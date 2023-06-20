Two firearms — one of which had been reported stolen — were recently found in the trash at the Jackson County landfill.
Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported the incident of recovered stolen property on Landfill Dr.
A Jackson County Correctional Institute (JCCI) inmate who was working at the landfill found two firearms in some trash. One of them had been reported stolen out of Cobb County.
Other recent incidents reported by the JCSO included:
COMMERCE
•theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a store employee reported someone took 10 pairs of sunglasses, valued at nearly $4,000.
•information on Sandy Creek Rd. where a man reported possible unsafe shooting.
•suspicious activity on Maysville Rd. where a man was waiting for a caretaker to pick him up.
•possession of marijuana less than an ounce; possession of cocaine; possession of methamphetamine; and taillight violation on Hwy. 441 where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop. Officers smelled marijuana and the woman said she had two roaches in her sock. They later found meth and cocaine in the vehicle.
•animal complaint on Fred Loggins Rd. where a woman found a snake in her bathroom.
•theft by deception on Allen Rd. where a man paid someone to replace tires, but the work wasn’t completed.
•suspicious activity on Ila Rd. where someone reported a man may have been throwing rocks at cars. The man denied it and said he was walking toward Hull.
•information on Waterworks Rd. where a man was walking in the road, yelling and waving his arms. He was upset after hearing something about a previous incident involving a family member.
•information on Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy. where someone reported seeing a man going through a broken down vehicle.
•lost/found item on Ila Rd. where a man found a firearm in an attic.
•deposit account fraud on Groaning Rock Rd. where a man reported account fraud after applying for a loan.
•simple assault-family violence on Ridge Mill Ln. where siblings argued and one of them pushed the other.
•suspicious activity on Hoods Mill Rd. where two people were parked late at night at East Jackson Comprehensive High School. They said they were talking and hanging out.
JEFFERSON
•information on Laurel Oaks Ln. where someone reported information regarding an Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office case.
•damage to a vehicle on Hunter Rd. where a rock damaged a windshield.
•agency assist on Savannah Ln. where officers were called for a potentially combative patient. The patient was cooperative and transported to the hospital.
•dispute on Hwy. 82 where a woman reported a man confronted her, claiming that he had actually adopted her dog.
•animal complaint on Thyatira-Brockton Rd. where a delivery driver reported an aggressive dog bit her.
•simple battery-family violence on Azalea Dr. where a woman was arrested after a dispute with a man over text messages. She reportedly slapped the man.
•suspicious activity on Andrew Ridge Dr. where a man saw someone walking around his house.
•warrant service; driving while license is suspended or revoked; reckless driving; and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested after fleeing from police who were trying to make a traffic stop. He ultimately stopped and was arrested. Officers found a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle.
•affray on Traditions Way where two men were arrested after getting into a physical altercation. One of them claimed the other man had pushed his wife.
•welfare check on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a man attempted to check on a man, but the man ran out of the house when officers arrived.
•lost/found item on Hwy. 129 where a man found a wallet.
•welfare check on Storey Ln. where officers checked on a woman, who was OK.
•computer theft on Mauldin Rd. where a woman received an email that her account had been hacked and she needed to send Bitcoin.
•civil matter on Holiday Cemetery Rd. where a woman reported an issue with payment for a vehicle she sold.
•harassing communications on Davis Rd. where a man reported someone harassed him via phone and demanded money.
•agency assist on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man was transported to the hospital after an overturned single-vehicle accident.
•damage to property and damage to a vehicle on Airport Rd. where a driver lost control of a vehicle and drove into a yard.
•agency assist on I-85 where deputies assisted the Commerce Police Department and Georgia State Patrol with a traffic stop.
•trafficking of certain controlled substances; turn signal violation; and failure to maintain lane on Harris Ln. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. He had fentanyl in his pocket.
•fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer on Hwy. 129 where deputies attempted to stop a man on a motorcycle, but the driver fled. A Georgia State Patrol officer and two deputies were able to stop him as he attempted to make a right turn. A struggle ensued and the driver was detained. Officers suspected he was driving under the influence. He also had a firearm on his person. A deputy’s vehicle was damaged during the incident.
•simple battery-family violence and private property accident report on Y. Z. Sailors Rd. where a man was arrested after driving into a lake. He reportedly pushed a woman when police were on the scene.
•criminal trespass on Dry Pond Rd. where someone reported a squatter was in a house on a construction site.
•suspicious activity on Savannah Ln. where a woman said someone hacked her email and demanded money.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 129 where a man said a piece of fencing material fell off a trailer and his vehicle struck it.
•suspicious activity on Hawthorne Dr. where a juvenile walked on someone’s property.
•damage to a vehicle on Winder Hwy. where a woman said a tree branch broke and fell on her vehicle.
•hit and run on I-85 where a man said another vehicle came into his lane, forcing him to hit a concrete battier.
MAYSVILLE
•suspicious activity on Hurricane Shoals Rd. where someone reported a man was video recording children. The man was asked to leave the park.
•suspicious activity on Meeks Rd. where a woman reported golf balls had been hit onto her property.
•dispute on Meeks Rd. where people exchanged words after golf balls were hit onto someone’s property.
•suspicious activity on Hale Rd. where two people slept in a church parking lot.
•juvenile issue on Sagefield Cir. where a juvenile allegedly threw items after being denied internet access.
•lost/found item on Holly Springs Rd. (Gillsville) where a man reported a lost firearm.
•identity fraud on Rolling Ridge where a woman said her husband claimed her as a dependent on taxes without her permission.
•suspicious activity on Ridgeway Church Rd. where a juvenile was waiting for a family member.
•welfare check and threats on Plainview Rd. where a man wanted a welfare check done on his ex-girlfriend.
•unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance on Rolling Ridge Dr. where a woman found a phone was recording her.
NICHOLSON
•dispute on Blackthorne Rd. where a woman said a man keeps coming onto her property.
•dispute on Firethorne Pt. where a man and woman argued.
•custody dispute on Jim David Rd. where a woman reported a family member refused to bring her child home.
•information on Chandler Bridge Rd. where a man heard a loud explosion.
•damage to property on Hwy. 334 where someone hit a trash can.
•harassing communications on Seagraves Mill Rd. where a woman reported a sex offender made contact with her juvenile daughter.
•information on Broad St. where a man was transported to the hospital after having mental health issues.
•missing person on Ivy Creek Rd. where a woman reported a teenager was missing.
•theft by taking on Hwy. 441 where the Nicholson Water Authority reported repeated water thefts from hydrants.
NORTH JACKSON
•information on Hwy. 332 where a man reported a vehicle rear-ended him.
•suspicious activity on Pleasant Hill Dr. where someone got locked out of a house.
•contributing to the delinquency, unruliness or deprivation of a minor; unlawful sales/purchases; and alcoholic beverage-underage consumption/purchase/furnish to/sell to on Forest Lake Rd. where a woman reported juveniles drove a three-wheeled motorcycle without a helmet and possibly unlicensed. She said a juvenile also has access to alcohol.
•civil matter on Lanier Rd. where a woman wanted her former daughter-in-law to leave a residence.
SOUTH JACKSON
•suspicious activity on Old Savage Rd. where officers checked around a residence, but didn’t make contact with anyone.
•agency assist on Hwy. 330 where a man was taken to the hospital after a medical issue.
•dispute on Commerce Rd. where flea market vendors argued over a setup spot.
•welfare check on Crooked Creek Village where officers checked on a woman, who was OK.
•dispute on Timber Ridge Dr. where a man said his wife wouldn’t return his car battery.
•civil matter on Old Savage Rd. where a woman reported the owner of a property harassed her and showed up at a property unannounced.
