Sentences recently made by the State Court of Jackson County were:
•Anderson Dowdy – theft by taking – 16 days in jail with credit for time served, 12 months of probation, $500 fine and $42.75 restored to Plato’s Closet.
•Joseph Kelly – simple assault and violation of family violence order – 12 months of probation, $500 fine, no contact with victims, stay away from address on Harris Ln. in Jefferson.
•Travis Minix – simple battery, cruelty to animals and hindering a 911 call – 12 months in jail with credit for time served.
•Christopher Sampson – criminal trespass – 12 months of probation, $500 fine, no contact with victim, and to stay away from residence on Pleasant Acres Dr.
•Adam Bennett – giving false information to law enforcement officers – 14 days in jail with credit for time served, 12 months of probation and $500 fine.
•Shane Matthews – pedestrian under the influence – nine days in jail with credit for time served.
•David Griffin – giving false information to law enforcement officers and pedestrian under the influence – 12 days in jail with credit for time served.
•Christopher Skinner – obstruction – 18 days in jail with credit for time served.
•Aaron Robbins – simple assault – 20 days in jail with credit for time served.
•Rodney Sledge – forgery – 12 months of probation, $500 fine and $1,360 restored to Northeast Georgia Bank.
•Timothy Engelskirchen – bad checks – 12 months of probation.
•Ulises Gonzalez Salazar – public indecency and pedestrian under the influence – 27 days in jail with credit for time served.
•Timothy Dooley – battery, criminal trespass and hindering a 911 call – 23 days in jail with credit for time served, 12 months of probation, $500 fine, stay away from victim and stay away from residence on Davenport Rd. in Braselton.
•Andrew Nichols – simple assault – 30 days in jail with credit for time served.
•Roland Campbell – public drunkenness – 13 days in jail with credit for time served.
•Gowan Parker III – disorderly conduct – 30 days in jail.
•Jason Stancil – battery and criminal trespass – 30 days in jail with credit for time served, 12 months on probation, $750 fine, stay away from victim and stay away from residence on Hwy. 82 in Jefferson.
•Kristen Michelle Cameron – obstruction of law enforcement officers – 25 days in jail with credit for time served.
•Mitchell Drew Morris – battery – 12 months of probation, $500 fine, no contact with victim and family violence intervention program.
•Anthony Christopher Bland – fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officers – 12 months of probation, $750 fine and defensive driving classes.
•Garris Randall Wall – disorderly conduct – three days in jail with credit for time served.
•Chrystal Lynn Lee – battery – 30 days in jail with credit for time served, 12 months of probation and no contact with victim.
•Stacey Jenkins – theft by taking – 12 months of probation and $750 fine.
•Kennard Jakwon Mattox – obstruction of law enforcement officers and giving false name to law enforcement officers – 12 months of probation and $500 fine.
•Harry Wayne Brenwald – battery – 12 months of probation, $500 fine, 24 family violence intervention program classes and no contact with victim.
•April Dawn Buckley – public drunkenness - $500 fine.
•Traci Carole McBride – criminal trespass – 12 months of probation, $500 fine, no contact with victim and no contact with residence on Manor Glenn Way in Talmo.
•Alvin Fletcher Martin – battery – 12 months of probation, $500 fine, no contact with victim and 24 family violence intervention program classes.
