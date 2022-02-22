A vehicle reportedly stolen out of Commerce was later found on fire in Jefferson.
Officers with the Commerce Police Department were called for the theft by taking-motor vehicle incident on Feb. 12.
Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies had been called to a Lavender Rd. location around midnight after someone heard an explosion outside their residence. Deputies found the vehicle fully engulfed in fire, but were unable to approach due to several small explosions. They ran the tag and learned the vehicle belonged to a Commerce man.
CPD officers made contact with the vehicle owner at a Westwood Dr. residence. The man told officers the last time he'd seen the vehicle was when he returned home from dinner the previous night. He wasn't sure if he'd left his keys in the vehicle and said he hadn't seen anyone suspicious in the area.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the CPD included:
- damage to property on Ila Rd. where a vehicle backed into a gas pump, causing damage.
- theft by deception-felony on Maysville Rd. where a woman was arrested after she reportedly sold fake jewelry in a travel center parking lot.
- warrant executed on N. Elm St. where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- suspicious incident on Katie Ln. where cables had been cut at a residence.
- theft by shoplifting on Maysville Rd. where a man reportedly took beef jerky and sodas from a travel center.
- recovered stolen vehicle on I-85 where a vehicle reported stolen out of Hart County was found unoccupied.
- missing person on Spring St. where a man reported his daughter was missing. The daughter was supposed to be going to her mother's house, but may have gone to Athens to meet someone.
- theft by shoplifting and warrant served on Maysville Rd. where a man was arrested for a warrant after police were called for a shoplifting. The man had reportedly attempted to take batteries from a travel center.
- information on N. Broad ST. where a man said a store employee wouldn't sell him a balloon and he thought she was discriminating against him. The employee said she thought the man asked if the balloons were "on sale" and had told them they were not on sale, but were for sale.
- warrant executed on Medical Center Dr. where a man was arrested for a warrant after he was found lying on the ground by a helicopter pad. The man reportedly got irate during the encounter.
- driving while license is suspended/revoked and too fast for conditions on Line St. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- information on Hwy. 334 where a man paid for fuel, but the pump was damaged.
