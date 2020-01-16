Recent sentences made by the State Court of Jackson County were:
•Pamela Alford-Lowery – probation violation – 30 days in jail with credit for time served.
•Mary Garmon – theft by taking – 20 days in jail with credit for time served.
•Jody Toney – theft by shoplifting and theft by deception – 12 months of probation, $500 fine and ordered to stay out of all Dollar General stores.
•Christopher Sampson – criminal trespass and violation of family violence order – 90 days in jail with credit for time served.
•Eric Kromah – theft by shoplifting – 12 months of probation, $750 fine and ordered to stay out of Dollar General.
•Franklin Louis Mote – theft by taking – 12 months of probation, $500 fine and no contact with victim.
•Morgan Audrey Lane – disorderly conduct – four days in jail with credit for time served.
•Stephanie Michelle Howington – criminal trespass – 12 months of probation, $500 fine and $500 restored to victim.
