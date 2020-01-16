Recent sentences made by the Superior Court of Jackson County were:
•Terry Troy Cronic – possession of methamphetamine – three years of probation.
•Richard Keith Poe – harassing phone calls – 12 months of probation with credit for time served, no contact with victim, banished from Georgia except for Hart County, alcohol and drug evaluation treatment and waive fourth amendment.
•Michael Scott Black – possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance – three years of probation, $1,000 fine, not to associate with people using drugs or alcohol, specimen waiver, alcohol and drug evaluation treatment and no alcohol or drugs.
•Brent Kyle Brooks – possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon – three years of probation, $500 fine, waive fourth amendment, specimen waiver, random screens and no drugs or alcohol.
•Jamel Hassan Bruce – possession of cocaine – three years of probation, $1,000 fine, specimen waiver, random screens and no drugs or alcohol.
•Adam Ray Evans – possession of methamphetamine – three years of probation with two suspended upon completion of 12-month in-house rehab, not to associate with anyone using drugs or alcohol, random screens and specimen waivers.
•Crystal Leigh Arroyo – possession of methamphetamine – three years of probation, $500 fine, alcohol and drug evaluation treatment, specimen waiver and random screens.
•Dennis Gray – failure to register as a sex offender – three years of probation with credit for time served, $500 fine and specimen waiver.
•Alexander Williams – forgery – 12 months of probation with credit for time served and $300 fine.
•Kristen Lorraine Weatherby – identity fraud – five years of probation, specimen waiver and random screens.
•Wendy Michelle Beem – theft by shoplifting – 12 months of probation, $200 fine and banished from Dollar General in Arcade.
•Jimme Titeson Lee – forgery – 12 months of probation and $250 fine.
•Bobby Gene Seagraves – possession of methamphetamine and manufacturing of a controlled substance, theft by receiving stolen property and obstruction of law enforcement officers – 20 years of probation with four years suspended upon entry and completion of 12 months of rehab, banished from Jackson County and $500 fine.
•Malachi Robert Fowler – identity fraud – 10 years of probation with four years suspended upon completion and entry of 12 months of rehab, no drugs or alcohol, $500 fine, random screens, specimen waivers, no contact with victim and not to associate with anyone using drugs or alcohol.
•Coty Shellie Knapp – battery – 90 days in jail with credit for time served, 12 months of probation, 12 months of drug rehab, family violence intervention program, $1,000 fine and no contact with victims.
•Joshua Blue Pruitt – possession of a firearm by a convicted felon – one year in jail with credit for time served.
•Isai Hernandez – battery, criminal trespass and hindering a 911 call – 48 days in jail with credit for time served, 12 months of probation, $1,000 fine, family violence intervention program, specimen waiver and no contact with victim.
•Avery Maurice Owens – aggravated stalking, simple battery and criminal trespass – 10 years of probation with three years of credit for time served, $500 fine, no contact with victim, specimen waiver and random screens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.