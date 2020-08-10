Two South Carolina residents traveling in a car reported as stolen were apprehended on Aug. 8 by Commerce police following a chase went through both Banks and Jackson counties.
According a press release from the Commerce Police Department, officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle traveling southbound on I-85. Commerce units were unable to stop the vehicle due to its failure to yield, and the chase ensured.
Shena Rene Floyd, 30, of 26 Sexton Trail, Marrietta, S.C., and Henry Alan Gerlach, 35, of 32 Boyd Dr., Travelers Rest, S.C., were both arrested on numerous charges after the pursuit ended on Hwy. 441 when their tires deflated. A large amount of suspected narcotics were found inside of the vehicle, according to the press release.
Charges include reckless driving; driving with a suspended license; failure to signal when turning or changing lanes; failure to maintain lane; open container; speeding; failure to obey a stop sign; obstruction of law enforcement officers; two counts of drugs not in original container; two counts of possession and use of drug-related objects; three counts of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), possession of methamphetamine; theft by receiving stolen property; theft by bringing stolen property into the state; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; and three counts of purchase, possession, manufacture and distribution of marijuana
The incident is still under investigation, according to Commerce police.
