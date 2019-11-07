Recent sentences made by the State Court of Jackson County were:
•Israel Gutierrez-Mora – simple battery – 17 days in jail with credit for time served, 12 months of probation, $500 fine, 24 family violence intervention program classes and no contact with the victim.
•Justin Terry – public drunkenness – 10 days in jail with credit for time served.
•Daniel Boone Jr. – battery, simple battery and cruelty to children – 23 days in jail with credit for time served, 12 months of probation, $500 fine, 24 family violence intervention program classes and no contact with victim.
•Timothy Metcalf – theft by taking and criminal trespass – 12 months of probation and $500 fine.
•Waylon Metcalf – battery and cruelty to children – 20 days in jail, 12 months of probation, 24 family violence intervention program classes, $500 fine and no contact with victim.
•Caleb Parkey – disorderly conduct – 120 days in jail.
•Jeremy Head – giving false information to law enforcement officers – 13 days in jail with credit for time served, 12 months of probation and $1,000 fine.
•Charles Peacock – false report of a crime – 14 days in jail, 12 months of probation and $500 fine.
•Jody Toney – forgery and fraud – 20 days in jail, 12 months of probation and $500 fine.
•Katrina Taylor – simple battery – 13 days in jail, 12 months of probation and $500 fine.
•Walberto Maldonado-Green – disorderly conduct, obstruction of law enforcement officers and criminal trespass – 13 days in jail, 12 months of probation, $500 fine and banned from Pendergrass Flea Market.
•Jesse Moore – obstruction of law enforcement officers – 30 days in jail.
•Jason Stancil – simple battery – 12 months of probation, $500 fine and no contact with victim.
•Christopher Robinson – fraud – 58 days in jail with credit for time served, 12 months of probation.
•Richard Robinson – cruelty to animals – five days in jail.
•Jordan Coe – battery – 20 days in jail with credit for time served.
•James Reidling – giving a false name to law enforcement officers – 10 days in jail with credit for time served.
•Trina King-Masters – fraud – 13 days in jail, 12 months of probation and $500 fine.
•Alicia Puckett – battery – 30 days in jail with credit for time served.
•Danny Cash – criminal trespass and obstruction – 11 days in jail with credit for time served.
•Dusty Lee – giving false information to law enforcement officers – 30 days in jail with credit for time served.
•Matthew Pharr – theft by shoplifting – 19 days in jail with credit for time served, 12 months of probation and $500 fine.
