A Talmo man told an officer with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office another man was stalking him at his business on Blake Dr. and at another property he owns on Belmont Hwy.
The complainant said the man and his family members show up at these locations in the North Jackson area and video tape his truck drivers and attempts to video tape the complainant. He said the man, in her personal vehicle, also follows his truck drivers.
The complainant said he tried not to let the other man’s behavior bother him, but now it is affecting his business as well as his personal life.
COMMERCE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•terroristic threats and acts, obstruction of law enforcement officers and simple assault – Family Violence Act (FVA) at a Wilbanks Rd., Commerce, residence, where a male was reported outside the residence “being hostile and threatening to kill everyone.”
•dead livestock at a Blacks Creek Church Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man reported something had killed all of his chickens and three goats. Both the chicken coop and the goat pen had holes torn in them.
•simple battery at a Wilbanks Rd., Commerce, residence, where a dispute. A man reported he was at the residence to get his belongings and a female at the residence wouldn’t allow him inside.
•livestock running at large on Hwy. 82 Spur, Commerce, where a horse was running loose in the area.
•criminal trespass at a Mount Olive Way, Commerce, residence, where a man reported damaged to the front windshield of his vehicle that appeared to be made by a rock striking the window. The complainant said he heard a noise overnight that sounded like something hitting his front and back doors.
•criminal trespass at a Mount Olive Way, Commerce, residence, where a man reported finding damage to his car. He said it appeared to have been struck by rocks.
•animal complaint at a Hwy. 82 Spur, Commerce, residence, where a woman reported dogs abandoned at house next door were coming onto her property.
•animal complaint at a Jefferson Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman working for the U.S. Census Bureau reported being bitten by a dog.
•criminal trespass at a Richmond Way, Commerce, residence, where a woman reported the front window on her apartment complex had been broken.
•theft by taking at a Waterworks Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man reported the theft of a grill.
•aggravated assault – Family Violence Act (FVA) at a North Broad St., Commerce, location, where a woman reported being assault by her ex-boyfriend.
•warrant service and fleeing/attempting to elude law enforcement officers at a Hwy. 334, Commerce, residence.
•missing person from a Richmond Way, Commerce, residence. A woman reported her male friend had been missing for over a month.
•theft by shoplifting at Hanes Outlet, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•suspicious vehicle with two occupants at an Indian River Dr., Jefferson, residence, that was still under construction.
•damage to property on Adams Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported striking a tree that fell into the roadway.
•theft of services on Brockton Rd at Redtail Rd., Jefferson, where someone had illegally hooked up to a fire hydrant and was spraying down the road.
•animal complaint at Boogies Run, Jefferson, residence, where a “loose horse” had reportedly bitten a male on the back.
•suspicious activity at a Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported seeing a vehicle leaving her driveway after hearing a knock at her front door and then the doorbell ringing.
•simple assault – Family Violence Act (FVA) and reckless conduct at a Thyatira-Brockton Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported as he walked in his father’s direction his father fired two shots in the air from a handgun he had on his person.
•warrant service and recovered stolen property at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where a man with an active Jackson County warrant was taken into custody. He was in the possession of a key fob for a vehicle that he had left near the McDonald’s on Hwy. 129, Jefferson. The vehicle had been reported as stolen out of Stephens County.
•dispute at a Hardin Ter., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported an on-going issue with the neighbors.
•suspicious activity at a Gilbert Rd., Jefferson, residence, where the neighbor was reportedly outside and yelling.
•suspicious activity at a Hog Mountain Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a suspicious vehicle was reported.
•terroristic threats and acts at a Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•damage to property at a McCreery Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported hearing a loud bang and something falling in the bathroom. He said he then found a small bullet hole in the shower wall.
•dispute at a Blue Grass Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported every time his neighbor mows his grass he comes over on the complainant’s property line.
•criminal damage to property at Traditions Golf Course, Traditions Way, Jefferson, where the owner reported damage to the greens. The man said it appeared someone had driven a golf cart onto the greens and did circles on the greens causing severe damage.
•obstruction of law enforcement officers and criminal trespass at a Lake Vista Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a dispute between a woman her daughter was reported.
•no tag displayed and driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Thyatira-Brockton Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•hit and run; duty to stop at the scene of an accident/leaving the scene of an accident on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson, where a vehicle fire was reported.
