Suspicious incident reported at Arcade Liquor Store on Saturday, July 31.
The clerk stated she was doing inventory when a male customer came in and spoke to her. She said the man asked about different Tequila brands so she stepped behind to counter to wait on him to make his purchase.
She said he then asked her if she had any way of defending herself and he pulled out a knife and placed it on the counter, which scared her.
The complainant said the man made a purchase and left the store leaving the knife behind on the counter.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the APD include:
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and expired registration on Hwy. 129 South, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious incident at Dollar General, Hwy. 82 South, where the stop sign at the entrance/exit of the store had been knocked down.
•debris in the roadway on Hwy. 129 South, where a big bag of mulch in the roadway was causing a traffic hazard.
•suspicious incident on Trotters Ridge Rd., where a woman reported she possibly had information on the juveniles committing crimes in the Trotters Ridge Subdivision.
•illegal burn on Holder Dr.
•suspicious incident at a home on Hickory Trail, where a man unintentionally backed his trailer onto the neighboring property and the neighbor advised he was going to call and file a police report.
•abandoned vehicle on Hwy. 129 North at Business 129.
•warrant served and failure to obey a traffic control device on Hwy. 129 South at Business 129, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•custody dispute at a Swann Rd residence.
•warrant served and operating an unregistered vehicle on Hwy. 129 South at Business 129, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•criminal trespass at a Rock Forge Ln. residence, where a woman reported a man had damaged her property and her husband’s property.
•assist medical unit at a Hightower Trail residence, where a female was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment.
•theft by taking at an Athens Hwy. residence, where a man reported his female roommate had possibly stolen a mini-refrigerator he had allowed her to use.
•civil matter at a South Trotters Way residence.
•assist medical unit at the Arcade Police Department where an eight-year-old juvenile was possibly having an allergic reaction.
•disorderly conduct on Rock Forge Ln., where several family members were in an argument over a cell phone.
•Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – less safe and headlight requirements violation on Hwy. 82 South, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious incident at an Athens Hwy. residence, where a woman involved in a previous domestic dispute was loading up her belongings to move.
•criminal trespass at LEB Equipment, Athens Hwy., where a man was observed inside the fenced lot.
•debris in the roadway on Hwy. 129 South.
•civil matter at an Athens Hwy. residence, where a man reported his female roommate had stolen food out of the refrigerator.
•assist motorist with a disabled vehicle on the Major Damon Gause Bypass.
•hit and run; duty of the driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident on Hwy. 129 South at Tyler Way.
•suspicious incident on Rock Forge Rd., where a female was observed walking out of the woods, around a gate at a vacant/abandoned residence.
•assist motorist who ran out of gas on Hwy. 129 South.
•lost/mislaid property at an unknown location, where a man reported the license plate on his truck had been lost or stolen.
•suspicious incident on Swann Rd., where the complainant reported a man had a “vulgar and offensive” sign in his front yard.
•harassing communications at a Trotters Ct. residence, where a woman reported her juvenile grandchild was being bullied by an adult neighbor.
•warrant executed on Lexington Rd., Athens, where a man was picked up at the Clarke County Jail.
•suspicious incident at a Rock Forge Rd. residence.
•verbal dispute between a man and woman at a Swann Rd. residence.
•welfare check on a man at a South Trotters Way residence.
•simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) at a White Oak Trl. residence, where several family members were involved in a dispute.
•assist motorist with a disabled vehicle on Hwy. 129 South at Business 129.
•assist Jefferson Police Department officers on Gordon St., Jefferson, where a large crowd of people were fighting.
•assist motorist on Hwy. 129 North at Business 129, where a vehicle was broken down and causing a traffic hazard.
•suspicious incident on Trotters Ridge, where a man reported someone was pointing a green laser light through a window facing the frond of his residence.
•theft by taking on Nathaniel Dr., where a woman reported someone pulled the padlock off her bedroom door inside her residence and stole her laptop computer from inside her closet.
•driving without a valid driver’s license and windshield/window/wiper requirements violation on Hwy. 129 South, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•abandoned vehicle on Hwy. 129 South.
