A woman was recently arrested after allegedly stabbing a man in Pendergrass.
Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies were called for the report of aggravated assault-family violence at a residence on Hubert Pittman Rd.
The complainant said he and the woman had been in an argument when she came into their home, pushed a box spring on top of him and yelled about a phone. She then reportedly came at him with a knife and cut his hand. The man pushed the woman away from him and called 911.
Deputies noted the man's hand was still bleeding and there was a trail of blood drops throughout the home.
The woman fled the scene, but was arrested shortly after. She told officers she bumped into the man and fell onto the mattress. She said the got out a pocket knife and was swinging it around in a slashing motion, cutting the man's finger.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO included:
COMMERCE
- simple battery and battery at East Jackson Comprehensive High School.
- damage to a vehicle on Hoods Mill Rd. where a man said he swerved to avoid striking a vehicle. The vehicle ran into the trees on the side of the road. The man was also injured after getting out of the vehicle and falling.
- damage to a vehicle on Jefferson Rd. where a woman said she wrecked her vehicle on the way home.
- dispute on Richard Bridges Rd. where siblings argued and one of them reportedly threw a phone out of a window.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a store reported someone took four shirts.
- contributing to the delinquency, unruliness or deprivation of a minor on Hoods Mill Rd. where a woman reported a juvenile had a vape.
- possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug-related objects; and insurance violation on Nunn St. where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop. The woman said the male driver had made her hold a baggy of narcotics and said she had more hidden on her person. The narcotics were recovered, along with a syringe. The man was also cited for an insurance violation.
- theft by taking on Ila Rd. where a man reported someone took a company vehicle after being fired. The vehicle was found in Rabun County.
- information at East Jackson Middle School where a cognitively challenged student became upset, broke things and struck two school employees.
- welfare check on B. Wilson Rd. where officers checked on a woman who was OK.
- civil matter on B. Wilson Rd. where a juvenile took items from a neighbor's house.
- warrant service on Maysville Rd. where deputies retrieved a man who had a warrant out of Jackson County.
- hit and run on I-85 where a man reported a tractor-trailer side-swiped his vehicle.
- abuse/neglect/exploit a disabled or elderly person on Blacks Creek Church Rd. where deputies were called regarding an Adult Protective Services referral.
JEFFERSON
- civil matter on Lebanon Church Rd. where a man reported someone came onto his property.
- aggravated assault; battery; and simple assault on Sawtooth Oak Rd. where a juvenile said another juvenile grabbed her, pushed her down and struck her multiple times. The juvenile also reportedly grabbed a kitchen knife and put it to her face, saying he would kill her.
- threats on Hwy. 129 where a woman reported another woman made threats during a custody issue.
- civil matter on Rock Forge Ct. where two men argued over the sale of catalytic converters. One of them claimed the other shot at them, but officers couldn't confirm that.
- information on Stan Evans Dr. where officers confirmed a juvenile was with his father.
- dispute on Holiday Cemetery Rd. where a couple had a verbal argument.
- agency assist on I-85 where deputies assisted the GSP at a fatal wreck scene.
- dispute and warrant service on Holliday Cemetery Rd. where multiple people (including a juvenile) had an argument about picking up after a dog. There were conflicting stories about a physical dispute.
- civil matter on Oliver Way where a man was arrested for a warrant after an incident involving a rental property.
- damage to a vehicle on Jefferson River Rd. where a man reported another vehicle damaged his side mirror.
- suspicious activity and warrant service on Crows Lake Rd. where a man was arrested for a warrant during a call about a suspicious person. The man also reportedly threatened someone. He was trespassed from the property.
- welfare check on Swann Ct. where officers checked on a juvenile who was OK.
- dispute on Hogans Mill Rd. where family members had a dispute.
- agency assist on W. O. Smith Rd. where a woman was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center after taking Valium and drinking.
- battery on Meadowland Dr. where a man was arrested after a dispute with a woman. The man reportedly pushed the woman into a wall, resulting in a bloodied lip.
- civil matter on Swain Rd. where people argued during an eviction.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked and turn signal violation on Hwy. 15 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- custody dispute on Holiday Cemetery Rd. where a woman reported she wanted a man to return their child to her.
- basic rules violation on Threatt Rd. where someone reported a speeding vehicle.
- custody dispute on Old Winder-Jefferson Hwy. where a woman wanted a custody issue documented.
- simple assault on Chicksaw Trail where a juvenile reportedly threw items in a residence. The juvenile also reportedly pushed a family member and threw a cell phone at them, which struck the family member.
- unruly juvenile on Johnson Mill Rd. where a juvenile walked off after a dispute with a family member. The juvenile was later returned.
- dispute and criminal damage to property on Cassidy Cove where neighbors had a dispute over a property line.
- insurance violation on Tyler Way. The driver was ultimately able to get insurance on the car before getting a citation.
