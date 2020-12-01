A South Jackson man reported a dispute with another man over a vehicle he towed from an Athens apartment complex.
When the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded the complainant advised he, per his occupation and agreement with the apartments, towed a truck to his place of business on Jefferson Rd., Athens, and was approached by a man arguing with him about the vehicle being towed.
He said the man threatened to jump his fence and remove the vehicle from the lot.
COMMERCE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•terroristic threats and acts at a Barber Rd., Commerce, residence, where a female reported finding threatening messages on her mother’s phone from a man she “used to be friends” with.
•information at East Jackson Elementary School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a driver in the car rider lane was possibly under the influence of some type of substance.
•suspicious activity at a Waterworks Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported receiving a call from someone claiming to be with the Social Security office advising her someone had access to her personal information.
•suicide threats at a Blacks Creek Church Rd., Commerce, residence.
•assist medical unit at a Whitehill School Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman was making suicide threats.
•abandoned vehicle on Harris Lord Cemetery Rd., Commerce,
•civil matter at a Ridge Mill Ln., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported her husband, whom she is divorcing, told her he was coming to their house to get some items and she didn’t want him there because she was afraid of him.
•criminal trespass at an Apple Valley Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man reported he saw a male tearing down the property line stakes.
•information at a Mount Olive Rd., Commerce, residence, where a vehicle had been abandoned on private property.
•suspicious activity at a Huff Hill Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported a man knocked on her door and asked to use her phone.
•agency assist on Interstate 85 South, Commerce, where a traffic accident was reported.
•motorist assist on Interstate 85 North, Commerce, where a motorist was out of fuel.
•battery/simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) at a Richmond Way, Commerce, residence, where a dispute was reported between a woman and her husband.
•theft by shoplifting at the Sunglass Hut, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a woman reported a man took several pairs of sunglasses without paying.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•dispute at a Brockton Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported his neighbor plays a radio loud 24 hours a day.
•financial transaction card fraud at a W.J. Dills Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported after using his bank debit card at Walmart, Commerce, he was contacted by his bank to advise him that someone was attempting to use his debit card and due to it being declined three times the card had been cancelled. The complainant stated he also found fraudulent activity on his Walmart credit card account.
•dispute at a Valentine Industrial Pkwy., Jefferson, location, where a woman reported she heard another female yelling at her child in the parking lot.
•assist Arcade Police Department officer on Athens Hwy., Jefferson, with a traffic stop.
•suicide threats at a Woodland Ct., Jefferson, residence.
•possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit a crime, aggravated assault, criminal trespass, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and cruelty to children at a Brockton Oaks Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a domestic dispute was reported between a woman and her husband.
•accident with a deer on Jackson Trail Rd. at Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson.
•suspicious activity at Lamar Murphy Park, County Farm Rd., Jefferson, where a suspicious person in the parking lot was reported. The man said he was picking up garbage left by people attending the game that had just concluded.
•accident with a deer on Wayne Poultry Rd. at Toy Wright Rd., Jefferson.
•dispute at a Will Clark Rd., Jefferson, residence, between a man and his sister’s boyfriend.
•theft by taking at a Melvin Phillips Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported someone stole two chainsaws from him.
•suspicious activity at a Stewart Loop, Jefferson, residence, where a man reported his son missing. The missing man later returned to this location.
•aggravated assault – FVA at a Brockton Loop, Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported being assaulted by a man.
•accident with a deer on Lavender Rd. at Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson.
•information at a Nathaniel Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a woman stated she wanted to leave and she needed a ride out of there.
•suspicious activity at Summer Hill Baptist Church, Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson, where two people were found in the backseat of a vehicle parked at this location.
•accident with a deer on Jefferson Rd. at New Kings Bridge Rd., Jefferson.
•accident with a deer on Carlton Way, Jefferson.
•damage to a vehicle at Amazon, Toy Wright Rd., Jefferson, where a truck backing into a parking spot struck another truck that was parked.
•burglary at a Double Bridges Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported a man who had been living at the residence kicked in the door to his bedroom and stole items out of the bedroom.
•burglary at a Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported the abandoned house on the property that he and his friends used for a hunting lodge had been broken into.
•information at an Elliot Smith Rd., Jefferson, residence, where the complainant reported a man had threatened him over the phone.
•Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol and failure to maintain lane on Whitney Rd., Jefferson, where an accident was reported.
•agency assist and transport on Athens St. at Lee St., Jefferson.
•motorist assist on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson, where a motorist ran out of fuel.
•found property on Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson, where a woman reported getting an alert on her iPhone that she had received from her boyfriend stating the phone is lost and giving a number to contact.
•animal complaint at a Ridgewood Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a deer that had been hit by a car was on the side of the road.
•deposit account fraud at Jackson EMC, Commerce Rd., Jefferson, where an employee reported a $1,934 fraudulent check had been returned.
•suspicious activity at a Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson, residence, where the complainant reported someone was shooting guns in the area.
•dispute at a Mauldin Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported a man was shooting a high- powered rifle across her pasture.
•damage to a vehicle on Holly Springs Rd. at Bill Wright Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported damage to his girlfriend’s vehicle when he ran off the road to avoid another vehicle that was on his side of the road.
•criminal trespass at a Double Bridges Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported a male who has a Temporary Protection Order (TPO) and was not to be at the residence was breaking into an outbuilding.
•warrant service on Hwy. 129 South at Tyler Way, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•entering an automobile at a Winder Hwy., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported someone entered his truck and stole his handgun, wallet and check book.
•accident with a deer on Ethridge Rd., Jefferson.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•civil matter at a Pine Tree Cir., Maysville, residence, where a man reported an unknown male was on his property taking down a storage building.
•information at a Beacon Dr., Maysville, residence, where a woman complained about loud noise.
•unlawful activities on Bingham Rd. at Chandler Cemetery Rd., Maysville, where a man reported someone had dumped a pile of garbage on the side of the road.
•suspicious activity at a Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported a male and female were taking pictures of different properties.
•criminal trespass at a Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville, residence, where a man asked to have his neighbors made aware they have been criminally trespassed from his property since they criminally trespassed his kids from their property due to a break-in at the neighbor’s house.
•warrant service at an Old Ginn Rd., Maysville, residence.
•theft by taking at a Hickory Way, Maysville, residence, where a man reported the theft of his chain saw.
•information at a Plainview Rd., Maysville, residence, where a woman requested information about a TPO that she had taken out on a man.
GILLSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Gillsville were:
•dispute at a Fountain Dr., Gillsville, residence, between a woman and her husband.
•dispute at a Fountain Dr., Gillsville, residence, between a woman and her husband.
•dispute at a Fountain Dr., Gillsville, residence, between a woman and her husband.
•simple battery – FVA at a Fountain Dr., Gillsville, residence, where a dispute was reported between a woman and her husband.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•accident with a deer on Wilson Cemetery Rd., Nicholson.
•aggravated assault – FVA at a Hunters Ridge Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a domestic dispute was reported involving two sisters and their mother.
•welfare check at a Hunters Ridge Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a woman had reported stated she no longer wanted to live.
•DUI – alcohol at Dollar General, Hwy. 441 South, Nicholson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•criminal trespass at a Cabin Creek Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported her 17-year-old foster child was out of control and holding a pair of scissors.
•juvenile issue on New Kings Bridge Rd. at Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, where a juvenile on a skateboard was in the roadway.
•criminal trespass and disorderly conduct at a Cabin Creek Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported her 17-year-old foster child was out of control and holding a pair of scissors.
•suspicious activity at a Wages Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a suspicious vehicle was reported.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•information at a Ridgewood Dr., Pendergrass, residence, in reference to the neglect of a Maysville Elementary School student.
•assist medical unit at a Belmont Hwy., Talmo, residence, where a woman was found lying in her yard.
•death investigation (non-murder) at a Bravo Dr., Pendergrass, residence, where a woman was found “not breathing.”
•deposit account fraud at a Hwy. 60, Pendergrass, residence, where a man reported several unauthorized credit purchases on his credit card that were made in five different states.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 129 South at Point Dr., Pendergrass.
•abandoned vehicle on Wayne Poultry Rd. at Old State Rd., Pendergrass.
•information on Park St. at Starbuck Pkwy., Pendergrass, where an employee with the Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority reported the theft of water.
•dispute at a Main St., Talmo, residence, between a woman and the mother of her grandsons.
