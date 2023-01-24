A Jackson County student was nearly struck by a vehicle while they were getting off the school bus in South Jackson.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office was called for a dispute on Jefferson Rd. following the incident.
The bus driver said that she had stopped in the road to let children off the bus when a Chevrolet Silverado swerved to go around the bus on the shoulder. She said it was by the "grace of God" that the driver hadn't struck one of the kids getting off the bus. The woman added that it's common for vehicles to pass the school bus even when the bus lights are flashing and stop sign is activated.
The juvenile's father estimated that if the juvenile had taken four more steps, the Silverado would have struck them head-on.
The driver of the Silverado said a water bottle had rolled under his brakes. He was cited for failing to stop for a school bus that was unloading.
MAN KICKS, HEAD-BUTTS DEPUTY
A man recently head-butted a deputy and kicked the deputy in the thigh while he was being arrested.
Deputies were initially called to the residence for a domestic dispute between a man and woman, who were arguing about disciplining a juvenile. The dispute appeared to have turned physical and the woman had a mark below her eye.
At one point when deputies were on the scene, the man got agitated and started yelling. Officers attempted to detain the man when he appeared he was going to fight, but the man attempted to fight deputies. He reportedly head-butted one of them and attempted to do it again. The officer reportedly grabbed the man by the throat and kept his head turned to keep him from doing so.
The man then reportedly attempted to kick the deputy in the groin, but the deputy tried to avoid the hit and was struck in the leg instead.
The man was charged with obstruction of a law enforcement officer; cruelty to children; simple assault on a law enforcement officer and battery-family violence.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO included:
COMMERCE
- obstruction of officers; reckless driving; and fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer on Maysville Rd. where a man fled in a vehicle after officers attempted to stop him for a warrant. The man reportedly drove recklessly while fleeing hit a steel cable. He then fled on foot into a heavily wooded area and wasn't found. Officers had deep scratches on their head and arms due to briars in the wooded area.
- affray on Hoods Mill Rd. where someone reported an altercation between two students.
- dispute on W.W. Gary Rd. where a woman with dementia did not want to live in assisted living.
- damage to a vehicle on Apple Valley Rd. where a driver lost control and the vehicle struck a tree.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a store employee reported people who shoplifted previously had returned to a store.
- civil matter on Old Harden Orchard Rd. where officers were called for a civil issue involving dogs.
- theft by taking on Groaning Rock Rd. where a man reported someone stole a firearm.
- threats on Groaning Rock Rd. where a man reported a woman he was talking to online threatened to share nude photos he'd sent her unless he sent money.
- recovered stolen property on Ila Rd. where an officer found a stolen vehicle on the side of the road.
- agency assist on Sheep Pasture Rd. where deputies assisted the Commerce Police Department during a follow-up. There was also an open door at the residence. Officers were able to make contact with a woman at the residence.
- agency assist on I-85 where deputies assisted at a wreck scene.
- simple assault and disorderly conduct on Westview Rd. where a man reportedly held a brick over his head during an incident with a woman.
- burglary-second degree on Old Ridge Rd. where a woman reported multiple items were taken from a storage building. The woman was ultimately arrested for a warrant during the call.
- harassing communications on Ruby Ln. where a woman said her son's ex-girlfriend sent her a threatening, vulgar message.
- civil matter on Williamson Ln. where a woman reported her family wouldn't let her retrieve belongings.
- theft by taking on Williamson Ln. where a man reported a generator was taken.
- information on W.L. Williams Rd. where a parent wanted information on a threatening note found in a school bathroom.
- agency assist on Jefferson Rd. where officers assisted at a wreck scene.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where someone had concerns about a dog attack that happened in Hoschton.
- noise complaint on Cabin Creek Rd. where a man reported gunshots.
- information on Berea Rd. where a parent reported his daughter received threats.
- information on Edgefield Dr. where a man reported his neighbors were loud.
JEFFERSON
- welfare check on Rock Forge Rd. where a social worker requested a welfare check.