- obstruction of officers on Sawtooth Oak Dr. where deputies attempted to issue a warrant on a man. They also detained a man who appeared to be the suspect, but turned out to be a family member. The man resisted being detained.
- theft by shoplifting on Jackson Trail Rd. where a store employee said someone took a nicotine pod without paying for it.
- warrant service on Sawtooth Oak Dr. where a male was was arrested for a warrant.
- information on Stan Evans Dr. where a woman reported a man used her information to open businesses, do taxes and get a CDL license.
- deposit account fraud on Holiday Cemetery Rd. where a man said someone contacted him, claiming to be law enforcement, and asked for $20,000 or they'd file weapons charges against him.
MAYSVILLE
- criminal trespass on Unity Church Rd. (Maysville) where a vehicle got stuck in the mud and was removed by a tractor.
- animal complaint on Pleasant Acres Dr. where a man said his neighbor's dogs get into his trash.
- civil matter on Hickory Way where someone reported a property line dispute.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Plainview Rd. where a woman was found deceased with a gunshot wound to the head.
- financial transaction card fraud on Deadwyler Rd. where a woman reported her EBT card was used to make purchases in Texas.
- dispute on Dixon Bridge Rd. where a man reported an issue with a former employee.
- suspicious activity on Ridgeway Church Rd. where a woman thought there was a drone in the area.
- damage to a vehicle on Maysville Rd. where a vehicle was side-swiped by another.
- Department of Family and Children Services (DFACS) referral on Pleasant Acres Dr. where someone found a 3-year-old child on the side of the road. The parents said the child must have exited the residence without them knowing. A similar incident had been reported previously.
- dispute on Sagefield Cir. where family members had a verbal argument.
- agency assist on Boone Rd. where a man was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
- abuse/neglect/exploit a disabled or elderly person on Holly Springs Rd. where deputies were called in reference to an Adult Protective Services referral.
NICHOLSON
- financial transaction card fraud on Staghorn Trail where a woman said someone used her debit card on a gambling website.
- juvenile issue on Hunters Ridge Rd. where juveniles were doorbells and running away.
- agency assist on Hwy. 441 where deputies were called for a three-vehicle accident with injuries. The Georgia State Patrol was called.
- civil matter on Cabin Creek Rd. where an estranged couple had a dispute and one of them refused to move their vehicle.
- dispute on Line Creek Rd. where two men had a dispute while one of them was moving out.
- civil matter on Cabin Creek Dr. where a woman reported her husband retrieved his vehicle from their residence.
- agency assist on Hwy. 441 where officers assisted with a single-vehicle rollover wreck. There were also reportedly 10-12 people at the location who were not involved in the wreck, but were allegedly causing a scene. Marijuana was also found in the vehicle. One of the bystanders allegedly tried to take the baggie after the off-duty officer set it on the vehicle roof.
- terroristic threats and acts and obstruction of officers on Pine Ridge Place where a man was arrested after making threats to multiple people. He also reportedly resisted arrest.
- dispute on Lakeview Dr. where a man and woman argued and the woman reportedly put her foot on the man's chest to keep him from entering an RV.
- possession of methamphetamine and simple assault-family violence on Wilson Cemetery Rd. where a man was arrested after a woman reported capturing a video of the man on top of her young child. The man also reportedly held a knife to the woman's neck when she tried to leave. Officers later found suspected methamphetamine on the man.
- cruelty to animals on Chandler Bridge Rd. where a woman thought someone poisoned her dog.
NORTH JACKSON
- damage to property on Old State Rd. where a student reported they were in an accident on their way to school.
- information on Hubert Pittman Rd. where a woman reported a missing phone.
- damage to property and damage to a vehicle on Holly Springs Rd. where a man said he lost control of his vehicle and crashed. He was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
- public drunkenness on Glenn Gee Rd. where one man was arrested after a report of a fight. The man was arrested after he continued yelling after officers told him to stop. Another man was cited after grabbing the officer's arm to keep them from arresting the other man.
- dispute on Kimberly Ln. where a couple argued and the man reportedly poured bleach on the woman's clothes.
- criminal damage to property and loitering or prowling on Ponderosa Rd. where someone reported seeing someone ride around property. They later saw a gate was broken.
- battery/simple battery-family violence on Hwy. 60 where a woman was arrested after a dispute with a man turned physical. The man said the woman dragged him slightly with a vehicle, so he struck her. He claimed she later struck him multiple times and he held her down so she would calm down. The woman said the man had damaged the residence and choked her.
- civil matter on Raco Pkwy. where a woman retrieved a vehicle.
- terroristic threats and acts and battery/simple battery-family violence on Allen Bridge Rd. where a man was arrested after a dispute with a woman turned physical. The man reportedly struck the woman, choked her and made threats about killing everyone.
