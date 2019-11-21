Sentences recently made by the Superior Court of Jackson County were:
•Johnny Matthew Baughcum – aggravated assault – 10 years of probation, three years in jail, $2,000 fine and no contact with victim.
•James Michael Bowden – aggravated assault and battery – eight years of probation, 34 days in jail with credit for time served, complete drug rehab program, no contact with victim, $1,000 fine and banished from named address.
•Johnny Carlton Wright – aggravated assault, damage to property and criminal trespass – 12 months of probation, two years in jail with credit for time served, family violence intervention program, no contact with victim and alcohol treatment.
•Latoya Lichelle Parker – simple assault, terroristic threats and criminal trespass – no contact with victim, 110 days in jail with credit for time served and 12 months of probation.
•Ashton Craig Porter – simple assault and battery - $1,000 fine, four days in jail with credit for time served, 12 months of probation, no contact with victim and family violence intervention program.
•Nicole Lynee Wiesen – theft by taking – five years of probation with one year of credit for time served, $500 fine, specimen waiver and random screens.
•David Morgan Simmons – possession of methamphetamine – three years of probation, $500 fine, specimen waiver, random screens and no drugs or alcohol.
•John Harris Anderson – possession of methamphetamine – three years of probation, 17 days in jail with credit for time served, $500 fine, specimen waiver, random screens, alcohol and drug evaluation treatment and no drugs or alcohol.
•Ursula Ryan Thomas – possession of methamphetamine - $1,000 fine, three years of probation with credit for time served, specimen waiver, no drugs or alcohol and banished from J.D. Brooks Rd.
•Shaun Keith Harkins – possession of methamphetamine - $500 fine, three years of probation, specimen waiver, no alcohol or drugs and alcohol and drug evaluation treatment.
•James Edward Jennings – entering auto – five years of probation, $500 fine and banned from victim’s address.
•Marty Joseph Hufstetler – possession of methamphetamine - $1,000 fine, specimen waiver, three years of probation with one year suspended upon completion of 12 months of rehab, random screens and no drugs or alcohol.
•Keisha Jean Farmer – theft by shoplifting, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of law enforcement officers and possession of drug related objects – specimen waiver, $500 fine, three years of probation suspended upon completion of outpatient rehab, no drugs or alcohol, random screens and not to associate with people using drugs or alcohol.
•Dorothy Elizabeth Adenuga – possession of methamphetamine - $500 fine, three years of probation, specimen waiver, random screens, and alcohol and drug evaluation treatment.
•Charles Wesley Huggins – computer trespass – 10 years of probation, $250 fine and no contact with victim.
•Nicholas Tom Seeley – obstruction of law enforcement officers and operating a chop shop – 12 months of probation, $500 fine, random screens and specimen waiver.
•Breanne Marie Jarvis – obstruction of law enforcement officers – 12 months of probation, 29 days in jail with credit for time served, alcohol and drug evaluation treatment, random screens and no drugs or alcohol.
•James Michael Reed – possession of methamphetamine - $500 fine, three years of probation, alcohol and drug evaluation treatment, random screens, specimen waiver, no drugs or alcohol and not to associate with people using drugs or alcohol.
•Cody Keith Lee – statutory rape – 10 years of probation with one year suspended upon completion of 120-to-180 days at Piedmont Judicial Center, no contact with victim or anyone under 18 years of age, register as a sex offender and undergo sex offender counseling.
•Brandon Keith Carmichael – possession of cocaine – four years of probation, $750 fine and banished from Jackson County.
•Bobby Joe Cook – possession of cocaine – five years of probation and $500 fine.
•Joshua Michael Crippa – possession of prohibited items by inmate – five years of probation and $500 fine.
•Angela Marie Jones – theft by receiving stolen property – five years of probation and $500 fine.
•Shanna Raynard Love – possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects – 12 months of probation and $500 fine.
•Sherilyn Montrese Nabritt – reckless conduct – 12 months of probation and $500 fine.
•Lawrence Dewitt Pruitt – possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects – 12 months of probation and $500 fine.
•Jamone Devocia White – possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute – 10 years of probation, 30 months in jail with credit for time served and $1,000 fine.
•Casey Eugene Kimsey – criminal trespass, obstruction of law enforcement officers and possession of methamphetamine – three years of probation, specimen waiver, $1,000 fine, no alcohol or drugs, random screens and alcohol and drug evaluation treatment.
•Sidney Victor Glenn – obstruction of law enforcement officers – random screens, specimen waiver, five years of probation, 12 months of rehab and $500 fine.
•Jeremy Bradley Gosnell – possession of methamphetamine – three years of probation, $500 fine, alcohol and drug evaluation treatment, random screens and specimen waiver.
•Kellie Illene Blackburn – possession of methamphetamine – three years of probation with credit for time served, $500 fine, alcohol and drug evaluation treatment and no alcohol or drugs.
•Ashley Renee Skinner – possession of methamphetamine and loitering or prowling – two years in jail, three years of probation, two years in jail with credit for time served, specimen waiver, no drugs or alcohol and random screens.
•Zachary Stuart Foster – possession of methamphetamine, entering auto and possession of a controlled substance – three years of probation, not to associate with people using drugs or alcohol, five years in prison, random screens, no contact with victims or their property, no drugs or alcohol and alcohol and drug evaluation treatment.
•Tyler Anthony Tatum – giving a false name to law enforcement officers, trafficking drugs – 10 years in prison with credit for time served, five years of probation, random screens, specimen waiver, $200,000 fine, recommend transitional housing after incarceration, no alcohol or drugs and not to associate with anyone using drugs or alcohol.
•Eric Chavez – possession of cocaine – three years of probation with credit for time served and $500 fine.
•Ray Bernard Collins – possession of cocaine and possession of drug-related objects – three years of probation with credit for time served, random screens, $500 fine, alcohol and drug evaluation treatment, no drugs or alcohol and specimen waiver.
