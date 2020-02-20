The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested a couple in South Jackson for stealing thousands of dollars from an elderly man.
Darren Jacob Wright, 32, and Katelyn Deanna Wright, 22, both from Athens, allegedly stole $20,000 from the man. The couple purchased two vehicles with the cash.
Deputies recovered the cash and the vehicles when the couple was arrested following an investigation into the theft of the money. Both are charged with felony theft by taking.
