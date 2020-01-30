Sentences made recently by the State Court of Jackson County were:
•Eugenia Bradford – battery – 17 days in jail with credit for time served, 12 months of probation, 12 family violence intervention program classes, $500 fine and no contact with victims.
•Maximilian Peterson – violation of family violence order – 30 days in jail with credit for time served, 12 months of probation, $500 fine no contact with victim.
•Kevin Foster – driving under the influence – 10 days in jail with credit for time served, 12 months of probation and $600 fine.