•suspicious activity at a Monument Way, Jefferson, residence, where a suspicious person was reported.
•harassing communications at a Johnson Mill Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her daughter’s father had been calling and texting her telling her he was going to call the police on her and she was a poor mother.
•damage to property at a MLK Jr. Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported someone had hit her mailbox and knocked it down.
•suspicious activity at an Old Winder-Jefferson Hwy., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported receiving phone solicitation that was “most likely” fraudulent.
•operating a motor vehicle without registration or a valid license plate and no insurance on Hwy. 129 at Terry Farm Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic top was conducted.
•terroristic threats and acts on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•permitting livestock to run at large at a Boone Rd., Maysville, residence, where a horse was running loose.
•dispute between a woman and her husband at a Maysville Rd., Maysville, residence.
•suspicious activity at a Chandler Cemetery Rd., Maysville, residence, where a suspicious vehicle was reported.
•warrant service at a Chandler Cemetery Rd., Maysville, residence.
•dispute at a Plainview Rd., Maysville, residence, where a third party reported a dispute between a male and female.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 52 at West Freeman St., Maysville, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•identity fraud at a Slater Rd., Maysville, residence, where a man reported his incarcerated brother had been giving his name to law enforcement officers.
•abuse/neglect/exploitation of disabled/elder persons at a Silver Dollar Rd., Maysville, residence.
•theft at a Pinetree Cir., Maysville, residence, where a man reported his lawn mower had been stolen from his brother’s residence.
•suspicious activity at a Buffington Dr., Gillsville, residence, where a suspicious vehicle and person were reported.
•suspicious activity at a Hickory Way, Maysville, residence, where a person was standing the roadway.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•dispute at an Ed Bennett Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a Windstream employee reported being threatened by a property owner after he attempted to make contact with the property owner to advise him he had a calf out.
•harassment via welfare check at a Woodpecker Ln., Nicholson, residence.
•disturbance at a Z. Williams Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a man reported someone at house up the street from him where shooting guns towards his residence.
•Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – alcohol on Hwy. 441 North at Old Athens Dr., Nicholson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•disturbance on Steeple Chase Rd. at Jim David Rd., Nicholson, where the complainant reported four-wheelers and dirt bikes riding around, a person yelling and shots being fired in the area.
•burglary at a Barnett Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported someone had removed items from her outbuilding.
•theft by taking at a J.S. Williamson Ct., Nicholson, residence, where a man reported someone had removed a riding lawn mower from a covered shed.
•duty upon striking a fixed object at a Hwy. 334, Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported a car hit her trash can and did not stop.
•texting and driving, aggressive driving and custody dispute on Quail Dr. at Sanford Dr., Nicholson.
•simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) at a Jim’s Ln., Nicholson, residence, where a domestic dispute between a mother and son were reported.
•no insurance on Hwy. 441 at Berea Rd., Nicholson, where a traffic stop was conducted on the driver of a motorcycle.
•dispute at a Cooper Farm Rd., Nicholson, residence, between a woman and her boyfriend.
•simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) at a Sanford Dr., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported her daughter’s ex-boyfriend was screaming vulgar statements at her.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•suspicious activity at Dollar General, Main St., Talmo, where two vehicles were parked in the unlit parking lot after hours.
•dispute involving two males at a Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, residence.
•damage to property at a Primrose Ln., Pendergrass, residence, where a tractor trailer got stuck in the front yard causing damaged.
•suspicious activity at a Village Pkwy., Pendergrass, where a couple reported a suspicious vehicle pulled into their driveway. One of the residents said this was the third time that the vehicle had passed by their residence at a slow speed.
•duty upon striking a fixed object at Bed, Bath and Beyond, John B. Brooks Rd., Pendergrass, where an employee reported his vehicle had been damaged while it was parked in the parking lot.
•theft by deception at an A.J. Irvin Rd., Talmo, residence, where a man reported a truck missing from his property that he believed had been taken by the man whom he had previously acquired the truck from.
•abuse/neglect/exploitation of disabled/elder persons at a Forest Lake Rd., Pendergrass, residence.
•permitting livestock to run at large at a Hubert Pittman Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where three horses were running loose.
•harassment at Our Store, Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, where a woman reported a man she met a few years ago has been coming to her place of business and messaging her on Facebook wanting to meet her.
