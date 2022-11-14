Mako

The Georgia Police K9 Foundation has vested K9 Mako, with the Pendergrass Police Department.

The Georgia Police K9 Foundation has vested K9 Mako, with the Pendergrass Police Department. Mako is the latest canine to receive his own LOF Streetfighter Vest, a value of $1,200 and an emergency veterinary hospital bill for $3,400, totaling $4,600.

These K9 protective vests is they have a soft body armor specifically constructed to be lightweight. This helps protect law enforcement K9s from becoming exhausted from heavier vests, which may cause overheating. The fabric in the LOF Streetfighter vest helps regulate the K9's body temperature keeping them comfortable and cool and are meant to be worn for entire shifts. These vests are bullet-resistant and shield the K9’s vital organs during any apprehension that may involve tracking and even, detaining a fleeing suspect before an officer can take full control. 

