A burglary was reported at the Fast Phil’s Convenience Store, Jefferson Rd., Athens, on August 17.
The burglary was reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) by an employee of the store who arrived to work and found a broken window above the front door and pry marks on both door handles.
Officers found two boxes with approximately 20 cartons of cigarettes laying in the floor, an open safe behind the counter with an empty plastic tote and an empty cash register.
Items missing included 10 boxes of electronic cigarettes valued at $750; a carton of Marlboro cigarettes, valued at $50; $500 in currency and $500 in change missing from the tote; and $300 missing from the cash register.
It was determined the safe had been opened by the electronic keypad and was not forced open.
COMMERCE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•possession of methamphetamine on Old Commerce Rd., Commerce.
•suspicious activity at a Ridgeway Church Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man reported the driver of a Dodge truck came by his house and took a picture of his house or his daughter walking the dog in the yard, he didn’t know which one.
•damage to property at a Hwy. 441 North, Commerce, residence, where a woman reported her mailbox had been damaged.
•dispute at an Old Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, residence, where a domestic dispute was reported.
•animal complaint at a King Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man reported two of his neighbor’s dogs ate four of his rabbits.
•suspicious activity at Tommy Hilfiger, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a shoplifting was reported.
•suspicious activity at a Wheeler Rd., Commerce, residence, where an un-occupied four-wheeler was found on the side of the road.
•theft by shoplifting at a Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, business.
•criminal trespass on W.O. Smith Rd., Commerce, where a male, claiming to be a vampire, was located. The man told officers he was on fire and he went to the creek to cool off.
•dispute at a Mize Rd., Commerce, residence, between a man and his ex-girlfriend.
•burglary at a Groaning Rock Rd., Commerce, where a man reported the theft of a dirt bike.
•criminal trespass at a S. Apple Valley Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man reported his mailbox had been damaged.
•criminal trespass at a Berea Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man reported his mailbox had been damaged.
•criminal trespass and destruction/damage/vandalism at a B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported her vehicle had been damaged by the representative of a repossession company.
•theft by shoplifting at a Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, business.
•theft by taking at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a parent reported Apple Airpods stolen on a school bus.
•affray and simple assault reported by a female receiving treatment at Northridge Medical Center, Medical Center Dr., Commerce, where a female reported she had been in a fight with her sister.
•suspicious activity at a Glenn Fuller Cir., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported the driver of a van drove through her yard from a neighboring residence.
•inappropriate text messages between students at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce.
•terroristic threats and acts, simple assault – Family Violence Act (FVA) and obstruction of officers at a Wilbanks Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported the man she was dating/talking to had threatened to burn her house down with the children inside.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance at a Swann Ct., Jefferson, residence, where a mother and daughter reported the daughter’s ex had a camera placed in the guest bathroom recording the mother while she undressed and showered.
•theft by taking at a Barber Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported the theft of a Honda Civic.
•criminal trespass at a Barber Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a domestic dispute was reported.
•theft by taking at an Isiah Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported his Yorkie had been taken from his back yard.
•aggravated stalking at a Waterford Ct., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported a man she was a Temporary Protection Order (TPO) on in Cobb County had “liked and unliked” some pictures on her Instagram account.
•abuse/negligence/exploitation of a disabled/elder person at a Jefferson Ter., Jefferson, residence.
•burglary at a Lewis Roberts Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her storage building had been broken into and several items were missing.
•texting and driving and hit and run on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson, where a woman reported her vehicle was struck by the driver of truck that did not stop.
•damage to property on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson, where a man reported something came off a trailer and struck his windshield causing damage.
•damage to property at a Mulberry Greens Ln., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported the driver of an SUV drove into the yard, causing damage to multiple bushes and destroying the mailbox.
•dispute at a Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her nephew and his daughters were arguing with her and yelling at her.
•obstruction of officers at a Washington St., Jefferson, location.
•dispute at a Meadow Park Ct., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported he and her boyfriend had been in a verbal altercation.
•suspicious activity at a Swann Ct., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported a dispute between him and his brother.
•suspicious activity at a Palmer Ct., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported hearing multiple gunshots coming from around his residence.
