Sentences made recently by the Superior Court of Jackson County were:
•Sheila Norman – theft by taking – five years of probation, $500 fine, waive fourth amendment, no contact with victim and not to work in any healthcare setting caring for the elderly.
•Laderrick Daniel King – attempting to elude police officers, reckless driving and hit and run – three years in jail with credit for time served, 12 months of probation, waive fourth amendment, $500 fine, specimen waiver, random screens and no drugs or alcohol.
•Terry Lewis Browner – terroristic threats and battery – 12 months of probation, $1,000 fine, family violence intervention program, alcohol and drug evaluation treatment and no contact with victims.
•Roberto Hernandez – battery, theft by taking, false imprisonment, terroristic threats and cruelty to children – two years in jail, 10 years of probation, family violence intervention program and no contact with victim.
•Christopher Eugene Jackson – battery – 45 days in jail, 12 months of probation, $1,000 fine, waive fourth amendment and enter the Good Landing Treatment Program.
•Billie Joe Parsons – possession of methamphetamine – waive fourth amendment, $500 fine and three years of probation with credit for time served.
•Jennifer Maddox Pittman – possession of methamphetamine – 10 years of probation with credit for time served, $500 fine, alcohol and drug evaluation treatment and waive fourth amendment.
•Brian Kevin Powers – terroristic threats – 120 days in jail with credit for time served, five years of probation, $1,000 fine, no contact with victim and alcohol and drug evaluation treatment.
•Dakota Lee Wurtz – identity fraud – four years of probation, waive fourth amendment, specimen waiver and random screens.
•Thomas Ward – possession of heroin – three years of probation with one year suspended upon completion of rehab program, $500 fine, waive fourth amendment and specimen waiver.
•Brandon Smith – battery – one day in jail, 12 months of probation, $500 fine, family violence intervention program and no contact with victims.
•Eddie Gerrells – identity fraud and giving false information to law enforcement – 10 years of probation, $500 fine, waive fourth amendment, random screens and specimen waiver.
•Gregory Griffin – possession of methamphetamine – waive fourth amendment, three years of probation with two years suspended upon completion of rehab, $500 fine, specimen waiver and random screens.
•Matthew Elrod – battery – two days in jail with credit for time served, 12 months of probation, $1,000 fine, family violence intervention program, waive fourth amendment, specimen waiver, random screens and no alcohol or drugs.
•Jeffrey Keith Blount – theft by shoplifting – 12 months of probation with credit for time served, $50 fine and waive fourth amendment.