•burglary at a Belmont Hwy., Talmo, residence, where a man reported some of his wife’s medication missing from their residence.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•dispute between a man and his wife at an Ashley Ln., Athens, residence.
•dispute at a Brock Rd., Athens, residence.
•driving without a valid driver’s license and speeding on Hwy. 129 at Brock Rd., Athens, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious vehicle at an abandoned residence on Oak Grove Rd., Athens. It was determined the vehicle belonged to someone working on a cell tower nearby.
•recovered stolen property on Old Hunter Rd. at Hwy. 330, Statham, where a John boat reported stolen out of Barrow County was located in a filed.
•aggravated assault at a Cane Creek Ln., Athens, residence, where a man reported a dispute with a man he had done some work for. The complainant said the other man point a gun at him and told him if he didn’t leave he would shoot him.
•suspicious activity at a Winford Smith Rd., Athens, residence, where a woman reported a suspicious man had come through the woods to her house.
•suspicious activity at an Archer Grove Rd., Athens, residence, where a couple reported hearing a man yelling profanities.
•suspicious activity at a Commerce Rd., Athens, residence, where a woman reported there was a mle walking in the wood line near her residence.
•recovered stolen property on Hwy. 129 at Roquemore Rd., Athens, where a stolen trailer was found.
•operating a motor vehicle without registration or a valid license plate and driving without a valid driver’s license on Jefferson Rd. at Brock Rd., Athens, where a traffic stop was conducted.
WEST JACKSON
A vehicle crashed into a building in Hoschton, but officers weren't immediately able to find the driver.
Officers with the JCSO were called to the Hwy. 53 location for the accident after a man found a truck crashed into a building.
Deputies said the truck had significant damage.
They contacted area hospitals, the vehicle owner's family and attempted to ping his phone, but were unsuccessful.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton were:
•suspicious activity on Durham Dr. where a woman reported a man came to her house, claiming to work for a pest control company. The man reportedly got upset when she told him to leave because they had "no solicitation" signs posted.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where officers were called for a stumbling woman in a parking lot. She may have taken too much of her medication and was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton.
•dispute on Taylor Dr. where a woman reported her ex-husband left their 6-year-old child alone for 20 minutes.
•criminal trespass on Braselton Farms Dr. where a couple argued and the woman said her husband broke a picture frame on a wall, pushed items off his desk and took some of her rings.
•suspicious activity on Pocket Rd. where a man was walking on the roadway.
•dispute on Hwy. 124 where three people were given criminal trespass warnings after causing a disturbance over an order at a fast-food restaurant.
•dispute on Hwy. 124 where a man said he wanted another man out of the home because he hadn't contributed to the household.
•animal complaint on Jackson Trail Rd. where someone reported large goats were in the roadway. The goats' owner was letting them free range while treating for worms. The goats remained on the owner's property while deputies were on the scene.
•suspicious activity on Wehunt Rd. where someone reported speeding vehicles.
•criminal trespass on Arbor Trace where a teenager reportedly became upset that a family member shut off his phone and the teen allegedly punched a door.
•damage to property on Hwy. 53 where a man said another vehicle damaged his vehicle while passing him.
•agency assist on Becca Dr. where a woman was taken to the hospital after a man found her on the floor.
•agency assist on Hwy. 124 where officers assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a hit-and-run with injuries.
•burglary on Hwy. 53 where someone reported tools were stolen.
•terroristic threats and acts on Hwy. 332 where family members argued over a deceased family member's belongings. One of them allegedly threatened to come to the other's residence and kill them.
•information on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman reported a man who was walking asked her for a ride.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where someone reported a vehicle sat in a parking lot with its lights on for an hour. The driver had gotten into an argument with a family member and had left to calm down. She also had a suspended driver's license and there was no insurance on the vehicle. It was towed.
•harassing communications on Silk Tree Point where a woman said her estranged husband contacted her repeatedly despite being told to stop. He also contacted her employer.
•theft by taking on John Randolph Dr. where someone took a skid steer bucket.
•animal complaint on Cedar Ridge Dr. where a woman reported a goat was in her yard.
•motorist assist on Gum Springs Church Rd. where a vehicle drove off the road, but when the driver attempted to correct the vehicle, it swerved into the wood line causing "disabling damage."
