens, where a man was given a ride to Nicholson.
•lost/found item at the J&J Flea Market, Hwy. 441, Athens, where a man reported a lost wallet.
•suspicious activity on Fuller Rd., Athens, where the landlord reported a male and female at the residence that she didn’t know.
•dispute between a landlord and three people visiting a residence on Fuller Rd., Athens.
•animal complaint on Fuller Rd., Athens, where a woman reported a cow was in her yard and had been there for almost two weeks.
•dispute between two roommates at a Fuller Rd., Athens, residence.
•dispute between a man and his girlfriend at a Lester Rd., Athens, residence.
•suspicious activity on Jefferson River Rd., Athens, where a woman reported receiving a call from a man claiming to be a deputy with the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office requesting that she come to the CCSO and submit to a DNA test.
•impersonating a law enforcement officer at a Cane Creek Ln., Athens, residence, where a man was claiming to be a Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) agent who needed to pick up items at the home of a man who had recently passed away.
WEST JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton were:
•false imprisonment on Reece Dr. where a woman was reportedly held against her will at a home. According to the report, the woman was staying the night with a friend but wanted to leave after he began “acting very weird.” When she asked to leave the residence, she said the man began yelling at her and grabbing her. The woman said she then went to sleep to de-escalate the situation, but attempted to leave in the morning. The man again physically restrained her, according to the report, before she escaped through a door and flagged down a motorist for help.
•agency assist on Hwy. 60 where a tractor trailer had turned over in the roadway. The driver was not injured, according to the report.
•juvenile issue on Hwy. 124 where youths were reported hopping fences and swimming in a subdivision pool without parental supervision.
•threats on Stoneview Ct. where two men got into a dispute. The complainant said the other man threatened to kill his dog. The other man said the complainant told him he was reaching for a gun during the argument.
•dispute on Pocket Rd. where the complainant said a woman was intoxicated and arguing with her brother.
•agency assist on Davis St. where a man reportedly was intoxicated and took pills he believed to be Percocet. The man was transported to the hospital by emergency medical services.
•dispute on Antrim Glen Rd. where a man and a woman reportedly got into a disagreement over the man’s pit bulls running loose.
•damage to vehicle on I-85 where a man said a driver passed him using the emergency lane, struck his vehicle and continued traveling south on the interstate, according to the report.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where a woman was reportedly found sleeping in a vehicle in a store parking lot. The woman was said to be acting “very strange” and possibly under the influence of a drug, according to the report. A medical unit was called to transport the woman to the hospital.
•animal complaint on Hunting Hills Dr. where three dogs, roaming the neighborhood, reportedly attacked and killed a woman’s dog.
•information on Brighton Park Circle where a woman said a home was being used as an Airbnb rental, which she said violated City of Hoschton ordinances. She was told the JSCO could not enforce city ordinances.
•suspicious activity on Pearl Industrial Ave. where three men, during overnight hours, said they were searching for an address to pick up three drums of oil.
•suspicious activity on Gold Crest Dr. where a woman said a man claimed she left a note and her phone number on his car saying that she had struck it. The woman said this never occurred, but said the man, who would not reveal his name, knew the make and color of her car.