•suspicious vehicle at a Rock Forge Ct., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported a vehicle at the end of his driveway. He said this had happened multiple times in the past few days and his vehicle had recently been broken into.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 129 at Potters House Rd., where a man was observed sitting on the side of the road.
•suspicious activity at an Emmaline Ln., Jefferson, residence, where a truck was reported parked at a home under construction.
•theft of legal documents from a Redstone Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her mother took several documents from her bedroom.
•suspicious activity at an Evergreen Way, Jefferson, residence, where a vehicle was located in the cul-de-sac.
•identity fraud at an Old Traditions Pl., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported someone had stolen her identity and was using it to collect unemployment benefits in Maryland.
•suspicious activity on Cheyenne Ln. at Meadowland Dr., Jefferson, where a male was reportedly riding on scooter around the subdivision harassing residents.
•possession of Schedule I drugs(s) and driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a motorcycle was stopped.
•Temporary Protection Order (TPO) served at a Holder Siding Rd., Jefferson.
•theft by receiving stolen property, operating a motor vehicle without registration or valid license place and instructional permits; graduating licensing and related restrictions violation on Hwy. 129 at Concord Rd., Jefferson, where a motorcycle was stopped.
•giving a false name to officers, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and failure to stop at a stop sign on Hwy. 129 at Arcade Park St., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious activity at a Hog Mountain Rd., Jefferson, location, where a U-Haul van was observed leaving a vacant residence.
•theft by taking at a Barber Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported the theft of her 1998 Honda Civic.
•missing person from a W.O. Smith Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•identity fraud at an Akers Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported someone had changed his mailing address at his bank without his knowledge.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•simple assault – Family Violence Act (FVA) at a Donahoo Rd., Maysville, residence. A woman said her nephew told her he was going to stab her in the back.
•damage reported at a Hillside Way, Maysville, residence, where a man reported he had been notified by a neighbor that his puppies were out of their pen and in the roadway. The complainant stated the neighbor said the mother dog bit him on the arm when he attempted to put the puppies back in the pen.
•civil matter at a Unity Church Rd., Maysville, business, where the business owner requested to have a repossession company representative removed from his property.
•animal complaint at a Greenhill Ct., Maysville, residence, where a couple reported their neighbor’s dog had killed their rooster in their yard.
•dispute and welfare check at a Maysville Rd., Maysville, residence.
•suspicious activity at a Unity Church Rd., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported hearing gunshots and seeing people with flashlights.
•suspicious activity at a Chandler Cemetery Rd., Maysville, residence, where three people and truck were reported stopped at the bridge.
•manufacture/sell/distribute Schedule I and II drugs at an Upland Dr., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported her grandson was using, selling and distributinr drugs at this residence.
•theft by taking at a Unity Church Rd., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported items taken off her property by a group of people she had contracted with to remove a number of junk vehicles.
•speeding truck on Red Oak Rd., Maysville.
•dispute at a Red Oak Rd., Maysville, residence.
•dispute at a Hickory Way, Maysville, residence, where a man reported another man threw a pair of pliers at his truck as he was driving down the street.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•criminal trespass at a Z. Williams Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a man reported another man was parked in his driveway and he didn’t want him at this residence.
•damage to property on Antioch Church Rd., Nicholson, where a man reported someone drove through his fence.
•dispute at a Brooks Dr., Nicholson, residence, between a female and her boyfriend.
•damage to property on Hwy. 334 at Barnett Rd., Nicholson, where a man reported his car’s fender and headlight was damaged when the tire and wheel came off.
•welfare check at an Ivy Creek Dr., Nicholson, residence, where three young children had reportedly been left alone.
•dispute at a Tolbert’s Trail, Nicholson, residence, between a woman and her boyfriend.
•theft by taking at a Shadow Ln., Nicholson, where a woman reported her boyfriend had stolen her purse.
•damage to property at an Antioch Church Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a man reported someone drove through a portion of his fence.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•suspicious activity on Sunrise Ln. at Independence Ave., Pendergrass, where a Ford F-150 was parked in the roadway.
•entering an automobile at an Acorn Ave., Talmo, residence, where a man reported someone entered his truck and went through the dash compartment. The complainant said his video showed the individual was tall and skinny and had a hoodie sweatshirt and mask on.