- interference with custody on Delaperriere Loop where a woman reported her child's father didn't bring their child for scheduled visitation.
- aggravated assault on Hardin Terrace Cir. where a woman said a man pointed a gun at her during an argument.
- suspicious activity on Birch Field where officers found two people asleep in a vehicle. They later found suspected marijuana in the vehicle.
- civil matter on Shallow Ford Rd. where a man said his estranged wife wouldn't let him get his belongings.
- runaway juvenile on Old Winder Hwy. where a juvenile ran away, but was returned to a parent.
- civil matter on Commerce Rd. where neighbor's argued over money.
- agency assist on Damon Gause Pkwy. where deputies assisted at a wreck scene.
- information on Harold Phillips Rd. where a woman reported a mailed check was missing.
- harassing communications on Hardin Terrace Cir. where a woman said her ex-husband wouldn't stop contacting her.
- simple battery against a person 65 years or older-family violence on Rambler Inn Rd. where a woman was arrested after a physical dispute with a family member. The woman reportedly grabbed another woman by the hair and slapped her. The two continued to fight one another on the floor.
- damage to property on Traditions Way where a man said his mailbox was damaged.
- dispute on Johnson Mill Rd. where a man and woman had an argument.
- harassing communications on Delaperriere Loop where a man reported his ex-wife harassed him.
- agency assist on Hwy. 129 where deputies assisted at a wreck with injuries.
- suspicious activity on Athens Hwy. where a man appeared to be throwing trash out.
- burglary on Winder Hwy. where a man said someone stole cash from a lock box.
- theft by taking on Sandy Rd. where a man reported money was taken from his bank account.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 124 where a vehicle collided with another.
- theft by taking on Commerce Rd. where a man reported a check was stolen from his mailbox.
- information and animal complaint on Will Clark Rd. where a woman reported her husband's abnormal behavior. She said he was also involved in rooster-fighting.
- reckless conduct on Whitney Rd. where a man was arrested after reportedly shooting through a window. The shotgun also reportedly blew up in the man's face. He was bleeding, but refused medical attention.
- agency assist on Potter House Rd. where officers assisted EMS during an overdose call. The man was taken to the hospital.
- dispute on Birch Ct. where family members argued over a cigarette.
- information on Will Clark Rd. where a woman reported finding drugs in a residence.
- terroristic threats and acts on Shallowford Rd. where a woman said a man was verbally abusive and threatened her.
- agency assist on Hwy. 124 where a man agreed to go to the hospital after saying he wanted to harm himself.
- civil matter on Dry Pond Rd. where a man wanted information on child custody.
- information on Stan Evans Dr. where an out-of-state officer wanted to pass along information about possible events in schools.
MAYSVILLE
- animal complaint on Harmony Church Rd. (Gillsville) where a woman said a dog bit her.
- animal complaint on Light House Cir. where a woman said her neighbor's dog killed her chickens.
- welfare check on Maysville Rd. where a man fell. EMS checked on him and determined not to take him to the hospital.
- driving without a license on Plainview Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- animal complaint on Donahoo Rd. where a man said he was attacked by dogs while hunting. He was able to walk 1/2 mile to the road. Someone gave him a ride to the hospital.
- agency assist on Silverwood Dr. where deputies assisted with a medical call. A woman said she planned to transport her child to the hospital.
- information on Hwy. 82 Spur where Maysville Elementary School personnel reported a student had a knife.
- abuse/neglect/exploit a disabled or elderly person on Silver Dollar Rd. where an Adult Protective Services referral was made.
- theft by deception on Owens Rd. where a man reported he didn't receive plants he'd ordered.
- information on I-85 where a woman was cited for failure to maintain lane. Officers also smelled marijuana in the vehicle. The woman said she had smoked the substance earlier. None was located in the vehicle.
- lost/found item on Deadwyler Rd. where a man reported a missing tag.
