Suspected marijuana was recently turned over at Commerce Elementary School.
Officers with the Commerce Police Department were called to the school after a student found the suspected marijuana in a bathroom and turned it in to an administrator.
The officer destroyed the suspected marijuana.
Other recent incidents reported to the CPD included:
- possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender on Arlington Ln. where a man was arrested during a call about a dispute. At one point, the man reportedly pulled a gun because another man had grabbed a bottle to throw at him. The man was ultimately arrested due to possessing the firearm despite previous felonies.
- lost/mislaid property on Ridgeway Rd. where a woman reported a binder containing tax paperwork was missing.
- theft by taking on Maysville Rd. where someone took a flashlight from a store.
- warrant executed on Hwy. 59 where a man was arrested for a warrant after a call about a possible overdose. MED units cleared the man before he was arrested.
- driving under the influence (DUI)-refusal and failure to maintain lane on Mt. Olive Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. Officers smelled alcohol on him and he was arrested after a field sobriety test.
- theft by taking on North Broad St. where someone reportedly stole a vacuum nozzle at a car wash.
- theft by taking on State St. where a catalytic converter was taken.
- civil matter on Maysville Rd. where two people had a dispute over vehicle repairs.
- theft by taking on South Elm St. where a tag was missing.
- disorderly conduct on Cotton St. where two people were arrested after a physical fight between multiple people over a deceased cat. There were contradictory statements from witnesses about the details of the fight.