•suspicious activity at a Sweetgum St., Talmo, residence, where a woman reported she had video of someone attempting to enter a truck parked in front of her residence.
•animal complaint at a Main St., Talmo, residence, where a woman reported her neighbor’s dog had killed her cat.
•suspicious activity at a Cedar Hollow Dr., Talmo, residence, where a man reported he was being followed by two males.
•suspicious activity on Sunrise Ln. at Independence Ave., Pendergrass, where a truck with two occupants were located.
•entering an automobile at a Glenn Abby Ln., Pendergrass, residence, where a man reported someone entered his truck and took a box containing change.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•burglaries at Fuller Rd., Athens, residences, where a man had reportedly entered two vacant residences by prying the doors open.
•taillight violation on Hwy. 129 South at Caitlin Dr., Athens, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•criminal trespass at a Marie Ct., Athens, residence, where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend “did a burnout” in the grass causing damage to the yard.
•dispute at a J.T. Elrod Rd., Athens, residence, where a man reported an argument with two individuals over a stolen iPad.
•burglary and theft by taking at a Drew Ln., Athens, residence, where someone had reportedly entered a residence, moved items around and took several items.
•suspicious activity on Tallassee Rd. at Prospect Church Rd., Athens, where an intoxicated driver was reported.
•domestic dispute at an Archer Grove Rd., Athens, residence, between a man and his girlfriend.
WEST JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in West Jackson were:
•dispute on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a man said someone at a residence burned some of his belongings. He confronted the woman and the two apparently had a dispute. The man agreed to come back at a later date to retrieve his belongings.
•damage to property on Hwy. 332 where someone threw a drink out of a vehicle, which damaged another vehicle.
•criminal trespass on Davenport Rd. where a woman reported her mother was at a residence, but she didn't want her there. The mother also reportedly threatened to take the woman's baby and also threatened to "beat up" someone else on the scene.
•information on Davenport Rd. where a woman caused a disturbance and was issued a criminal trespass warning.
•dispute on Panther Ct. where a woman and her husband got into an argument over a vehicle.
•temporary protection order service on West Jefferson St.
•TPO service on Brighton Park Cir.
•damage to property on Hwy. 124 where a trailer as damaged after a vehicle swerved to get out of the way of a dump truck.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where someone reported two people were walking around in the parking lot of a business. They had run out of gas and were waiting for a friend to bring some.
•civil matter on White Trillium Dr. where a man said his wife wouldn't let him inside the residence.
•information on Legacy Dr. where a woman wanted to file a report to get a criminal trespass warning against her neighbors.
•civil matter on White Trillium Way where a man wanted advice after his wife took his house key, his phone and his wallet. Officers advised the man that he could return to the residence and the man said he would call if he had any further issues.
•suspicious activity on Skelton Rd. where a woman received a package of chlorine tablets in the mail shipped from China, but she hadn't ordered any.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where someone reported a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot.
•damage to property on Hwy. 124 where metal piping fell off a truck and damaged another vehicle.
•agency assist on I-85 where deputies assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a wreck. One person was transported to the hospital with neck and back pain.
•damage to property on Hwy. 53 where a vehicle drove off with a gas nozzle still stuck in the car.
•dispute on I-85 where a man and woman got into an argument and the man reportedly put the woman out on the side of the interstate. She also had blood on her, but officers couldn’t determine where it came from. Officers gave her a ride to a nearby convenience store.
•dispute on Hwy. 60 where someone reported people were riding dirt bikes recklessly. Officers made contact with the drivers and warned them about driving the bikes on the road.
•information on Gum Springs Rd. where a teacher and parent had a verbal argument at West Jackson Middle School.
•TPO service on James Ct.
•theft by taking and motor vehicle theft on Davenport Rd. where a woman reported a family member took her vehicle.
•suspicious activity on Washington Rose Ave. where someone reported a dirt bike sped past a school bus. The driver said he didn’t pass the bus, but turned around and went the other direction. The deputy told him to be careful.
•theft by taking on Meadow Lake Terrace where someone broke into a neighborhood clubhouse and took an external hard drive.
•theft by shoplifting on Hwy. 124 where a woman took merchandise from a store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.