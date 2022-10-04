Jefferson police were recently called after a truck and trailer were reported stolen at a business.
The incident occurred on Washington St. on Sept. 20.
Someone reportedly took a Dodge Ram and flat bed trailer from the business. The vehicle's keys had been left in it and the truck was unlocked.
Both the truck and trailer were later found abandoned at the gas pumps at a convenience store in Barrow County.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the Jefferson PD included:
- battery-family violence on Fairfield Dr. where a man was arrested after an altercation with a family member. The man reportedly got in the family member's face during an argument and punched the family member after the they tried to push him away.
- driving while unlicensed and speeding (no address listed) during which a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- use of license plate for purpose of concealing; no registration; driving while license is suspended; instruction permit violation; and possession of a drug-related object on Damon Gause Bypass where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. Officers also found a smoking device in the vehicle.
- driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol; open container; failure to report striking a fixed object; defective tires; and failure to maintain lane on Athens St. where a man was arrested after his vehicle got stuck on the railroad tracks. The man reportedly appeared intoxicated and smelled of alcohol. He was arrested after refusing to take a field sobriety test.
- information on Wild Wood Pl. where someone reported an animal at-large. Officers retrieved a dog that was sitting on a porch.
- criminal damage to property-second degree on River Mist Cir. where a man noticed damage to his vehicle.
- unauthorized us of a financial transaction card on Railroad St. where a man reported fraudulent charges on his account.
- financial transaction card fraud on Nelson Dr. where a woman reported someone transferred money from her account.
- financial transaction card fraud on Hwy. 129 N where a tire company reported a woman purchased tires, but cancelled payment after retrieving them.
- theft by taking on Sycamore St. where someone took a Halloween wreath.
- information on Hidden Lakes Trail where a man reported issues with his teenage daughter's behavior.
- aggravated stalking on Rivermist Cir. where a woman said her husband contacted her, violating a temporary protection order.
- information on Evergreen Way where a man and woman had a verbal argument.
- miscellaneous report on Jimmy Reynolds Dr. where a woman reported her vehicle was damaged while parked in a driveway.
- information on Melvin Dr. where a man reported a fraudulent sale online.
- information on Hog Mountain Rd. where a man reported a coworker made a threatening comment.
- information on Jefferson Terrace where neighbors had a dispute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.