•animal complaint on Mountain Creek Rd. at Lanier Rd., Pendergrass, where a cow was in the roadway.
•theft by conversion at a Darlin Way, Pendergrass, residence, where a woman reported she had dropped off a lamp with a man to be fixed and he had not returned the lamp and had quit answering her phone calls.
•dispute at a Forest Lake Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a man reported his step-son was at his residence, and he was not supposed to be there due to a restraining order that is in effect.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•simple battery and criminal trespass at a Sandy Creek Rd., Commerce, residence, where a dispute was reported between a man and his sister. The male complainant said his sister was threatening him with a knife.
•accident with a deer on Commerce Rd., Athens.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 129 at Fuller Rd., Athens.
•possession of marijuana at the Bear Creek Reservoir Fishing and Park, Hwy. 330, Bogart, where the complainant reported possible drug activity due to a car being at this location 10 to 15 times in the last week.
•assist the Athens-Clarke County Police Department on Jefferson River Rd., Athens, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•agency assist on Jefferson Rd. at Brock Rd., Athens, where a traffic accident was reported.
•assist medical unit at a Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman was having trouble breathing.
•assist Georgia State Patrol on Old Hwy. 441 at Hwy. 441 South, Athens, where a traffic accident was reported.
•burglary at a Timber Ridge Dr., Athens, residence, where a woman reported she returned home to find the front door on her residence wide open. She said multiple drawers inside the residence were open and had been gone through.
•accident with a deer on Brock Rd. at Bellamy Rd., Athens.
•suspicious activity at a Kings Ridge Dr., Athens, residence, where a suspicious vehicle with a male and female inside was parked. The complainant said the two came onto the property and knocked on the door for several minutes.
•simple battery and simple assault at a Doris Ln., Athens, residence, where a man reported being assaulted by another man.
WEST JACKSON
A store in West Jackson was burglarized recently and the suspects took a number of pipes and vape pens.
The JCSO was called to the Hoschton Discount Beer and Tobacco store on Nov. 24.
Security footage showed a gold Chevrolet Silverado single-cab pickup truck and multiple suspects wearing hoodies and face masks. The truck drove in reverse into the store and the suspects ran inside.
Officers said it appeared the suspects took wrapping papers, glass pipes and vape pens.
The scene was turned over to investigators.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton were:
•juvenile issue on New Liberty Church Rd. where a woman reported an unruly juvenile.
•dispute on Thornhill Dr. where a man reported another man tailgated his vehicle and approached him. The man drew his weapon, keeping it pointed to the ground, and told the man he was calling law enforcement.
•suspicious activity on Lena Dr. where someone reported someone shot a firearm on neighbor's property.
•agency assist on Walnut St. where a woman was taken to the hospital after taking an unknown amount of pills.
•suspicious activity on Moons Bridge Rd. where a man was asleep in a vehicle.
•theft by taking on Blind Brook Cir. where a woman reported cash was missing from her kitchen counter.
•theft by taking on Guy Maddox Rd. where a man reported $9,500 was missing and was possibly taken by someone he knew.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 West where a suspicious vehicle was reported in a neighborhood. Officers spoke with the driver and advised them to leave the area.
•dispute on Davenport Rd. where a couple argued and the woman said the man pointed a gun near her toe. The man denied that.
•suspicious activity on James Ct. where a woman reported a vehicle was parked outside of a residence she was house-sitting at.
•suspicious activity on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a woman reported someone tried to push open a door and come inside her residence.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where a vehicle was parked off the roadway. The vehicle had a loose battery cable.
•dispute on Whites Bottom Rd. where a woman reported her ex-husband was at her house and she no longer wanted him there.
•animal complaint on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a woman reported her neighbor's rooster harassed her animals, defecated in her yard and ate all of her cat's food.
•information on Duck Rd. where a woman reported she didn't receive her license in the mail.
•suicide threats on Hwy. 124 West where a woman reported her son made suicidal statements.
•agency assist on I-85 where officers assisted with a multi-vehicle wreck caused by a vehicle slowing down. Only one person reported injuries, but was not transported.
•dispute on Rebecca St. where someone reported loud music and vehicles.
•suspicious activity on Hunting Hills Dr. where a vehicle door was open.
•suspicious activity on Blind Brook Cir. where a woman reported suspicious activity from a garage door service technician.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.