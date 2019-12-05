Sentences recently made by the Superior Court of Jackson County were:
•Henry Baker Jr. – simple assault and obstruction of law enforcement officers – $1,000 fine, three days in jail with credit for time served, no contact with victim, stay away from named address and 12 months of probation.
•Jessica Chan-Seralde – identity fraud – two years of probation, $250 fine and alcohol and drug evaluation treatment.
•Justin Michael Grose – possession of methamphetamine - $500 fine, three years of probation, specimen waiver and random screens.
•Shade Ray Shaw – attempted removal of weapon from public official and obstruction of law enforcement officers – five years of probation.
•John Roberts – possession of methamphetamine – three years of probation, $250 fine, random screens, specimen waiver, no drugs or alcohol and not to associate with anyone using drugs or alcohol.
•Taylor Thomas Brason McLeroy – possession of methamphetamine – three years of probation, $500 fine, no drugs or alcohol, random screens, alcohol and drug evaluation treatment, specimen waiver and not to associate with anyone using drugs or alcohol.
•William Parker Baldwin – theft by taking, criminal trespass and interference with government property – five years of probation, anger management classes, $1,000 fine and banished from all named properties and Jefferson High School events.
•Brian Martinus Hruska – bad checks – five years of probation, $250 fine and banished from Quality Foods.
•Timothy Travis Gibson – possession of methamphetamine – three years of probation, $500 fine, specimen waiver and random screens.
•Christopher James Gibson – aggravated assault – three days in jail with credit for time served, eight years of probation, $1,000 fine, alcohol and drug evaluation treatment, no alcohol and no contact with victim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.