While Commerce Middle School students were dancing during a recent pep rally, two students got into a physical dispute leading to one student receiving a concussion.
A male student was reportedly bumping into other students while dancing and a female student became angry. On their way back to class, the female student allegedly punched the male in the back of the head. Another student broke up the incident, but the female caught back up with the male and allegedly threw him to the ground. The punch was captured on school security cameras.
When the male returned home, he complained about his head hurting and his parents took him to a hospital where he was diagnosed with a mild concussion. The male’s family didn’t press charges and just wants the school to handle discipline.
ARRESTS
Arrests made recently by the Commerce PD were:
•Brandon Deshawn Rucker, 29, 614 Traynham Rd., Commerce – warrant service.
•Doddie Champion, no age or address given – theft by taking. Champion, an employee at Love’s Travel Stop, stole over $500 from the store.
•Luabeya Boswnge Bokwala, 25, 7236 Wallace Rd., Charlotte, N.C. – driving with a suspended license.
•Ricardo Antonio Guzman-Perez, 31, 935 Homer Rd., Commerce - driving without a license.
•Ashley Nicole Guest, 32, 130 Nowhere Rd., Athens – warrant service.
•Amanda Gayle Frederick, 44, 336 Jefferson Ave., Bogart – warrant service.
•Hollie Yolanda Leahman, 28, 219 East Meadow Dr., Athens – possession of marijuana.
•Joseph Clyde Westmoreland, 26, 981 Old Kings Bridge Rd., Commerce – warrant service.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the Commerce PD were:
•a man from Washington state complained about being scammed and sending $12,000 to an address on North Broad St.
•complaints of graffiti in a Commerce High School restroom.
•a woman said her Georgia Ave. property was vandalized by someone shattering a window.
•a woman on Steve Reynolds Pkwy. complained about a man sending her harassing messages on Facebook.
•a man on Clayton St. found a shed broken into.
•a couple on Homer Rd. complained about a neighbor coming to their residence threatening to shoot their dog.
•a driver on I-85 complained about a piece of tire from a tractor trailer hitting his windshield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.