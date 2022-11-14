The Georgia Police K9 Foundation has vested K9 Mako, with the Pendergrass Police Department. Mako is the latest canine to receive his own LOF Streetfighter Vest, a value of $1,200 and an emergency veterinary hospital bill for $3,400, totaling $4,600.
These K9 protective vests is they have a soft body armor specifically constructed to be lightweight. This helps protect law enforcement K9s from becoming exhausted from heavier vests, which may cause overheating. The fabric in the LOF Streetfighter vest helps regulate the K9's body temperature keeping them comfortable and cool and are meant to be worn for entire shifts. These vests are bullet-resistant and shield the K9’s vital organs during any apprehension that may involve tracking and even, detaining a fleeing suspect before an officer can take full control.
“Our organization is honored to protect K9 Mako, with the Pendergrass Police Department," Kyle Briley, founder and president of Georgia Police K9 Foundation said. "This particular protective vest and the cost of an unforeseen incident causing K9 Mako to visit the emergency vet was all made possible by generous contributions of supporters made in Georgia State Patrol K9 Figo’s honor. K9 Figo was tragically killed in the line of duty while investigating a homicide suspect during a traffic stop. K9 Mako is doing extremely well and ready to serve and protect the wonderful people in Pendergrass. Working together, we really do make a difference."
K9 Mako, a two-year-old Belgium Malinois, loves family time and meeting the people in the community. His favorite activity is playing the game at work.
Georgia Police K9 Foundation (GPK9F) is an all volunteer 501(c)3 non-profit, which helps raise awareness within the state and the local communities of the infinite contributions made by the police K9s and how they save lives to make communities safe. The group's goal is to protect as many of Georgia’s four legged officers by providing them with safety equipment, such as, bullet-proof vests, heat alarm systems, and Naloxone (Narcan Kits) in the event a K9 is directly exposed to any opioids during a search and seizure. Once a K9 has retired, the handler will adopt their K9 partner. In the absence of state or local retirement benefits for the K9s, GPK9F will help provide retirement support (food and medical care) for the retired law enforcement K9s. To date, the Georgia Police K9 Foundation has assisted over 4,000 Georgia K9s by provided narcotics, 157 K9 protection vests, 79 heat alarms, over 500 training equipment, seminars, and trainings were supplied to numerous K9 teams across the State of Georgia, and assisted over 200 retired K9s.
If you are interested in how you can help or make a tax-deductible donation, you can find contact information at GPK9F.org. Checks can be mailed to: Georgia Police K9 Foundation, 28 East Main Street, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.