•suspicious activity on Timber Ridge Dr. where a man heard a noise on his property.
•dispute on Old Commerce Rd. where a man and his son had an argument and the son wanted to retrieve his wallet from the residence.
•dispute on Jefferson Rd. where a man and woman argued about text messages.
•simple battery-family violence on Hwy. 330 where a woman and her daughter argued and the woman said the daughter spit in her face.
•suspicious activity on Savage Rd. where a man said three motorcycles keep riding by his house.
•information on Crooked Creek Village where a man was concerned about his girlfriend.
•information on Old Commerce Rd. where a man reported an issue with a living arrangement.
•civil matter on Clarence Wages Rd. where a man reported an issue with a contract for a home that was under construction.
•agency assist and transport on Jefferson Rd. where deputies assisted the GSP after a hit and run.
•civil matter on Jefferson Rd. where family members argued over belongings.
•dispute on Nowhere Ln. where a man was given a criminal trespass warning after a dispute with his father.
•warrant service and giving false name to officers on Ebenezer Church Rd. where a man was arrested after he and woman were found sleeping in a vehicle. He gave officers a false name, but when they learned his true identity, they discovered he had a warrant. The man also had a pen tube containing possible methamphetamine residue, along with two syringes.
WEST JACKSON
•animal complaint on New Liberty Church Rd. where a woman said her neighbor’s dog entered her yard and bit her dog’s stomach.
•mental subject on Olde Wick Trail where a woman said she drank a bottle of bourbon, took two Percocet and one Xanax and said she “did not care if she woke up.”
•dispute on Washington Rose Ave. where a woman said her husband took her phone from her and left their residence.
•dispute on Rocky Ct. where a man and his sister reportedly hit each other during an argument.
•noise complaint on Kiley Dr. where a man reportedly played music loudly.
•simple battery on Michigan Circle where a man said his wife tripped on a bag in their bedroom floor as she forced her way in, while the man’s wife said he pushed her away from the door, causing her to fall and hit her head. No arrest was made due to lack of probable cause.
•stalking on Hwy. 53 at Ednaville Rd. where a woman said her ex-boyfriend followed her in his vehicle and struck her vehicle from behind. She said her ex-boyfriend physically abused her in the past.
•simple assault on Hwy. 53 where a homeless man said a male swung a stick at him as he attempted to enter his tent and then ran off. He said he did not know the male and had not seen him before.
•burglary on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a man said someone took power tools and wiring from a shed he’s converting into a tiny home. The man said he suspected his brother of the crime.
•dispute on Stoneview Dr. where a woman said she and her boyfriend argued and she became scared he would damage something.
•animal complaint on Tapp Wood Ct. where a man said his neighbor’s dogs attacked his dogs through his fence.
•agency assist on Hwy. 124 at Boone Rd. where a deputy reported an accident with injuries. One person was reportedly transferred to the hospital.
•entering an automobile on King’s Road where a woman said someone entered her unlocked vehicle and stole her purse, which included her credit cards and driver’s license. She said $200 was charged to one of the cards.
•agency assist on Hwy. 124 at Boone Rd. where an ambulance was reportedly involved in a crash while responding to another accident.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where a male reportedly touched a female child at a store. The mother said the man followed them while shopping and later touched the child on the neck and shoulders. The man reportedly left the store after the woman spoke to a store manager.
•information on East Broad St. where a male said he sent photos and a video of himself in an act of “lewd behavior” to a female, who demanded $200 to prevent her from sharing them with his friends and family. He said he has interacted with the female through Instagram. The man reportedly had not sent the money and asked his friends to block the female’s account.
•information on I-85 where a man reported a hit and run. He said a truck driver struck his vehicle’s passenger side mirror and continued driving south. The man was reportedly concerned that the truck driver was impaired or distracted.
•suspicious activity on Quail Run where a woman reported that two males stumbled on her front porch, rang her doorbell and left once they noticed her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.