SOUTH JACKSON
- animal complaint on Anniston Dr. where a man said dogs chased his car while barking.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Fitzpatrick Rd. where a woman found her husband deceased.
- information on Club Estates Blvd. where a woman reported a man made threats involving a Department of Family and Children Services incident.
- suspicious activity on Cedar Grove Church Rd. where a woman saw lights and heard gunshots.
- dispute on Commerce Rd. where a couple argued and the man wanted to get his phone.
- warrant service on Commerce Rd. where officers retrieved a man who had a warrant out of Jackson County.
- civil matter on Commerce Rd. where a man claimed his vehicle was damaged after someone put speakers in.
- criminal trespass on Old Commerce Rd. where a man came onto a property and entered a storage building. It's not clear if anything was taken.
- information on Fuller Rd. where a man wanted to talk with deputies about a divorce.
- dispute on Jefferson River Rd. where family members had a dispute and there were conflicting stories about a physical dispute.
- juvenile issue on Old Savage Rd. where a juvenile reportedly refused to go to bed and was screaming and yelling.
- harassing communications and terroristic threats and acts on Paynes Point where a woman reported a man hit another woman, choked her and threatened to kill her. She said the man also harassed and threatened the woman daily.
- juvenile issue on Kings Ridge Rd. where a juvenile made comments about running away.
- agency assist on Hwy. 129 where deputies assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a wreck involving injuries.
- suspicious activity on Old Commerce Rd. where a man slept in a van at a construction site.
WEST JACKSON
•dispute on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a woman said her husband damaged her phone and their camper during an argument over him failing to pick her up from work. The man denied breaking the phone and said he removed shelves from the camper due to the roof falling in.
•hit-and-run on Hwy. 124 where a woman said a driver backed into her car while leaving a grocery store.
•welfare check where a juvenile said her boyfriend had suicidal thoughts. The juvenile said her boyfriend texted her later, saying he was fine.
•recovered stolen property on Tom White Rd. and John Randolph Rd. where dump trucks stolen from two construction sites in West Jackson were each found at the opposite site. An off-road dump truck stolen from John Randolph Rd. was found flipped on its side on Tom White Rd. The truck stolen from the Tom White Rd. site, reportedly valued at $700,000, was located at the John Randolph Rd. site. A man from the John Randolph Rd. construction site said another one of his dump trucks sustained damage. In what appeared to be a related incident, several mailboxes along Hwy. 124 were damaged. A man said his security cameras captured footage of a dump truck damaging his mailbox.
•hit-and-run on I-85 where a man said the driver of a utility truck struck the rear of his vehicle as he attempted to merge left. He said the driver continued around him without slowing or stopping.
•theft on Parkers Place where siding and crown trim was reportedly stolen. The foreman at the job site said the construction company had previously reported thefts of materials. The company seeks to press charges.
•identity fraud on Charlie Cooper Rd. where a woman said someone used her name and photos on Instagram to scam people out of money. She added that she could no longer access her account.
•identity fraud on Downing St. where a man said someone used his name and social security number to file taxes with the IRS. The man said the IRS sent back his tax return, informing him his taxes were already filed.
•criminal damage to property on Hwy. 53 where three juveniles were sent to Metro Regional Youth Detention Center (RYDC) in Atlanta after reportedly striking multiple vehicles with water bottles and eggs along Hwy. 53. Four drivers reported water bottles being thrown out of a moving vehicle, hitting their vehicles. According to the incident report, the bottles severely damaged the hoods of two vehicles and the windshield of another. Two other drivers reported heir vehicles being hit by objects thrown out of a vehicle. Barrow County Sheriff’s Office deputies located the juveniles via flock camera, which revealed their vehicle’s tag number. The juveniles said they bought cases of water and eggs and threw them out of the windows at other vehicles. A deputy transported the three juveniles to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for transport to RYDC.
•fraud on Olde Wicke Trail where a woman received a bank card from a bank in Tupelo, Mississippi for an account she did not open. She contacted the bank and learned the account had been closed. The bank told her $500 was deposited and later withdrawn from the account.
•animal complaint on Davenport Rd. where a man said a stray dog entered his chicken coop, killed one chicken and injured another.
•welfare check on Hwy. 124 were an older man was transported to the hospital after emergency medical personnel determined his blood pressure was critically low. According to the incident report, the man appeared confused while walking around.
•criminal trespass on Davenport Rd. where a man reportedly entered a house without permission. The man allegedly opened the door to a restroom occupied by a juvenile. According to the incident report, he later argued with the juvenile after kicking the juvenile’s puppy. The responding deputy was unable to locate the man.
•theft on Rebecca St. where a man said someone stole his truck from his driveway.
•mental subject on New St. where a man who hadn’t taken his medication in three weeks was reportedly “acting crazy.” A deputy transported him to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