NICHOLSON
- harassing communications on Wilson Cemetery Rd. where a woman reported someone contacted her via email, claiming they had her personal information.
- welfare check on Stapler Murray Rd. where a med unit checked on a man who has a mental health diagnosis.
- harassing communications on Cooper Farm Rd. where a woman wanted another woman to stop contacting her after a dispute over house cleaning.
- damage to a vehicle and driving without a license on Hwy. 334 where a man was arrested after a single-vehicle wreck.
- dispute on Kesler Rd. where a couple had a verbal argument.
- possible overdose on Ivy Creek Dr. where a juvenile was transported to the hospital after taking medication.
- information on Shilo Rd. where a man reported a custody issue.
NORTH JACKSON
- giving false name to officers; driving without a license; insurance violation; and headlight violation on Old State Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. The man initially gave officers a false identity, telling officers he was his twin brother.
- noise complaint on Glenn Gee Rd. where a woman reported a neighbor was being loud. The complainant also said the neighbors were devil-worshippers and one of them was a madame for sex-trafficking in the area. Deputies spoke with the neighbors, who said they had been asleep and didn't know what the complaint was about.
- recovered stolen property on Pond Fork Church Rd. where deputies found a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Jefferson.
- custody dispute on Sierra Way where a woman reported someone left with a child.
- custody dispute on Brumbalow Rd. where a woman reported a man wouldn't let her get their child.
- animal complaint on Village Pkwy. where a man feared a neighbor's dog.
- damage to a vehicle on Wayne Poultry Rd. where a man reported a vehicle clipped his side mirror.
- agency assist on Hwy. 129 where officers assisted with a wreck with injuries. A woman and two juveniles were transported to the hospital.
- suspicious activity on Love Rd. where a truck got stuck in a field.
- driving without a license and taillight violation on Hwy. 129 S where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- theft by taking on Mountain Creek Church Rd. where a Windstream employee reported cables were stolen.
- agency assist on Hwy. 60 where someone reported a woman knocked on their door.
SOUTH JACKSON
- lost/found item on Waterford Pl. where a man reported a tag was missing.
- information on New Kings Bridge Rd. where a man reported a bad check.
- agency assist on Hwy. 441 where deputies assisted with a two-vehicle wreck involving a government vehicle.
- interference with calls for emergency assistance and battery-family violence on Old Commerce Rd. Ext. where a woman and her son got into an argument and the son reportedly grabbed the woman's phone when she tried to call 911. She said the man also pushed her. The man denied it, but was ultimately arrested.
- information on Reese Ridge Dr. where a woman gave someone her debit card information after getting a call about a television service.
WEST JACKSON
•suicide threats on McEver Lane where a woman said her mother had suicidal thoughts. Her mother told the responding deputy that she didn’t want to harm herself.
•information on Jaxco Junction where students reportedly made threats.
•juvenile issue on Michigan Circle where a female reportedly called 911 and told dispatch she “would rather die” than remain at home with her parents. The juvenile later told a deputy that she was upset but did not want to harm herself.
•information on Maddox Rd. where a deputy responded to a report of a person possibly struck by a vehicle. The deputy found a man on the ground and checked his pulse. The man immediately became alert and explained that he’d been drinking.
•agency assist on Jackson Trail Rd. to a burglary where Hoschton police arrived and took over the scene.
•theft on Hwy. 124 where $2,772 was reported stolen from a pharmacy. Employees suspected two men, who each purchased four $500 gift cards, of the theft. An employee reportedly left the cash on the counter while attempting to open a cash drawer. Employees said they believed that’s when the theft occurred.
•information on Jaxco Junction where a man reported an incident between his son and another student.
•dispute on Washington Rose Ave. where a woman argued with her mother and mother’s husband over a phone bill payment.
•harassing communications and threats on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a man told a deputy that his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend threatened to “put him on the ground” and “whoop his a—.” The man was heavily intoxicated, according to the report.
•information on Jaxco Junction where a woman reported an incident between her daughter and another student at Jackson County High School.
