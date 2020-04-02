Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies recently apprehended two men wanted by the FBI for bank robberies in Oconee County and in Florida.
Mawdo Malick Sallah, 33, of Clearwater, Fla., and Kirk Douglas Johnson, 34, of Anderson, S.C., were taken into custody after the JCSO made a traffic stop at the intersection of Hwy. 129 and Old Pendergrass Rd. on March 22.
Deputies made the stop after the FBI alerted the JCSO that the suspects were traveling through Jackson County.
Jackson County deputies placed both men into custody in patrol cars. The scene was turned over to the FBI.
The suspects were transported to Oconee County where they were handed over to law enforcement there.
According to a post from the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, Sallah and Douglas are accused of using a homemade explosive device on March 22 to rob an ATM at an Oconee County bank. The ATM was damaged but the safe remained intact. No money was stolen.
The men were charged with first-degree arson, manufacturing an explosive device, second-degree criminal damage to property and conspiracy to commit a felony.
“I want to thank the Jackson County, Georgia sheriff Janis Mangum and the Safe Streets Task Force for all their help and assistance,” Oconee County Sheriff Scott Berry said in the Facebook post.
The Jefferson Police Department assisted JCSO in apprehending the men.
According to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution, Sallah and Johnson are also accused of stealing about $70,000 by exploding ATMs in the Tampa Bay, Fla., area between November and January.
